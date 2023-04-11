Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Thal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THALL   PK0011301014

THAL LIMITED

(THALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
163.51 PKR   +0.19%
03:27aThal : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
03/16Thal : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
02/24Thal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period

04/11/2023 | 03:27am EDT
TL/2023/3943

April 11, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2023 at 02:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any Corporate Announcement will be communicated to PSX on the next day during PUCARS timing.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 12, 2023 to April 19, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director / HOD

Offsite-II Department,

Supervision Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad

Pakistan

Disclaimer

Thal Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 39 817 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 5 811 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2022 4 654 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 13 249 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 194
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart THAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tayyab Tareen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahid Saleem Chief Financial Officer
Rafiq M. Habib Chairman
Noor Samad Chief Information Officer
Syed Akkas-ul-Husaini Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAL LIMITED-15.39%46
DENSO CORPORATION12.70%41 239
APTIV PLC12.04%28 271
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.40%15 051
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.18.89%14 996
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.48%14 716
