Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period

TL/2023/3943
April 11, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi-74000
BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2023 at 02:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any Corporate Announcement will be communicated to PSX on the next day during PUCARS timing.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 12, 2023 to April 19, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Salman Khalid
Company Secretary
|
Cc:
|
Executive Director / HOD
|
|
Offsite-II Department,
|
|
Supervision Division,
|
|
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
|
|
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
|
|
Blue Area, Islamabad
|
|
Pakistan
