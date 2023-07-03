July 03, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi - 74000
APPROVAL OF ANNUAL BUDGET FOR FY 2023-24
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on June 27, 2023 at 16:30 Pakistan Standard Time approved the annual budget of the Company for FY 2023-24.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Sameer Amlani
Company Secretary
CC:
Chief Executive Officer
Central Depository Company of Pakistan
CDC House #99-B,Block-B,
S.M.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal
Karachi.
Fax: 021-34326034 / Tel: 111-111-500
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Thal Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 04:59:10 UTC.