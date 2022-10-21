Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period

TL/2022/4332

October 21, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any Corporate Announcement will be communicated to PSX on the same day during PUCARS timing.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from October 22, 2022 to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary