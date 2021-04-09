Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Thakral Corporation Ltd    AWI   SG1AJ2000005

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(AWI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thakral : Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend for FY2020

04/09/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

Security

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD - SG1AJ2000005 - AWI

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Apr-2021 19:49:38

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG210409DVCA4I4N

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Anil Daryanani

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

19

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Interim

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.02

Event Narrative

Narrative Type

Narrative Text

Additional Text

Financial Year End: 31 December 2020

Event Dates

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Record Date and Time

19/04/2021 17:00:00

Ex Date

16/04/2021

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.02

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.02

Pay Date

28/04/2021

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Attachments

ThakralCorp_BCD_Notice_2nd_Interim_Div_FY2020_20210409.pdf

Total size =88K MB

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 7 October 1993)

(Company Registration No. 199306606E)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 19 April 2021 at 5.00 p.m. for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to a one-tiertax-exempt second interim dividend of S$0.02 per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Interim Dividend").

Duly completed registrable transfers received in respect of ordinary shares of the Company by the Company's Share Registrar, In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. at 30 Cecil Street, #19-08 Prudential Tower, Singapore 049712 up to 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021, will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Interim Dividend.

Shareholders whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 19 April 2021 will be entitled to the Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on 28 April 2021.

On behalf of the Board

Natarajan Subramaniam

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Singapore, 9 April 2021

Disclaimer

Thakral Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
08:04aTHAKRAL  : Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend for FY2020
PU
02/24THAKRAL  : Announcement pursuant to Listing Rule 706A for 2HFY2020
PU
02/24THAKRAL  : Press Release and Results for FY2020
PU
01/28THAKRAL  : Notification of Results Release Date for Full Year ended 31 December ..
PU
2020THAKRAL  : Creates New Subsidiary for Holding Assets under Parkridge Noosa Proje..
MT
2020THAKRAL  : New Subsidiary in Australia - TCAP Aust Holdings Pty Ltd
PU
2020THAKRAL  : Joint Press Release - Intrepid Group raises pre-series-B round, co-le..
PU
2020THAKRAL  : Press Release and Results for Half Year Ended 30 June 2020
PU
2020THAKRAL  : Notice of Book Closure Date for Interim Dividend
PU
2020THAKRAL  : Dividend Policy Amendment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 90,1 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net income 2020 6,53 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net Debt 2020 25,6 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,32x
Yield 2020 7,23%
Capitalization 61,5 M 45,9 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Thakral Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Inderbethal Singh Thakral Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anil Moolchand Daryanani Chief Financial Officer
Natarajan Subramaniam Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ying Cheun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Dileep Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAKRAL CORPORATION LTD13.25%46
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.10%43 995
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.67%39 853
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.16%33 781
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.03%28 000
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.72%27 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ