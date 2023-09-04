TL/2023/4359
September 04, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi-74000
BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 03:30 PM to consider the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 and for declaration of entitlement, if any. Any corporate announcement will be communicated to PSX on next working day i.e. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 during PUCARS timing.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 04, 2023 to September 12, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any matter during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Sameer Amlani
Company Secretary
Cc:
Executive Director / HOD
Offsite-II Department,
Supervision Division,
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad
Pakistan
