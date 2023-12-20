December 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,

Off: I.I. Chundrigar Road,

Karachi 74000.

Dear Sir/Madam

Sub: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR/TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES

This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited, with effect from January 1, 2024.

The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged which are as follows:

ADDRESS

8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3

Email:info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website:www.famcosrs.com

PUBLIC DEALING TIMINGS Monday to Thursday : 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm Friday : 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm Lunch & Prayer Break : 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. (Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm) Saturday & Sunday : Closed

Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.

You may please inform the TRE certificate-holder of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly

For and on behalf of Thal Limited

Sameer Amlani

Company Secretary