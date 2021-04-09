Thakral : Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend for FY2020

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 19 April 2021 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to a one-tiertax-exempt second interim dividend of S$0.02 per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Interim Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received in respect of ordinary shares of the Company by the Company's Share Registrar, In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021, will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Interim Dividend.

Shareholders whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021 will be entitled to the Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on 28 April 2021.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 9 April 2021