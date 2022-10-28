Thal : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Material Information

TL/2022/4358 October 28, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held on October 28, 2022 at 02:30 PM have approved the unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for submission to the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as required under section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The unaudited standalone and consolidated results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are attached as Annexure "A" & "B", respectively. The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Material information:

1. Cash Dividend: -Nil- 2. Bonus Shares: -Nil- 3. Right Shares: -Nil-

4. Any other price sensitive information:

The Board of Directors of Thal Limited has recommended an additional equity investment of Rs. 550 million be made in its subsidiary company, Thal Boshoku Pakistan (Private) Limited ("TBPK") through subscription of right shares which shall be in proportion to Thal Limited's shareholding in TBPK. This investment is subject to approval by shareholders through a special resolution in an extra-ordinary general meeting of Thal Limited to be held in December 2022. The formalities in relation to the extra- ordinary general meeting will be undertaken and notice for the extra-ordinary general meeting issued in due course.

Enclosed herewith is the disclosure form in accordance with the section 96 of the securities Act, 2015 and code of Corporate Governance for your information.

