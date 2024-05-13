TL/2024/4891
May 13, 2024
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: Corporate Briefing Session Q3 FY 2023-24
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the Corporate Briefing Session ("CBS") of Thal Limited for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024 will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 15:30 viavideo linkfacility.
Interested participants are requested to register themselves via email by sharing their credentials with the subject matter "Registration for Thal Limited's CBS" at hasan.murtaza@hoh.netby or before May 15, 2024:
- Full name
- Name of organization
- Folio number/CDC account number
- CNIC number
- Cell number
Upon authentication, the video link and login credentials will be shared.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Sameer Amlani
Company Secretary
Protocols of the Corporate Briefing Session:
- Registered participants are requested to log in at least 10 minutes before the meeting.
- Kindly update your full name, institution name/folio number matching the details shared in the registration email. Only verified participants will be permitted in the meeting.
- Participants will be kept on mute during the presentation. In case of any questions, participants are requested to use the "raise hand" feature during the question & answer session.
- Unregistered participants will not be allowed.
