NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (the “Meeting”) of Thalassa Holdings Ltd (the “Company”) willbeheldatAnjuna,28AvenuedelaLiberté,06360Eze,France on 12 June 2024 at11:00am (CEST)forthepurposeofconsidering and,ifthoughtfit,passingthefollowingsimpleresolutions:
To receive and consider the financial statements for the year to 31 December 2023 together with the reports of the directors and the auditors thereon, in their format as at the date of the Meeting.
To authorise the Directors to appoint auditors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2024 and to authorise the Directorstodeterminetheauditor’sremuneration.
To re-elect Kenneth Morgan as a Director of the Company, who is retiring and offering himself for re-election.
Dated29 April 2024
ByOrderoftheBoard
Notes
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his place. A proxy need not also be a Member of the Company
2.To appoint a proxy, you should complete the Form of Proxy available from the Company’s website. To be valid the Form of Proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be completed and returned by post or by hand to the Company’s Registrar, Link Group PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
In the case of joint holders, if two or more persons hold shares jointly each of them may be present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and may speakasashareholder;ifonlyoneofthejointownersispresentinpersonorbyproxy,hemayvoteonbehalfofalljointowners;andiftwoor more are present in person or by proxy they must vote as one.
Alternatively, you can appoint a proxy electronically at www.signalshares.com so as to have been received by the Company’s registrars not less than 48 hours (excluding weekends and public holidays) before the time appointed for the meeting or any adjournment of it.
InorderforaproxyappointmentmadebymeansofCRESTtobevalid,theappropriateCRESTmessage(a“CRESTProxyInstruction”)mustbe properlyauthenticatedinaccordancewithEuroclear UK & International’sspecificationsandmustcontaintheinformationrequiredforsuchinstructions,asdescribedin theCRESTManual.Themessagemustbetransmittedsoastobereceivedbytheissuer’sagent(ID:RA10)bythelatesttime(s)forreceiptofproxy appointments specified in the notice of meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer’s agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST.
CRESTmembersand,whereapplicable,theirCRESTsponsorsorvotingserviceprovidersshouldnotethatEuroclear UK & Internationaldoesnotmakeavailable specialproceduresinCRESTforanyparticularmessages.Normalsystemtimingsandlimitationswillthereforeapplyinrelationtotheinputof CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such actionasshallbenecessarytoensurethatamessageistransmittedbymeansoftheCRESTsystembyanyparticulartime.Inthisconnection,CREST membersand,whereapplicable,theirCRESTsponsorsorvotingserviceprovidersarereferred,inparticular,tothosesectionsoftheCRESTManual concerningpracticallimitationsoftheCRESTsystemandtimings.
Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST or any other electronic voting instruction, the proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion withhold from voting.
TheBoardencouragesallshareholderstovote.ShareholderswillfindaProxyform,online,intheInvestorRelations sectionunderthe‘ReportsandDocuments’menu.IntheeventthatyouholdyourinterestinThalassaHoldingsLtd inCRESTandwishtovote,butarenotexpectingtousetheCRESTelectronicproxyappointmentserviceassetout in notes 5, 6 and 7 above, you will need to contact your custodian or nominee (bank, broker, fund manager for example).Alternatively, for further information or assistance in voting you can contact Link Group via email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1730. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate.
Thalassa Holdings Ltd is a British Virgin Islands-based international business company. The Company is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Rental Income, and Sale of Services. The Company's subsidiaries include Alina Holdings Plc, Autonomous Robotics Ltd, DOA Alpha Ltd, DOA Exploration Ltd, DOA Gamma Ltd, DOA Delta Ltd, Apeiron Holdings (BVI) Ltd, WGP Geosolutions Limited, WGP Group AT GmbH, Apeiron Holdings A.G., and Alfalfa AG. Autonomous Robotics Limited is an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) research and development company. Alina Holdings Plc is a real estate investment trust focused on building a portfolio of local shops in urban and suburban areas throughout the United Kingdom.