Thakral Corporation Ltd    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thakral : New Subsidiary in Australia - TCAP Aust Holdings Pty Ltd

11/26/2020 | 05:13am EST
CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::NEW SUBSIDIARY IN AUSTRALIA

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

26-Nov-2020 17:30:07

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

New Subsidiary in Australia

Announcement Reference

SG201126OTHR2B3E

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to attached announcement on New Subsidiary in Australia.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Attachments

ThakralCorp_Annmt_TCAPAH_20201126.pdf

Total size =104K MB

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NEW SUBSIDIARY IN AUSTRALIA

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that its investment subsidiary in Australia, Thakral Capital Australia Pty Ltd, had on 20 November 2020 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia. Details of the subsidiary are as follows:

Name

: TCAP Aust Holdings Pty Ltd ("TCAPAH")

Issued and paid up capital

:

A$100 divided into 100 ordinary shares

Principal activity

:

Holding of commercial assets

TCAPAH has been established for the purpose of holding 50% of the commercial assets under the Group's Parkridge Noosa project in Queensland, Australia. The remaining 50% of the said commercial assets will be held by a subsidiary of the developer of the project.

The incorporation of TCAPAH was funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company), in the incorporation of TCAPAH.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 26 November 2020

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 108 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net income 2019 9,08 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net Debt 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,06x
Yield 2019 8,16%
Capitalization 55,0 M 41,0 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Thakral Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Inderbethal Singh Thakral Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Subramaniam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Moolchand Daryanani Chief Financial Officer
Kartar Singh Thakral Executive Director
Ying Cheun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD-14.29%41
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.31%40 003
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED38.22%39 099
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.11%31 372
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.02%30 629
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.15%29 011
