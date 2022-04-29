Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVO   TH0209010Z07

THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TVO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
32.00 THB   +2.40%
04/22THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Resolution and Voting Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the website
PU
03/22THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
PU
03/10THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Right adjustment of TVO13C2204A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Vegetable Oil Public : Appointment of Member of the Audit Committee (F24-1)

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:33:38
Headline
Appointment of Member of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
Symbol
TVO
Source
TVO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TVO - Thai Vegetable Oil pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04/22THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Resolution and Voting Results of the 2022 An..
PU
03/22THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting..
PU
03/10THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Right adjustment of TVO13C2204A
PU
03/10THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Right adjustment of TVO19C2204A
PU
02/25THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC : Dividend Payment and Declaration of the Schedule and Agenda of..
PU
02/25Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited Announces Dividend for the Six Months of 2021..
CI
02/25Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2021Form to Report Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
2021Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Invitation to Shareholders to propose agenda and qualified person to be nominated as Co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 877 M 925 M 925 M
Net income 2022 1 937 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 6,31%
Capitalization 25 876 M 751 M 751 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 124
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Vegetable Oil Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,00 THB
Average target price 33,65 THB
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charuphot Neesanant Chief Executive Officer
Vorravuth Tangpiroonthum Finance Director & Director
Suvit Maesincee Chairman
Sunanta Tritepapiruk Chief Operating Officer-Administration
Pairote Uthaisup Chief Operating Officer-Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI VEGETABLE OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.23%751
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.76%356 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.14%88 640
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY36.87%52 850
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY21.48%52 523
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.84%45 613