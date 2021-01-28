Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Thakral Corporation Ltd    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thakral : Notification of Results Release Date for Full Year ended 31 December 2020

01/28/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Securities

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

28-Jan-2021 17:19:55

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG210128OTHR9VCB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company") wishes to advise that the Company intends to release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, 25 February 2021.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/12/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 09:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
04:50aTHAKRAL : Notification of Results Release Date for Full Year ended 31 December 2..
PU
2020Thakral Creates New Subsidiary for Holding Assets under Parkridge Noosa Proje..
MT
2020THAKRAL : New Subsidiary in Australia - TCAP Aust Holdings Pty Ltd
PU
2020THAKRAL : Joint Press Release - Intrepid Group raises pre-series-B round, co-led..
PU
2020THAKRAL : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
2020THAKRAL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend
PU
2020THAKRAL : Dividend Policy Amendment
PU
2020THAKRAL : Press Release - Thakral Acquires Its Tenth Site to Expand Over-50s Lif..
PU
2020THAKRAL : Notification of Results Release Date for Half Year ended 30 June 2020
PU
2020THAKRAL : Press Release - Thakral Acquires Prime Site in Palmwoods, Queensland t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 108 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2019 9,08 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net Debt 2019 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,06x
Yield 2019 8,16%
Capitalization 56,3 M 42,3 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Thakral Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Inderbethal Singh Thakral Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natarajan Subramaniam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anil Moolchand Daryanani Chief Financial Officer
Kartar Singh Thakral Executive Director
Ying Cheun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD3.61%42
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.10%40 596
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.86%35 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.75%30 356
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%28 054
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.52%26 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ