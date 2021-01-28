Thakral : Notification of Results Release Date for Full Year ended 31 December 2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
28-Jan-2021 17:19:55
New
Notification of Results Release
SG210128OTHR9VCB
Anil Daryanani
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors of Thakral Corporation Ltd (the "Company") wishes to advise that the Company intends to release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, 25 February 2021.
31/12/2020
