TL/2024/4891 May 13, 2024

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session Q3 FY 2023-24

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session ("CBS") of Thal Limited for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024 will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 15:30 viavideo linkfacility.

Interested participants are requested to register themselves via email by sharing their credentials with the subject matter "Registration for Thal Limited's CBS" at hasan.murtaza@hoh.netby or before May 15, 2024:

Full name

Name of organization

Folio number/CDC account number

CNIC number

Cell number

Upon authentication, the video link and login credentials will be shared.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Sameer Amlani

Company Secretary

Protocols of the Corporate Briefing Session: