Thal : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday, September 09, 2022 at 03:30 PM have recommended the following:

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 2022 2021 ------ (Rupees in '000) ------ Revenue - net 39,816,991 29,636,209 Cost of sales (33,338,018) (24,918,319) Gross Profit 6,478,973 4,717,890 Distribution and selling expenses (755,647) (568,504) Administrative expenses (1,609,559) (1,434,736) Other charges (620,334) (415,163) (2,985,540) (2,418,403) Other income 3,236,398 3,113,125 Operating Profit 6,729,831 5,412,612 Finance costs (285,902) (173,776) 6,443,929 5,238,836 Share of profit after tax of associates and joint venture 2,408,372 2,540,815 Profit before taxation 8,852,301 7,779,651 Taxation (2,523,872) (1,870,122) Net profit for the year 6,328,429 5,909,529 Attributable to: - Equity holders of the Holding Company 5,810,776 5,433,698 - Non-controlling interest 517,653 475,831 6,328,429 5,909,529 ------------ (Rupees) --------- Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Holding Company 71.71 67.06

Annual General Meeting:

The Fifty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday October 20, 2022 at 09:30 AM at ICAP Auditorium, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi.

The above entitlement will be issued to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of members on Thursday October 13, 2022.

Book Closure:

The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from October 14, 2022 to October 20, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Company's Share Registrar, M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi (Telephone: +92-21-34380101-5,+92-21-34384621-3, [Ext: 119], Fax: +92-21-34380106) at the close