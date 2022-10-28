Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Material Information
10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
TL/2022/4358
October 28, 2022
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on October 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM have approved the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for submission to the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.
The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B", respectively. The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Material information:
Cash Dividend:
-Nil-
Bonus Shares:
-Nil-
Right Shares:
-Nil-
4. Any other price sensitive information:
The Board of Directors of Thal Limited has recommended an additional equity investment of Rs. 550 million be made in its subsidiary company, Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited ("TBPK") through subscription of right shares which shall be in proportion to Thal Limited's shareholding in TBPK. This investment is subject to approval by shareholders through a special resolution in an extra-ordinary general meeting of Thal Limited to be held in December 2022. The formalities in relation to the extra- ordinary general meeting will be undertaken and notice for the extra-ordinary general meeting issued in due course.
Enclosed herewith is the disclosure form in accordance with the section 96 of the securities Act, 2015 and code of Corporate Governance for your information.
Salman Khalid
Company Secretary
Annexure A
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(UN-AUDITED)
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousands)
Revenue - net
6,918,876
7,673,843
Cost of sales
(6,031,970)
(6,336,442)
Gross profit
886,906
1,337,401
Distribution costs
(222,398)
(173,370)
Administrative expenses
(258,337)
(231,395)
Other charges
(251,419)
(128,233)
(732,154)
(532,998)
Other income
147,970
440,712
Operating profit
302,722
1,245,115
Finance cost
(53,810)
(12,515)
Profit before taxation
248,912
1,232,600
Taxation
(77,850)
(285,567)
Profit after taxation
171,062
947,033
Rupees
Rupees
Basic and diluted earnings per share
2.11
11.69
Annexure B
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
(UN-AUDITED)
Quarter ended
Septemer 30,
Septemer 30,
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousands)
Revenue - net
7,268,069
8,282,097
Cost of sales
(6,476,647)
(6,934,186)
Gross Profit
791,422
1,347,911
Distribution costs
(225,642)
(176,712)
Administrative expenses
(391,388)
(356,940)
Other charges
(286,300)
(146,469)
(903,330)
(680,121)
Other income
898,777
729,177
Operating Profit
786,869
1,396,967
Finance costs
(100,376)
(48,255)
686,493
1,348,711
Share of net profit of associates - after tax
575,742
320,101
Profit before taxation
1,262,235
1,668,812
Taxation
(336,457)
(424,868)
Profit after taxation
925,778
1,243,945
Attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Holding Company
786,813
1,124,581
- Non-controlling interest
138,965
119,364
925,778
1,243,945
Rupees
Rupees
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
the equity holders of the Holding Company
9.71
13.88
DISCLOSURE FORM IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 OF THE SECURITIES ACT 2015
Disclosure of inside information by listed company:
Additional Investment in Subsidiary Company - Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited
The Board of Directors of Thal Limited has recommended an additional equity investment of Rs. 550 million be made in its subsidiary company, Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited ("TBPK") through subscription of right shares which shall be in proportion to Thal Limited's shareholding in TBPK. This investment is subject to approval by shareholders through a special resolution in an extra-ordinary general meeting of Thal Limited to be held in December 2022. The formalities in relation to the extra-ordinary general meeting will be undertaken and notice for the extra-ordinary general meeting issued in due course.
Salman Khalid
Company Secretary
In case of company, pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act 2015, the company has duly caused this form / statement to be signed / on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.