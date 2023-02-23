Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
February 24, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi - 74000
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on February 23, 2023 at 03:30 PM have approved the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the half- year ended December 31, 2022 for submission to the shareholders and the stock exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.
The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B" respectively.
CASH DIVIDEND:
The Board of Directors are pleased to propose an Interim Cash Dividend for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 @ Rs. 1.50 per share i.e. 30%.
The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names in the Register of the Members as at March 7, 2023.
The Share Transfer book of the company will remain closed from March 8, 2023 to March 10, 2023, (both days inclusive). In order to determine the entitlement to the aforesaid Interim Dividend, shares may be lodged for transfer with our Registrar M/S FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours faithfully,
For Thal Limited
Salman Khalid
Company Secretary
Annexure A
THAL LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(UN-AUDITED)
Half-year ended
December 31, December 31,
20222021 (Rupees in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31, December 31,
20222021 (Rupees in thousands)
Revenue - net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses Other charges
Other income
Operating profit
Finance cost
Profit before taxation
Taxation
Profit after taxation
14,676,636
(12,935,942)
1,740,694
(405,550)
(537,116)
(346,888)
(1,289,554)
694,428
1,145,568
(132,553)
1,013,015
(268,967)
744,048
17,164,348
(14,149,290)
3,015,058
(344,313)
(472,271)
(252,954)
(1,069,538)
876,393
2,821,913
(42,543)
2,779,370
(692,065)
2,087,305
7,757,760
(6,903,972)
853,788
(183,152)
(278,779)
(95,469)
(557,400)
546,458
842,846
(78,743)
764,103
(191,117)
572,986
9,490,505
(7,812,848)
1,677,657
(170,943)
(240,876)
(124,721)
(536,540)
435,681
1,576,798
(30,028)
1,546,770
(406,498)
1,140,272
Basic and diluted earnings per share
RupeesRupees
9.1825.76
RupeesRupees
7.0714.07
Annexure B
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
(UN-AUDITED)
Half-year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousands)
Quarter ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousands)
Revenue - net
Cost of sales
Gross Profit
Distribution costs
Administrative expenses
Other charges
Other income
Operating Profit
Finance costs
Share of net profit of associates - after tax
Profit before taxation
Taxation
Profit after taxation
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Holding Company Non-controlling interest
15,359,631
(13,792,145)
1,567,486
(411,475)
(813,991)
(378,379)
(1,603,845)
1,792,234
1,755,875
(230,608)
1,525,267
1,020,673
2,545,940
(787,691)
1,758,249
1,491,009
267,240
1,758,249
Rupees
18,421,463
(15,389,356)
3,032,107
(354,971)
(746,826)
(282,795)
(1,384,592)
1,471,610
3,119,125
(113,171)
3,005,954
1,210,583
4,216,537
(1,048,679)
3,167,858
2,925,427
242,431
3,167,858
Rupees
8,091,562
(7,315,498)
776,064
(185,833)
(422,603)
(92,079)
(700,515)
893,457
969,006
(130,232)
838,774
444,931
1,283,705
(451,234)
832,471
704,196
128,275
832,471
Rupees
10,139,366
(8,455,170)
1,684,196
(178,259)
(389,886)
(136,326)
(704,471)
742,433
1,722,158
(64,916)
1,657,243
890,482
2,547,725
(623,811)
1,923,913
1,800,846
123,067
1,923,913
Rupees
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Holding Company