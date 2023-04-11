Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period

TL/2023/3943

April 11, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2023 at 02:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any Corporate Announcement will be communicated to PSX on the next day during PUCARS timing.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 12, 2023 to April 19, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary