July 03, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi - 74000

APPROVAL OF ANNUAL BUDGET FOR FY 2023-24

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on June 27, 2023 at 16:30 Pakistan Standard Time approved the annual budget of the Company for FY 2023-24.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Sameer Amlani

Company Secretary

CC:

Chief Executive Officer

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

CDC House #99-B,Block-B,

S.M.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi.

Fax: 021-34326034 / Tel: 111-111-500

