    WACOAL   TH0069010Z05

THAI WACOAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WACOAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
35.25 THB   -1.40%
THAI WACOAL PUBLIC : Additional notification of the precautionary measures and guidelines for attending the 53rd General Meeting of Shareholders under the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
PU
THAI WACOAL PUBLIC : Dissemination of notice of the 2022 shareholders' general meeting via the company website
PU
THAI WACOAL PUBLIC : Dividend payments, the shareholders meeting date, and the dissemination of the meeting invitation
PU
Thai Wacoal Public : Additional notification of the precautionary measures and guidelines for attending the 53rd General Meeting of Shareholders under the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 13:30:24
Headline
Additional notification of the precautionary measures and guidelines for attending the 53rd General Meeting of Shareholders under the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Symbol
WACOAL
Source
WACOAL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Wacoal pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 244 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2021 -144 M -4,26 M -4,26 M
Net cash 2021 393 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,6x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 4 230 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boondee Amnuayskul CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Onanong Saengpumpong CFO, Executive Director & Director-Accounting
Manu Leelanuwatana Director
Kulpatra Sirodom Independent Non-Executive Director
Punnee Worawuthichongsathit Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI WACOAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.19%125
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.12%351 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.63%49 298
VF CORPORATION-22.85%22 432
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%20 618
MONCLER S.P.A.-20.77%14 789