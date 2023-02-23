Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Thal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THALL   PK0011301014

THAL LIMITED

(THALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
188.72 PKR   +2.01%
02/23Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/17Thal : Disclosure of Material Information
PU
02/16Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

02/23/2023 | 11:17pm EST
February 24, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi - 74000

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on February 23, 2023 at 03:30 PM have approved the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the half- year ended December 31, 2022 for submission to the shareholders and the stock exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B" respectively.

CASH DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors are pleased to propose an Interim Cash Dividend for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 @ Rs. 1.50 per share i.e. 30%.

The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names in the Register of the Members as at March 7, 2023.

The Share Transfer book of the company will remain closed from March 8, 2023 to March 10, 2023, (both days inclusive). In order to determine the entitlement to the aforesaid Interim Dividend, shares may be lodged for transfer with our Registrar M/S FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

CC to:

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director / HOD

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

CDC House # 99-B,Block-B

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

S.M.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Karachi

Blue Area, Islamabad

Fax: 021-34326034 / Tel: 111-111-500

Annexure A

THAL LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(UN-AUDITED)

Half-year ended

December 31, December 31,

20222021 (Rupees in thousands)

Quarter ended

December 31, December 31,

20222021 (Rupees in thousands)

Revenue - net

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Distribution and selling expenses Administrative expenses Other charges

Other income

Operating profit

Finance cost

Profit before taxation

Taxation

Profit after taxation

14,676,636

(12,935,942)

1,740,694

(405,550)

(537,116)

(346,888)

(1,289,554)

694,428

1,145,568

(132,553)

1,013,015

(268,967)

744,048

17,164,348

(14,149,290)

3,015,058

(344,313)

(472,271)

(252,954)

(1,069,538)

876,393

2,821,913

(42,543)

2,779,370

(692,065)

2,087,305

7,757,760

(6,903,972)

853,788

(183,152)

(278,779)

(95,469)

(557,400)

546,458

842,846

(78,743)

764,103

(191,117)

572,986

9,490,505

(7,812,848)

1,677,657

(170,943)

(240,876)

(124,721)

(536,540)

435,681

1,576,798

(30,028)

1,546,770

(406,498)

1,140,272

Basic and diluted earnings per share

RupeesRupees

9.1825.76

RupeesRupees

7.0714.07

Annexure B

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(UN-AUDITED)

Half-year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Rupees in thousands)

Quarter ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Rupees in thousands)

Revenue - net

Cost of sales

Gross Profit

Distribution costs

Administrative expenses

Other charges

Other income

Operating Profit

Finance costs

Share of net profit of associates - after tax

Profit before taxation

Taxation

Profit after taxation

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Holding Company Non-controlling interest

15,359,631

(13,792,145)

1,567,486

(411,475)

(813,991)

(378,379)

(1,603,845)

1,792,234

1,755,875

(230,608)

1,525,267

1,020,673

2,545,940

(787,691)

1,758,249

1,491,009

267,240

1,758,249

Rupees

18,421,463

(15,389,356)

3,032,107

(354,971)

(746,826)

(282,795)

(1,384,592)

1,471,610

3,119,125

(113,171)

3,005,954

1,210,583

4,216,537

(1,048,679)

3,167,858

2,925,427

242,431

3,167,858

Rupees

8,091,562

(7,315,498)

776,064

(185,833)

(422,603)

(92,079)

(700,515)

893,457

969,006

(130,232)

838,774

444,931

1,283,705

(451,234)

832,471

704,196

128,275

832,471

Rupees

10,139,366

(8,455,170)

1,684,196

(178,259)

(389,886)

(136,326)

(704,471)

742,433

1,722,158

(64,916)

1,657,243

890,482

2,547,725

(623,811)

1,923,913

1,800,846

123,067

1,923,913

Rupees

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Holding Company

18.4036.10

8.6922.22

Disclaimer

Thal Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 39 817 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 5 811 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net cash 2022 4 654 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 15 292 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 194
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart THAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tayyab Tareen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahid Saleem Chief Financial Officer
Rafiq M. Habib Chairman
Noor Samad Chief Information Officer
Syed Akkas-ul-Husaini Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAL LIMITED-2.35%57
DENSO CORPORATION10.99%40 328
APTIV PLC24.66%31 457
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.55%15 967
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.20.04%15 579
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.48%14 975