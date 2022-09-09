Thal : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022
09/09/2022 | 07:20am EDT
TL/2022/4240
September 09, 2022
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi - 74000
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday, September 09, 2022 at 03:30 PM have recommended the following:
Cash Dividend:
A final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2022 @ Rs 2.50 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs 5.00 per share i.e. 100%.
Financial Results:
The financial results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:
Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
2022
2021
------ (Rupees in '000) ------
Revenue - net
37,351,493
27,317,188
Cost of sales
(30,847,355)
(22,648,387)
Gross profit
6,504,138
4,668,801
Distribution and selling expenses
(734,179)
(544,689)
Administrative expenses
(985,384)
(877,675)
Other charges
(546,508)
(291,501)
(2,266,071)
(1,713,865)
Other income
1,831,791
1,651,746
Operating profit
6,069,858
4,606,682
Finance cost
(144,964)
(34,817)
Profit before taxation
5,924,894
4,571,865
Taxation
(1,667,646)
(1,089,670)
Net profit for the year
4,257,248
3,482,195
----------- Rupees ----------
Basic and diluted earnings per share
52.54
42.97
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
2022
2021
------ (Rupees in '000) ------
Revenue - net
39,816,991
29,636,209
Cost of sales
(33,338,018)
(24,918,319)
Gross Profit
6,478,973
4,717,890
Distribution and selling expenses
(755,647)
(568,504)
Administrative expenses
(1,609,559)
(1,434,736)
Other charges
(620,334)
(415,163)
(2,985,540)
(2,418,403)
Other income
3,236,398
3,113,125
Operating Profit
6,729,831
5,412,612
Finance costs
(285,902)
(173,776)
6,443,929
5,238,836
Share of profit after tax of associates and joint venture
2,408,372
2,540,815
Profit before taxation
8,852,301
7,779,651
Taxation
(2,523,872)
(1,870,122)
Net profit for the year
6,328,429
5,909,529
Attributable to:
- Equity holders of the Holding Company
5,810,776
5,433,698
-
Non-controlling interest
517,653
475,831
6,328,429
5,909,529
------------ (Rupees) ---------
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
the equity holders of the Holding Company
71.71
67.06
Annual General Meeting:
The Fifty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday October 20, 2022 at 09:30 AM at ICAP Auditorium, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi.
The above entitlement will be issued to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of members on Thursday October 13, 2022.
Book Closure:
The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from October 14, 2022 to October 20, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Company's Share Registrar, M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi (Telephone: +92-21-34380101-5,+92-21-34384621-3, [Ext: 119], Fax: +92-21-34380106) at the close
of business on October 13, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of the above entitlement to the transferees.
The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.