Thakral : Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend for FY2020

Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Security
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
09-Apr-2021 19:49:38
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG210409DVCA4I4N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Anil Daryanani
Designation
Chief Financial Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
19
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.02
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Financial Year End: 31 December 2020
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
19/04/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date
16/04/2021
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.02
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.02
Pay Date
28/04/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Attachments
ThakralCorp_BCD_Notice_2nd_Interim_Div_FY2020_20210409.pdf
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)
(Company Registration No. 199306606E)
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 19 April 2021 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to a one-tiertax-exempt second interim dividend of S$0.02 per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Interim Dividend").
Duly completed registrable transfers received in respect of ordinary shares of the Company by the Company's Share Registrar, In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021, will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Interim Dividend.
Shareholders whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021 will be entitled to the Interim Dividend.
The Interim Dividend will be paid on 28 April 2021.
On behalf of the Board
Natarajan Subramaniam
Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Singapore, 9 April 2021
Disclaimer
Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:03:03 UTC.