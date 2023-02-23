Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

February 24, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi - 74000

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on February 23, 2023 at 03:30 PM have approved the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the half- year ended December 31, 2022 for submission to the shareholders and the stock exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B" respectively.

CASH DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors are pleased to propose an Interim Cash Dividend for the half-year ended December 31, 2022 @ Rs. 1.50 per share i.e. 30%.

The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names in the Register of the Members as at March 7, 2023.

The Share Transfer book of the company will remain closed from March 8, 2023 to March 10, 2023, (both days inclusive). In order to determine the entitlement to the aforesaid Interim Dividend, shares may be lodged for transfer with our Registrar M/S FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

CC to: