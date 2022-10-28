Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Thal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THALL   PK0011301014

THAL LIMITED

(THALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
263.56 PKR   -0.15%
06:30aThal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Material Information
PU
10/21Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
10/21Thal : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Material Information

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TL/2022/4358

October 28, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi - 74000

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on October 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM have approved the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for submission to the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B", respectively. The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Material information:

1.

Cash Dividend:

-Nil-

2.

Bonus Shares:

-Nil-

3.

Right Shares:

-Nil-

4. Any other price sensitive information:

The Board of Directors of Thal Limited has recommended an additional equity investment of Rs. 550 million be made in its subsidiary company, Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited ("TBPK") through subscription of right shares which shall be in proportion to Thal Limited's shareholding in TBPK. This investment is subject to approval by shareholders through a special resolution in an extra-ordinary general meeting of Thal Limited to be held in December 2022. The formalities in relation to the extra- ordinary general meeting will be undertaken and notice for the extra-ordinary general meeting issued in due course.

Enclosed herewith is the disclosure form in accordance with the section 96 of the securities Act, 2015 and code of Corporate Governance for your information.

Yours faithfully, For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

CC to:

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director / HOD

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

CDC House # 99-B,Block-B

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

S.M.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Karachi

Blue Area, Islamabad

Fax: 021-34326034 / Tel: 111-111-500

Annexure A

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(UN-AUDITED)

Quarter ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

(Rupees in thousands)

Revenue - net

6,918,876

7,673,843

Cost of sales

(6,031,970)

(6,336,442)

Gross profit

886,906

1,337,401

Distribution costs

(222,398)

(173,370)

Administrative expenses

(258,337)

(231,395)

Other charges

(251,419)

(128,233)

(732,154)

(532,998)

Other income

147,970

440,712

Operating profit

302,722

1,245,115

Finance cost

(53,810)

(12,515)

Profit before taxation

248,912

1,232,600

Taxation

(77,850)

(285,567)

Profit after taxation

171,062

947,033

Rupees

Rupees

Basic and diluted earnings per share

2.11

11.69

Annexure B

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(UN-AUDITED)

Quarter ended

Septemer 30,

Septemer 30,

2022

2021

(Rupees in thousands)

Revenue - net

7,268,069

8,282,097

Cost of sales

(6,476,647)

(6,934,186)

Gross Profit

791,422

1,347,911

Distribution costs

(225,642)

(176,712)

Administrative expenses

(391,388)

(356,940)

Other charges

(286,300)

(146,469)

(903,330)

(680,121)

Other income

898,777

729,177

Operating Profit

786,869

1,396,967

Finance costs

(100,376)

(48,255)

686,493

1,348,711

Share of net profit of associates - after tax

575,742

320,101

Profit before taxation

1,262,235

1,668,812

Taxation

(336,457)

(424,868)

Profit after taxation

925,778

1,243,945

Attributable to:

- Equity holders of the Holding Company

786,813

1,124,581

- Non-controlling interest

138,965

119,364

925,778

1,243,945

Rupees

Rupees

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

the equity holders of the Holding Company

9.71

13.88

DISCLOSURE FORM IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 OF THE SECURITIES ACT 2015

THAL LIMITED

Name of Company:

THAL LIMITED

Date of Report:

October 28, 2022

Company's registered office:

4th Floor, House of Habib, 3-Jinnah Cooperative

Housing Society, Block 7/8, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Contact Information:

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

Thal Limited

Tel: +92-21-3431-2030

Disclosure of inside information by listed company:

Additional Investment in Subsidiary Company - Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited

The Board of Directors of Thal Limited has recommended an additional equity investment of Rs. 550 million be made in its subsidiary company, Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited ("TBPK") through subscription of right shares which shall be in proportion to Thal Limited's shareholding in TBPK. This investment is subject to approval by shareholders through a special resolution in an extra-ordinary general meeting of Thal Limited to be held in December 2022. The formalities in relation to the extra-ordinary general meeting will be undertaken and notice for the extra-ordinary general meeting issued in due course.

_______________

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

In case of company, pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act 2015, the company has duly caused this form / statement to be signed / on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Disclaimer

Thal Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THAL LIMITED
06:30aThal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Material Information
PU
10/21Thal : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
10/21Thal : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and thei..
PU
10/20Thal : Certified True Copy of Resolutions Passed at 56th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/27Thal : Transmission of Annual Report for year ended June 30, 2022
PU
09/27Thal : Notice of 56th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/27Thal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/09Thal : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/29Thal : Approval of Annual Budget FY2023
PU
06/21Thal : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 817 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2022 5 811 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2022 4 654 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 21 356 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 194
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart THAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tayyab Tareen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahid Saleem Chief Financial Officer
Rafiq M. Habib Chairman
Noor Samad Chief Information Officer
Syed Akkas-ul-Husaini Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAL LIMITED-31.13%97
DENSO CORPORATION-23.39%38 025
APTIV PLC-46.34%24 221
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.36%15 796
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.84%12 734
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-26.67%12 053