Thakral : Notification of Results Release Date for Full Year ended 31 December 2020

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI

28-Jan-2021 17:19:55

SG210128OTHR9VCB

Anil Daryanani

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company") wishes to advise that the Company intends to release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, 25 February 2021.

31/12/2020