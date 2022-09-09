Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Thal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THALL   PK0011301014

THAL LIMITED

(THALL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
277.11 PKR   -1.29%
07:20aTHAL : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/29THAL : Approval of Annual Budget FY2023
PU
06/21THAL : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thal : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022

09/09/2022 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TL/2022/4240

September 09, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi - 74000

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Friday, September 09, 2022 at 03:30 PM have recommended the following:

  1. Cash Dividend:
    A final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2022 @ Rs 2.50 per share i.e. 50%. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs 5.00 per share i.e. 100%.
  2. Financial Results:
    The financial results of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 are as follows:
    Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

2022

2021

------ (Rupees in '000) ------

Revenue - net

37,351,493

27,317,188

Cost of sales

(30,847,355)

(22,648,387)

Gross profit

6,504,138

4,668,801

Distribution and selling expenses

(734,179)

(544,689)

Administrative expenses

(985,384)

(877,675)

Other charges

(546,508)

(291,501)

(2,266,071)

(1,713,865)

Other income

1,831,791

1,651,746

Operating profit

6,069,858

4,606,682

Finance cost

(144,964)

(34,817)

Profit before taxation

5,924,894

4,571,865

Taxation

(1,667,646)

(1,089,670)

Net profit for the year

4,257,248

3,482,195

----------- Rupees ----------

Basic and diluted earnings per share

52.54

42.97

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

2022

2021

------ (Rupees in '000) ------

Revenue - net

39,816,991

29,636,209

Cost of sales

(33,338,018)

(24,918,319)

Gross Profit

6,478,973

4,717,890

Distribution and selling expenses

(755,647)

(568,504)

Administrative expenses

(1,609,559)

(1,434,736)

Other charges

(620,334)

(415,163)

(2,985,540)

(2,418,403)

Other income

3,236,398

3,113,125

Operating Profit

6,729,831

5,412,612

Finance costs

(285,902)

(173,776)

6,443,929

5,238,836

Share of profit after tax of associates and joint venture

2,408,372

2,540,815

Profit before taxation

8,852,301

7,779,651

Taxation

(2,523,872)

(1,870,122)

Net profit for the year

6,328,429

5,909,529

Attributable to:

- Equity holders of the Holding Company

5,810,776

5,433,698

-

Non-controlling interest

517,653

475,831

6,328,429

5,909,529

------------ (Rupees) ---------

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

the equity holders of the Holding Company

71.71

67.06

Annual General Meeting:

The Fifty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday October 20, 2022 at 09:30 AM at ICAP Auditorium, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi.

The above entitlement will be issued to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of members on Thursday October 13, 2022.

Book Closure:

The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from October 14, 2022 to October 20, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the Company's Share Registrar, M/s FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, 8-F, next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi (Telephone: +92-21-34380101-5,+92-21-34384621-3, [Ext: 119], Fax: +92-21-34380106) at the close

of business on October 13, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of the above entitlement to the transferees.

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.

Yours faithfully,

For Thal Limited

Salman Khalid

Company Secretary

CC to:

Chief Executive Officer

Executive Director / HOD

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

CDC House # 99-B,Block-B

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

S.M.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Karachi

Blue Area, Islamabad

Fax: 021-34326034 / Tel: 111-111-500

Disclaimer

Thal Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THAL LIMITED
07:20aTHAL : Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
06/29THAL : Approval of Annual Budget FY2023
PU
06/21THAL : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
06/10Thal Limited Appoints Khayam Hussain as Director
CI
04/28THAL : Transmission of Quarter Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/21THAL : Board Meeting and Closed Period
PU
03/18THAL : E-Payment of Interim Dividend Warrants
PU
03/17Thal Limited Announces Resignation of Asif Qadir as Director
CI
03/17THAL : Material Information - Resignation of Director
PU
02/25Thal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Decem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 636 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2021 5 434 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2021 7 586 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 22 454 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 367
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart THAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tayyab Tareen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shahid Saleem Chief Financial Officer
Rafiq M. Habib Chairman
Noor Samad Chief Information Officer
Syed Akkas-ul-Husaini Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAL LIMITED-27.59%101
DENSO CORPORATION-21.91%39 469
APTIV PLC-43.36%25 311
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.98%16 240
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.52%14 857
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%14 434