Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period

TL/2022/4332
October 21, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi-74000
BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any Corporate Announcement will be communicated to PSX on the same day during PUCARS timing.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from October 22, 2022 to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Salman Khalid
Company Secretary
|
Cc:
|
Executive Director / HOD
|
|
Offsite-II Department,
|
|
Supervision Division,
|
|
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
|
|
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
|
|
Blue Area, Islamabad
|
|
Pakistan
Disclaimer
Thal Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.