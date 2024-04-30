Delayed London S.E. Other stock markets Delayed 02:59:59 2024-04-30 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 24.5 GBX 0.00% 0.00% +6.52% 2023 Thalassa Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI 2023 Thalassa Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages Trading Ideas MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Annual Financial Report April 30, 2024 at 10:35 am EDT Share Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa” or the "Company") AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 The Company today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2023. The information set out below is extracted from the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, which will be published today on the Company's website www.thalassaholdings.com. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection. Cross-references in the extracted information below refer to pages and sections in the Company's Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023. GroupResults2023versus2022GBP GBP Profit /(loss) after tax for the year

(£0.89)m vs (£1.45)m

Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) *1

(£0.11) vs (£0.18)

Book value per share *2

£1.16 vs £1.30

Investment Holdings £8.0m vs £7.7m

Cash £0.1m vs £1.4m *1basedonweightedaveragenumberofsharesinissueof7,945,838(2022:7,945,838) *2basedonactualnumberofsharesinissueasat31December2023of7,945,838(2022:7,945,838) 2023Macro-Highlights U.S. Stocks rose 26.4% (including dividends), the biggest rally in the US Market Index since 2019.

Stocks were up 12.1% in the fourth quarter, the index’s best quarterly performance since late 2020.

Since hitting their bear-market low in October 2022, stocks rallied 36%.

Technology stocks posted a huge year, surging 59.1% for their best performance since 2009. Along with Nvidia which soared 239.0%, chip manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices AMD jumped 128%.

Communications Services ranked second among stock sectors, gaining 54.5%, led by rallies in Alphabet GOOGL, Meta Platforms META, and Netflix NFLX.

The so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks contributed nearly half of the stock market’s overall gain. Large-growth stocks gained 47.3%, blowing away large- value stocks by 36 percentage points—the second- biggest advantage for growth in 25 years.

Utilities stocks stumbled, losing 7%—their worst year since 2008—dragged down by higher interest rates.

Dividend stocks lagged the broader market. The Morningstar US Dividend Composite Index rose 11%.

Volatility remained very high in bonds, with some parts of the bond market staging a round trip over the year. The yield on the U.S.Treasury 10-year note started and finished 2023 near 3.8%, but during the year rose to a 17-year high near 5%.

Credit-sensitive corners of the bond market performed strongly as the economy avoided recession. High-yield bonds gained 13.5%, making for their best year since 2019. In the final months of the year, the market’s rally did broaden beyond the Magnificent Seven. However, this small group of stocks was still responsible for 47.8% of the US Market Index’s 26.5% gain in 2023.

On the other side of the fence, 2022’s leaders were left in the dust in 2023. The biggest performance differential came among energy stocks.The Morningstar US Energy Index surged 62.5% in 2022, but in 2023, the sector barely held in positive territory as oil prices slid. While many energy stocks had pushed into overvalued territory as a result of the 2022 rally; at the outset of 2024 the sector was broadly seen as undervalued. 2023Micro-Highlights ARL proof of concept, fully functional Seismic Node completed completion of upgraded software targeted for Q3/Q4 2024 retention of Investment Bank to assist in growth capital fundraising initiated discussions with potential Strategic Partners initiated

Tappit restitution agreement Chairman has contributed £0.3m YTD 2024, of up to a possible £3m pending of sale of personal property.

Small gain on hedging achieved in 2023 ~£20K.

Strategic Business Review initiated with the objective of reducing costs and scaling the business. As part of the Group’s cost saving exercise, migration of the Group’s accounting software from Oracle NetSuite to Intuit QuickBooks has nearly been completed.

Chairman waived 2021 consultancy. 2022, 2023, and YTD 2024 consultancy have been accrued but not paid. Equity conversion terms under discussion. “Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into.” Laurel and Hardy, Sons of the desert 1933 Or The Great Paradox of the US Market! By Jeremy Grantham https://www.gmo.com/europe/research-library/the-great-paradox-of-the-u.s.-market_viewpoints The following thoughts are extracts from Market Watch and GMO, and hopefully reflect Mr Grantham’s, and my view of the Market U.S. stocks appear expensive after investor mania surrounding artificial-intelligence interrupted the bursting of an initial market bubble that was deflating in 2022.

“Prices reflect near perfection, yet today’s world is particularly imperfect and dangerous,” Jeremy Grantham.

AI, “a new bubble within a bubble like this, even one limited to a handful of stocks, is totally unprecedented, so looking at history books may have its limits.”

In January 2022, Grantham warned that the U.S. was nearing the end of a “super bubble” across major asset classes. Both stocks and bonds plunged that year as the Federal Reserve aggressively hiked interest rates in a bid to tame surging inflation. But the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 paused the deflation of the equities bubble that he saw, according to his note.

“We paused in December 2022 to admire the AI stocks,” he said.“Even though, I admit, there is no clear historical analogy to this strange new beast, the best guess is still that this second investment bubble — in AI — will at least temporarily deflate and probably facilitate a more normal ending to the original bubble.”

The U.S. stock market has risen to records this year, with the S&P 500 SPX booking an all-time closing peak on March 7 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP scoring a fresh closing high at the start of this month.The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA also notched a record close this year, on Feb. 23. BubblesandAI Looking backwards, what happened to our 2021 bubble? The Covid stimulus bubble appeared to be bursting conventionally enough in 2022 – in the first half of 2022 the S&P declined more than any first half since 1939 when Europe was entering World War II. Previously in 2021, the market displayed all the classic signs of a bubble peaking: extreme investor euphoria; a rush to IPO and SPAC; and highly volatile speculative leaders beginning to fall in early 2021, even as blue chips continued to rise enough to carry the whole market to a handsome gain that year – a feature hitherto unique to the late-stage major bubbles of 1929, 1972, 2000, and now 2021. But this historically familiar pattern was rudely interrupted in December 2022 by the launch of ChatGPT and consequent public awareness of a new transformative technology – AI, which seems likely to be every bit as powerful and world-changing as the internet, and quite possibly much more so.

But every technological revolution like this – going back from the internet to telephones, railroads, or canals – has been accompanied by early massive hype and a stock market bubble as investors focus on the ultimate possibilities of the technology, pricing most of the very long-term potential immediately into current market prices. And many such revolutions are in the end often astransformativeasthoseearlyinvestorscouldseeand sometimes even more so – but only after a substantial periodofdisappointmentduringwhichtheinitialbubble bursts.Thus, as the most remarkable example of the techbubble,Amazon led the speculative market,rising 21 times from the beginning of 1998 to its 1999 peak, only to decline by an almost inconceivable 92% from 2000 to 2002,before inheriting half the retail world! So, it is likely to be with the current AI bubble. But a new bubble within a bubble like this, even one limited to a handful of stocks, is totally unprecedented, so looking at history books may have its limits. But even though, I admit, there is no clear historical analogy to this strange new beast, the best guess is still that this second investment bubble – in AI – will at least temporarily deflate and probably facilitate a more normal ending to the original bubble, which we paused in December 2022 to admire the AI stocks. It also seems likely that the after-effects of interest rate rises and the ridiculous speculation of 2020-2021 and now (November 2023 through today) will eventually end in a recession.

The broad U.S. stock market is expensive, with a Shiller price-to-earnings ratio of 34 as of March 1, 2024, which is “the top 1% of history,” while total profits are also near record levels. “The paradox that worries me here for the U.S.marketisthatwestartfromaShiller P/Eandcorporateprofitmarginsthatare nearrecordlevelsandthereforepredicting near perfection”. “If margins and multiples are both at record levels at the same time, it really is double counting and double jeopardy — for waiting somewhere in the future is another July 1982 or March 2009, with simultaneous record-low multiples and badly depressed margins.” ‘Can’tgetbloodoutofa stone’ When the price of an asset doubles, its future return is halved, Grantham said in his latest paper.

“The simple rule is, you can’t get blood out of a stone”.

To Grantham’s thinking, the long-term prospects for the U.S.stockmarketlook“poor”asit’sgenerallyoverpriced andneverhasseen“asustainedrallystartingfroma34 Shiller P/E.” “The only bull markets that continued up from levels like this were the last 18 months in Japan until 1989, and the U.S. tech bubble of 1998 and 1999, and we know how those ended,” he said. “Separately, there has also never been a sustained rally starting from full employment.”

While AI seems likely to be at least “as powerful and world-changing as the internet,” tech revolutions tend to see “early massive hype and a stock-market bubble”.

He cited Amazon.com Inc. AMZN as an example of speculation in the late 1990s, noting its stock plunged before the company rebounded into the giant online retailer it is today.

“As the most remarkable example of the tech bubble, Amazon led the speculative market, rising 21 times from the beginning of 1998 to its 1999 peak, only to decline by an almost inconceivable 92% from 2000 to 2002, before inheriting half the retail world!”

In his paper, the GMO co-founder didn’t stop at warning about looming dangers for U.S. stocks should the “AI bubble” burst and finish the job deflating the “original bubble” that had worried him.

“It also seems likely that the after-effects of interest-rate rises and the ridiculous speculation of 2020-2021 and now (November 2023 through today) will eventually end in a recession,” Grantham cautioned.

On a brighter note, Grantham said there’s “a reasonable choice of relatively attractive investments” in the U.S.

equities market,such as“quality”stocks.He also cited resourceequities,“climate-relatedinvestments,”suchas solar stocks, and“deep value” as areas of the market to consider. “U.S. quality stocks have a long history of slightly underperforming in bull markets and substantially outperforming in bear markets,” he said, “although they did unusually well in the recent run-up.” Non-U.S.EquitiesandRealEstate If things are so good, why on earth is the rest of the world so down at heel, with very average economic strength and average profitability and with both getting weaker? The UK and Japan are both in technical recessions; the EU, especially Germany, also looks weak; and China, which has done a lot of the heavy lifting in global growth for the last few decades, is pretty much a basket case for a while (although getting very cheap in its stock market). Global residential real estate looks particularly tricky also, although it often takes a very long time for prices to catch up or down with mortgage costs. Can any young couple in the developed world today buy a new home comparable to those bought at the same age by their parents? Peak prices as a multiple of family income multiplied by an old-fashioned looking mortgage rate (now 6.8% in the U.S.) makes for a very tough affordability calculation. And as for office space, forget about it. With the double problem of higher rates and Covid-induced work-from-home, no one is confident of anything, no one will build anything new, and all sit holding their breath as appraisals start to come down and bank loans to commercial property look increasingly dicey. And in China, extreme overbuilding threatens both housing and commercial real estate.

Throw in a couple of wars that refuse quick endings and rising possibilities of expanded military confrontations with Russia and China, and you can see why the rest of the world is sober and much more reasonably priced than the U.S. (Understanding U.S. optimism is much more difficult.) To be more precise, I would say that in contrast to extreme overpricing of U.S. equities, those overseas are a little overpriced, offering uninspired but positive returns. The positive exceptions to this general, moderate overpricing are at the value or low- growth end of emerging market equities and non-U.S. developed equities (including Japan), which are not only much cheaper than the high-growth varieties but are selling in a range from fair price to actually cheaper than normal. CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT Holdings 2023 results reflect limited movement in the carrying valueof Company’s unquoted Holdings,in particularAutonomous Robotics (ARL). In contrast, there have been large movements in the Company’s quoted Holdings, in particular: Newmark Security plc (NWT LN) In 2023, NWT’s shares performed well, rising 127.2% from 33p/share to close 2023 at 75p/share. THALown’s9.98%ofNWT,whichwebelievehassignificant growth potential,particularly in the USA.NWT’s fiscal year- end is 30April,such that 2024 results should be announced towards the end of September 2024.The Company had a soft first half, revenues declined 2%, but has indicated that several new Human Capital Management (HCM) ‘access control’contractsshoulddriverevenuegrowthinthesecond halfoftheyear.Attheprevailingmarketpriceof83.5p/share, the Company’s market capitalisation is ~£7.8m,plus debt of ~£5.6m,givinganEVof~£13.4m. Based on trailing twelve-month numbers the stock does not look undervalued. However, looking out over the next few years, we see the potential for sustainable annual revenue growthof~10%,andEBITDAmarginsrisingfrom6%/8%back towards10%to15%,or£3mto£4.5m,on£30mofrevenue by 2028. Based on our estimates, the Company should be able to pay down debt at a rate of £0.5m per annum, or roughly £2m over the next 4 years.Whilst the EV/EBITDA multipleon 2023 EBITDA of £1.1m is 12.2x,we believe that this reflects investor anticipation for improved results, and thatamoreconservativeEV/EBITDAmultipleof8xour£3m to£4.5m2028EBITDAestimateismoreappropriate,which inturnwould result inanEV of£24mto£36m,oranEquity valueof£20.4mto£32.4m,orasharepricetargetof£2.125/ share to £3.75/share (9.6m shares outstanding). Based on our estimates, we anticipate a potential 154.5% to 349.1% increase in the upside value of NWT’s shares over the next 4 years,or a potential compound annual return of between 26.3% and 45.6%,from the prevailing market price of 83.5p/ share. Autonomous Robotics Ltd. (ARL) Asreportedlastyear,theFlyingNodebespokeseismicsensor development project, supported by Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and two major Energy Companies, was completed in 2022.Extensive field testing and analysis of the seismicdatawasperformedwhichculminatedinanoffshore trial at Fort William in Scotland. During this trial, the Flying Node seismic sensor was benchmark tested against industry standardoceanbottomnodesandcomparisonofthe

resulting data sets concluded excellent performance of the ARL design. ThemechanicaldesignoftheFlyingNodewasalsomodified to optimise the seismic sensor performance and an updated batterysystemwas also developed.This resulted in the build andtestofaMK2versionoftheFlyingNodewhichwasused for the trials. The software team also progressed the development of the in-housenodecontrolandnavigationsoftware.Initialinwater testing of the software will start in the 2nd quarter of 2024. As also mentioned in the Summary above,a formal process tounlockthelatentpotentialvalueofARLisnowunderway and we look forward to reporting further during the coming months. Outlook AIis clearly the latest dot.com game in town.Nvidia (NVDA US)inparticular,isgrowingrevenuesandprofitsexponentially. NVDAistheproverbialbucketandspadesupplierinthislatest gold rush. However, how the buyers of their sophisticated chips will translate their substantial Capex into increased profits remains to be seen. AI is already impacting the way companies operate, and individualstransfer and use information;whether the outcome will ultimately be positive for companies and consumers remains, in our opinion, to be seen? Add geo-political risk and the potential for increased economic tension between China, the US, and Europe and suddenly the stock market outlook clouds. DuncanSoukup Chairman 29April2024 FINANCIAL REVIEW GROUPRESULTS ContinuingOperations TotalRevenuefromcontinuingoperationsfortheyearto 31 December 2023 was £0.25m (2022:£0.30m) related to rental income in Switzerland. Cost of Sales on continuing operations were £(0.01)m (2022: £(0.10)m), resulting in a Gross Profit of £0.24m (2022: Gross Profit £0.20m). Administrative Expenses on continuing operations before exceptional costs were £0.9m (2022: £0.5m) and Depreciation £0.3m compared to £0.3m in 2022. OperatingLosswastherefore£0.9m(2022:loss£0.6m). NetFinancialIncome/(Expense) of £0.3m included net foreign exchange income,net interest expense andnetincomefromfinancialinvestmentsincludingfairvalue adjustments (2022: income £0.2m). OtherGains/(Losses)were gain £0.02m (2022: loss of £(0.9)m). ShareofLossesofAssociatedEntitieswas £0.31m (2022:£0.24). Loss Before Tax on continuing operations was £1.0m (2022:£1.5m). Taxoncontinuing operationsforthe periodwas acredit of £0.07mrelating a R&Dtax credit (2022:credit £0.05m). LossfortheyearfromContinuingOperations wastherefore£0.89m(2022:£1.45m). Profit/(Loss)fortheyear This resulted in a Group loss for the year of £0.89m (2022: profit £1.45m). Net Assets at 31 December 2023 amounted to £9.2m (2022: £10.3m) resulting in net assets per share of £1.16 based on 7,945,838 shares in issue versus £1.30 in 2022 includingcashof£0.1mequivalentto£0.004pershare(2022: £1.4m and £0.15 per share). Net Cash Flowfromoperationsamountedtoanoutflow of £0.4m as compared to £0.4m inflow in 2022. NetCashfromInvestingActivities,amounted to an outflow of £0.5m (2022 outflow £0.7m) relating to continuing operations in the purchase of available for sale investments. NetCashOutflowfromFinancingActivities amountedto£0.2m(2022:outflow£4.3m). Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalentswas £1.0m resulting in Cash and Cash Equivalents at 31 December 2023 of £0.1m (2022: £4.6m). DIRECTORS’ REPORT TheDirectorspresenttheirreportandtheauditedfinancialstatementsfortheyearended31December2023. RESULTSANDDIVIDENDS The Group made a loss attributable to shareholders of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2023 of £0.9m (2022: loss £1.4m).The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend. DIRECTORSANDDIRECTORS’INTERESTS The Directors of the Company who held office during the year and to date,including details of their interest in the share capital of the Company, are as follows: Name Executive Director CDuncanSoukup Date Appointed 26 September 2007 Shares held 2,396,970 Non-Executive Directors DavidMThomas 2April2008 - KennethMorgan 24May2022 - DIRECTORS’ REMUNERATION 2023 2022 Director Consultancy Director Consultancy Fees Fees Fees Fees £ £ £ £ Executive Directors DuncanSoukup 105,422 147,101 133,000 174,076 Non-Executive Directors GrahamCole - - 10,307 - DavidThomas 20,000 - 20,635 - KennethMorgan 8,012 - 5,091 - Totalremuneration 133,434 147,101 169,033 174,076 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS Asof31December2023,theCompanyhadbeenadvisedofthefollowingsubstantial shareholders Holding % DuncanSoukup 2,396,970 30.2% THALDiscretionaryTrust* 2,042,720 25.7% HargreavesLandsdowne(Nominees) Limited 568,933 7.2% MarkCostar 530,807 6.7% JIM Nominees Limited 354,062 4.5% Other 2,052,346 25.7% Totalnumberofvotingsharesinissue 7,945,838 100% * C.DuncanSoukupisatrusteeofTHALDiscretionaryTrust SHAREBUY-BACK There were no share buy backs during the year ended 31 December2023,norfortheyearended31December 2022. RELATEDPARTYTRANSACTIONS Detailsofallrelatedpartytransactionsaresetoutinnote22 to the financial statements. OPERATIONALRISKS The Company may acquire either less than whole voting control of, or less than a controlling equity interest in, an investment target,which may limit its operational strategies. The Company is dependent upon the Directors, and in particular,MrC.DuncanSoukup,whoservesastheExecutive Chairman,to identify potential acquisition opportunities and toexecuteanyacquisition.Theunexpectedlossoftheservices of Mr Soukup or other Directors could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s ability to identify potential acquisition opportunities and to execute an acquisition. TheCompanymayinvestinoracquireunquotedcompanies, joint ventures or projects which, amongst other things, may be leveraged, have limited operating histories, have limited financial resources or may require additional capital.

FINANCIALRISKS Details of the financial instrument risks and strategy of the Group are set out in note 23. GLOBALECONOMICRISK GlobalgeopoliticalrisksmayhaveanimpactontheCompany’s investments and the Board continues to evaluate the effects of these impacts on the investments and will act accordingly to mitigate any potential loss. RISKSANDUNCERTAINTIES Asummaryof thekeyrisksandmitigation strategiesisbelow: Rank Risk Mitigation 1. Insufficientcashresourcestomeetliabilities,continueasa going concern and finance key projects. Short term and annual business plans are prepared andare reviewed on an ongoing basis.Use of various hedging instruments in order to mitigate major financial risks. 2. The sale ofThe Chairman’s personal property currently being negotiated does not complete. The Chairman announced that he would contribute net cash proceeds fromthesaleofpersonalpropertyuptotheamountof £3m(£0.3mofwhichhasalreadybeen contributed). TheBoardhasahighdegreeofconfidence,fromthelatest communicationbetweenthebuyerandsellerandstate of draft transaction documents, that the contract relating to the sale of the relevant property will be signed in the next month and the sale completed within several days of signing,although this cannot be guaranteed and is beyond the control of the Board. 3. Growthcapitalfundraisingbeingcontemplatedforoneof theGroup’sholdingsisnotsuccessful,limitingitsabilityto acceleratedevelopmentofitsproductandproduction,to unlock the latent potential value of its technology. Discussions are taking place with investment banks and placement agents with the bandwidth to approach their extensivenetworksofcapitalproviders,aswellastargeting potential investors and strategic partners directly. 2. Lossofkeymanagement/staffresultinginfailuretoidentify and secure potential investment opportunities and meet contractual requirements. Regular review of both the Board’s and key management’s abilities.Reviewofsalariesandbenefitsincludinglongterm incentivesandongoingcommunicationwithkeyindividuals. 3. Failuretomaintainstrongandeffectiverelationswithkey stakeholders in investments resulting in loss of contracts or value. TheBoardandseniormanagementseektoestablish and maintain an open and transparent dialogue with key stakeholders. 4. Failuretocomplywithlawandregulationsinthe jurisdictions in which we operate. Keymanagementareprofessionallyqualified.Inadditionthe Companyappointsrelevantprofessionaladvisers(legal,tax, accounting etc) in the jurisdictions in which we operate. 5. Significant changes in the political environment,including the impact of Brexit and the Ukraine and Gaza conflict, resultsinlossofresources/marketand/orbusiness failure. The Company’s current investments are not expected to be adversely impacted andManagement is continuing to monitor the wider political environment to ensure that steps are taken to mitigate political risk. DIRECTORS’RESPONSIBILITIESSTATEMENT TheDirectorshaveelectedtopreparethefinancialstatements for the Group in accordance with UKAdopted International Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). TheDirectorsareresponsibleforkeepingproperaccounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group, for safeguarding the assetsandfortakingreasonablestepsforthepreventionand detection of fraud and other irregularities. International Accounting Standard 1 requires that financial statementspresentfairlyforeachfinancialperiodthe Group’sfinancialposition,financialperformanceand cash flows.This requires the faithful representation of the effects of transactions, other events and conditions in accordancewiththedefinitionsandrecognitioncriteria for assets, liabilities, income and expenses set out in the International Accounting Standards Board’s ‘Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements’. In virtuallyallcircumstances,a fairpresentationwillbeachieved by compliance with all applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). A fair presentation also requires the Directors to: select and apply appropriate accounting policies;

present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs as applied by the UK is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity’s financial position and financial performance; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the group will continue in business. All of the current Directors have taken all the steps thatthey ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any informationneededbytheGroup’sauditorsforthepurposes of their audit and to establish that the auditors are aware of thatinformation.TheDirectorsarenotawareofanyrelevant audit information of which the auditors are unaware. The financial statements are published on the Group’s website. The maintenance and integrity of the Group’s websiteis the responsibility of the Directors.The Directors’ responsibility also extends to the ongoing integrity of the financial statements contained therein. RESPONSIBILITYSTATEMENT Weconfirm that tothe best ofour knowledge: The financial statements, prepared in accordance with the Relevant Financial Reporting Framework, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

The strategic report/directors report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

The Annual Report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group’s position and performance, business model and strategy.

AGM TheAnnualGeneralMeetingwillbeheldatAnjuna,28 Avenue de la Liberté,06360 Éze France on 12 June 2024. ApprovedbytheBoardandsignedonitsbehalf by C.DuncanSoukup Chairman 29April2024 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT The Company’s shares are admitted to the Official List ofthe UK Listing Authority and to trading on the LondonStockExchange’sMainMarket.TheBoardrecognises the importance and value for the Company and its shareholders of good corporate governance.The Company Statement on Corporate Governance is available at https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/ and repeated in full below. BOARDOVERVIEW In formulating the Company’s corporate governance framework, the Board of Directors have reviewed the principles of good governance set out in the QCA code(theCorporateGovernanceCodeforSmallandMid- Sized Quoted Companies 2018 published by the Quoted CompaniesAlliance)sofarasispracticableandtotheextent they consider appropriate with regards to the Company’s size,stageofdevelopmentandresources.However,giventhe modest size and simplicity of the Company, at present the BoardofDirectorsdonotconsideritnecessarytoadoptthe QCA code in its entirety. The purpose of corporate governance is to create value and long-term success of the Group through entrepreneurism, innovation,development and exploration as well as provide accountability and control systems to mitigate risks involved. COMPOSITIONOFTHEBOARDANDBOARD COMMITTEES Asat the date of this report,the Board ofThalassa Holdings Ltd comprises of one Executive Director and two Non- Executive Directors, which complies with the QCA Code. BOARDBALANCE ThecurrentBoardmembershipprovidesabalanceofindustry and financial expertise which is well suited to the Group’s activities.This will be monitored and adjusted to meet the Group’srequirements.The Board is supported by theAudit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Regulatory Compliance Committee, all of which have the necessary character,skills and knowledge to discharge their duties and responsibilities effectively. Further information about each Director may be found on the Company’s website at https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/investor-relations/board-directors/.TheBoardseekstoensure that its membership has the skills and experience that it requires for its present and future business needs.

All Directors have access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary who is responsible for ensuring that Board procedures and applicable rules and regulations are observed.TheBoard has a procedure allowing Directors to seek independent professional advice in furtherance of their duties, at the Company’s expense. RE-ELECTIONOFDIRECTORS In line with the QCA Code,all Directors are subject to re- election each year, subject to satisfactory performance. BOARDANDCOMMITTEEMEETINGS The Board meets sufficiently regularly to discharge its duties effectively, formally and informally. The Board held two full meetings for regular business during 2023,in addition to a number of informal ones. AUDITCOMMITTEE During the financial period to 31 December 2023,theAudit Committee consisted of the Board, which included two independent Directors. The key functions of the audit committee are for monitoring the quality of internal controls and ensuring that the financial performanceoftheGroupisproperlymeasuredandreported on and for reviewing reports from the Company’s auditors relatingtotheCompany’saccountingandinternalcontrols,in all cases having due regard to the interests of Shareholders. The Committee has formal terms of reference. The external auditor,RPG Crouch Chapman,was appointed on 19April 2023 and has indicated its independence to the Board. REMUNERATIONCOMMITTEE During the financial period to 31 December 2023, the Remuneration Committee consisted of David Thomas and any other one director from the Board.It is responsible for determining the remuneration and other benefits, including bonuses and share based payments, of the Executive Directors, and for reviewing and making recommendations ontheCompany’sframeworkofexecutiveremuneration.The Committee has formal terms of reference. TheremunerationcommitteeisacommitteeoftheBoard.It is primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Boardonthetermsandconditionsofserviceoftheexecutive Directors,including their remuneration and grant of options. REGULATORYCOMPLIANCECOMMITTEE During the financial period to 31 December 2023, the Regulatory Compliance Committee consisted of any two directors from the Board.The committee is responsible for ensuring that the Company’s obligations under the Listing RulesaredischargedbytheBoard.TheCommitteehasformal terms of reference. ESG TheGrouphasnotcompliedwiththerecommendations of the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) in the current year, as required by LR14.3.27R issued by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Board recognisestheimportanceofclimate-relatedmattersand, as a development stage business, intends to develop a plan to adopt theTCFD recommendations in full over the next few years.With reference to the four pillars of the TCFD recommendations, matters of governance, risk assessment, and strategy have already been covered elsewhere in this report,and the development of metrics and targets is under consideration. STATEMENTONCORPORATEGOVERNANCE The corporate governance framework which Thalassa has implemented, including in relation to board leadership and effectiveness, remuneration and internal control, is based upon practices which the board believes are proportionate tothe risks inherent to the size and complexity ofThalassa’s operations. The Board considers it appropriate to adopt the principlesof the Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code(“theQCACode”)publishedinApril2018.Theextent of compliance with the ten principles that comprise the QCA Code, together with an explanation of any areas of non-compliance, and any steps taken or intended to move towards full compliance, are set out below: Establish a strategy and business model which promote long-term value for shareholders. The Company is a Holding Company which has in the past and will in the future seek to acquire assets which in the opinion of the Board should generate long term gains for its shareholders.Thecurrentstrategyandbusinessoperationsof the Company are set out in the Chairman’s Statement on page 9. Shareholders and potential investors must realisethattheobjectivessetoutinthatdocumentaresimply that;“objectives”andthattheCompanymaywithoutprior

notificationchangetheseobjectivesbaseduponopportunities presented to the Board or market conditions. The Group’s strategy and business model and amendments thereto, are developed by the Executive Chairman and his seniormanagementteam,andapprovedbytheBoard. The management team, led by the Executive Chairman, is responsible for implementing the strategy and overseeing management of the business at an operational level. The Board is actively considering a number of opportunities and, ultimately, the Directors believe that this approach will deliver long-term value for shareholders. In executing the Group’sstrategy,managementwillseektomitigate/hedgerisk whenever possible. As a result of the Board’s view of the market,the Board has adopted a five-pronged approach to future investments: Opportunistic: where an acquisition or investment exists because of price dislocation (the price of a stock collapses but fundamentals are unaffected) or where the Board identifies a special “off market” opportunity; Finance: The Board is currently investigating opportunities in the FinTech sector; Property: The Company held a strategic stake in Alina Holdings Plc (formerly The Local Shopping REIT plc). The Company’s divestment is more comprehensively described in the Letter to Shareholders dated 28 September 2020 published in the Reports and Documents section of the Company’s website; Education: There are few businesses that offer the same longevity and predictability of earnings as Education; and R&D: Development situations such as ARL where the Board sees an opportunity to participate in disruptive, early stage technology. The above outlined strategy is subject to change depending on the Board’s findings and prevailing market conditions. Seek to understand and meet shareholder needs and expectations. The Board believes that the Annual Report and Accounts, andtheInterimReportpublishedatthehalf-year,playan important part in presenting all shareholders with an assessmentoftheGroup’spositionandprospects.Allreports and press releases are published in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Take into account wider stakeholder and social responsibilities and their implications for long-term success. TheGroupisawareofitscorporatesocialresponsibilitiesand theneedtomaintaineffectiveworkingrelationshipsacross a range of stakeholder groups.These include the Group’s consultants, employees, partners, suppliers, regulatory authorities and entities with whom it has contracted.The Group’soperationsandworkingmethodologiestakeaccount of the need to balance the needs of all of these stakeholder groups while maintaining focus on the Board’s primary responsibility to promote the success of the Group for the benefit of its members as a whole.The Group endeavoursto take account of feedback received from stakeholders, making amendments where appropriate and where such amendments are consistent with the Group’s longer term strategy. TheGrouptakesdueaccountofanyimpactthatitsactivities may have on the environment and seeks to minimise this impact wherever possible.Through the various procedures and systems it operates, the Group ensures full compliance with health and safety and environmental legislation relevant to its activities.The Group’s corporate social responsibility approach continues to meet these expectations. Embed effective risk management, considering both opportunities and threats, throughout the organisation. TheBoardisresponsibleforthesystemsofriskmanagement and internal control and for reviewing their effectiveness.The internal controls are designed to manage and whenever possible minimise or eliminate risk and provide reasonable butnotabsoluteassuranceagainstmaterialmisstatement or loss.Through the activities of the Audit Committee, the effectiveness of these internal controls is reviewed annually. Abudgetingprocessiscompletedonceayearandisreviewed and approved by the Board.The Group’s results, compared withthebudget,arereportedtotheBoardonaregularbasis. The Group maintains appropriate insurance cover in respect of actions taken against the Directors because of their roles, as well as against material loss or claims against the Group. The insured values and type of cover are comprehensively reviewed on a periodic basis. The senior management team meet regularly to consider newrisksandopportunitiespresentedtotheGroup,making recommendations to the Board and/orAudit Committee as appropriate.

The Board has an establishedAudit Committee,a summary of which is set out in the Board of Directors section of the Company’s website. The Company receives comments from its external auditors on the state of its internal controls. The more significant risks to the Group’s operations and the managementofthesehavebeendisclosedintheChairman’s statement on page 9. Maintain the Board as a well-functioning, balanced team led by the Chair. TheBoardcurrentlycomprisestwonon-executiveDirectors andanExecutiveChairman.Directors’biographiesaresetout in the Board of Directors section of the Company’s website. All of the Directors are subject to election by shareholdersat the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment totheBoardandwillcontinuetoseekre-electioneveryyear. The Board is responsible to the shareholders for the proper management of the Group and, in normal circumstances, meets at least four times a year to set the overall direction andstrategyoftheGroup,toreviewoperationalandfinancial performance and to advise on management appointments. A summary of Board and Committee meetings held in the year ended 31 December 2023 is set out above. TheBoardconsidersitselftobesufficientlyindependent.The QCA Code suggests that a board should have at least two independent Non-executive Directors. Both of the Non- executive Directors who currently sit on the Board of the Company are regarded as independent under the QCA Code’s guidance for determining such independence. Non-executive Directors receive their fees in the form of a basic cash fee based on attendance at board calls and board meetings. Directors are eligible for bonuses. The current remuneration structure for the Board’s Non-executive Directors is deemed to be proportionate. Ensure that between them, the directors have the necessary up-to-date experience, skills and capabilities. The Board considers that the Non-executive Directors are of sufficient competence and calibre to add strength and objectivity to its activities,and bring considerable experience in technical, operational and financial matters. The Company has put in place anAudit Committee as well asRemunerationandListingComplianceCommittees.There sponsibilitiesofeachofthesecommitteesaredescribed in the Board of Directors section of the Company’s website. TheBoardregularlyreviewsthecompositionoftheBoardto ensurethatithasthenecessarybreadthanddepthofskillsto support the on-going development of the Group. The Chairman,in conjunction with the Company Secretary, ensures that the Directors’knowledge is kept up to date on key issues and developments pertaining to the Group, its operationalenvironmentandtotheDirectors’responsibilities as members of the Board. During the course of the year, Directors received updates from the Company Secretaryand various external advisers on a number of regulatory and corporate governance matters. Directors’ service contracts or appointment letters make provisionforaDirectortoseekpersonaladviceinfurtherance of his or her duties and responsibilities, normally via the Company Secretary. Evaluate Board performance based on clear and relevant objectives, seeking continuous improvement. The Board’s performance is measured by the success of the Company’s acquisitions and investments and the returnsthat they generate for shareholders and in comparison to peergroupcompanies. Thisperformanceispresentedin the Group’s monthly management accounts and reported, discussed and reviewed with the Board regularly. Promote a corporate culture that is based on ethical values and behaviours. TheBoardseekstomaintainthehigheststandardsofintegrity andprobityin the conduct of the Group’s operations.These values are enshrined in the written policies and working practices adopted by all employees in the Group.An open culture is encouraged within the Group.The management team regularly monitors the Group’s cultural environment and seeks to address any concerns than may arise,escalating these to Board level as necessary. TheGroupiscommittedtoprovidingasafeenvironmentfor its staff and all other parties for which the Group has a legal or moral responsibility in this area. Thalassa has a strong ethical culture, which is promoted by theactions of the Board and management team.The Group has an anti-bribery policy and would report any instances of non-complianceto the Board.The Group has undertaken a reviewofitsrequirementsundertheGeneralDataProtection Regulation, implementing appropriate policies, procedures and training to ensure it is compliant. Maintain governance structures and processes that are fit for purpose and support good decision-making by the Board. TheBoardhasoverallresponsibilityforpromotingthesuccess of the Group.The Chairman has day-to-day responsibilityfor the operational management of the Group’s activities. The non-executive Directors are responsible for bringing independent and objective judgment to Board decisions. Matters reserved for the Board include strategy, investment decisions, corporate acquisitions and disposals. ThereisaclearseparationoftherolesofExecutiveChairman and Non-executive Directors.The Chairman is responsible for overseeing the running of the Board, ensuring that no individual or group dominates the Board’s decision-making and ensuring the Non-executive Directors are properly briefed on matters.Due to its current size,the Group does not require nor bear the cost of a chief executive. The Company’s subsidiary ARL is led by two directors. The Chairman has overall responsibility for corporate governance matters in the Group but does not chair any of the Committees.The Chairman also has the responsibilityfor implementing strategy and managing the day-to-day business activities of the Group.The Company Secretary is responsible for ensuring that Board procedures are followed and applicable rules and regulations are complied with. The Audit Committee normally meets at least once a year andhasresponsibilityfor, amongstotherthings, planning and reviewing the annual report and accounts and interim statements involving, where appropriate, the external auditors.TheCommitteealsoapprovesexternalauditors’fees andensurestheauditors’independenceaswellasfocusingon compliancewithlegalrequirementsandaccountingstandards. It is also responsible for ensuring that an effective system of internalcontrol is maintained.The ultimate responsibility for reviewing and approving the annual financial statements and interim statements remains with the Board. A summary of the responsibilities of theAudit Committee is setoutabove.TheCommitteehasformaltermsofreference, which are set out in the Board of Directors section of the Company’s website. The Remuneration Committee, which meets as required,has responsibility for making recommendations to the Board on the compensation of senior executives and determining, within agreed terms of reference, the specific remuneration packages for each of the Directors. It also supervises the Company’s share incentive schemes and sets performance conditions for share options granted under the schemes. A summary of responsibilities of the Remuneration Committee is set out above. The Committee has formal terms of reference. The Directors believe that the above disclosures constitute sufficient disclosure to meet the QCA Code’s requirement for a Remuneration Committee Report. Consequently, a separate Remuneration Committee Report is not presented in the Group’s Annual Report. TheListingComplianceCommittee,whichmeetsasrequired, is responsible for ensuring that the Company’s obligations under the Listing Rules are discharged by the Board. Communicate how the Group is governed and is performing by maintaining a dialogue with shareholders and other relevant stakeholders. TheBoardbelievesthattheAnnualReportandAccounts,and theInterimReportpublishedatthehalf-year,playanimportant part in presenting all shareholders with an assessment of the Group’sposition and prospects.TheAnnual Report includes a Corporate Governance Statement which refers to the activities of both the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.All reports and press releases are published in the Investor Relations section of the Group’s website. TheGroup’sfinancialreportsandnoticesofGeneralMeetings oftheCompanycanbefoundintheReportsandDocuments section of the Company’s website.The results of voting on all resolutions in future general meetings will be posted to this website,including any actions to be taken as a result of resolutions for which votes against have been received from at least 20 per cent of independent shareholders. C.DuncanSoukup Chairman 29April2024 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’OFTHALASSAHOLDINGSLTD OPINION Wehaveaudited the financial statements ofThalassa Holdings Ltd(the ‘Company’)anditssubsidiaries(the ‘Group’)for the year ended 31 December 2023 which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Income,Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity,and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted in the United Kingdom (IFRS). In ouropinion,thefinancialstatements: give a true and fair view of the state of the Group’s affairs as at 31 December 2023 and of the Group’s loss for the year then ended;

have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRS. BASISFOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with International StandardsonAuditing(UK)(ISAs(UK))andapplicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further describedintheAuditor’sresponsibilitiesfortheauditofthe financialstatementssectionofourreport.Weareindependent ofthegroupinaccordancewiththeethicalrequirementsthat are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK,including the FRC’s Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities,andwehavefulfilledourotherethicalresponsibilities inaccordance with these requirements.We believe that the auditevidencewehaveobtainedissufficientandappropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. CONCLUSIONSRELATINGTOGOING CONCERN In auditing the financial statements,we have concluded that the directors’ use of the going concern basis of accountingin the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the Directors’ assessment of the entity’s ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included review of the expected cashflows for a period of 12 months from the date of this report compared with the liquid assets held by the Group. Basedontheworkwehaveperformed,wehavenotidentified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that,individually or collectively,may cast significant doubt on theGroup’sabilitytocontinueasagoingconcernforaperiod ofatleasttwelvemonthsfromwhenthefinancialstatements are authorised for issue.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report. OUR APPROACHTOTHEAUDIT Inplanningouraudit,wedeterminedmaterialityandassessed therisksofmaterialmisstatementinthefinancialstatements.In particular,welookedatwherethedirectorsmadesubjective judgements,for example in respect of significant accounting estimates.Asinallofouraudits,wealsoaddressedtheriskof managementoverrideofinternalcontrols,includingevaluating whether there was evidence of bias by the directors that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We tailored the scope of our audit to ensure that we performedsufficientworktobeabletoissueanopinion on the financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the group and the parent company, the accountingprocesses and controls,and the industry in which they operate. Independent Auditors’ Report to the members ofThalassa Holdings Ltd (continued) KEYAUDITMATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that,in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement we identified (whether or not due to fraud), including those whichhadthegreatesteffecton:theoverallauditstrategy;the allocation of resources in the audit;and directing the efforts oftheengagementteam.Thematteridentifiedwasaddressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Carryingvalue ofloans Ourworkincluded: receivable TheGroupheld£1.5m(2022: £1.5m)ofloansatthebalance sheetdate. Loansshouldinitiallybeheldat amortisedcosts,plusaccrued interest,lessanyprovisionsfor bad debt identified. Obtaining and reviewing loan agreements to ensure year end balances are reasonable;

Assessing each loan for recoverability to ensure all loan balances are recoverable; Reviewing provisions provided for bad debts; and Recalculating interest receivable in the year via a proof in total by reference to the underlying loan agreement. OURAPPLICATIONOFMATERIALITY Weapplytheconceptofmaterialitybothinplanning and performing our audit, and in evaluating the effect of misstatements.Weconsider materiality to be the magnitude by which misstatements,including omissions,could influence theeconomicdecisionsofreasonableusersthataretakenon the basis of the financial statements. Inordertoreducetoanappropriatelylowleveltheprobability that any misstatements exceed materiality, we use a lower materiality level, performance materiality, to determine the extent of testing needed. Importantly, misstatements below theselevelswillnotnecessarilybeevaluatedasimmaterialas wealsotakeaccountofthenatureofidentifiedmisstatements, and the particular circumstances of their occurrence, when evaluatingtheir effect onthe financial statements asa whole. We consider gross assets to be the most significant determinantoftheGroup’sfinancialperformanceusedby the users of the financial statements. We have based materiality on 1.5% of gross assets for each of the operating components.OverallmaterialityfortheGroupwastherefore set at £180k. For each component, the materiality set was lowerthantheoverallgroupmateriality–typically25%ofthe group materiality threshold. We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report on all differences in excess of 5% of materiality relating to the Group financial statements.We also reportto the Audit Committee on financial statement disclosure mattersidentifiedwhenassessingtheoverallconsistencyand presentation of the consolidated financial statements. OTHER INFORMATION Thedirectors are responsible for the other information.The otherinformationcomprisestheinformationincludedin the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statementsdoesnotcovertheotherinformationand,except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, wedo not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.In connection with our audit of the financial statements,our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.We have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIESOFDIRECTORS As explained more fully in the directors’ responsibilities statement set out on page 13 the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement,whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group’s and the parent company’s ability to continue as a going concern,disclosing, as applicable,matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or the parent company or to ceaseoperations,orhavenorealisticalternativebuttodoso. Thosechargedwithgovernanceareresponsibleforoverseeing the Group’s financial reporting process. AUDITOR’SRESPONSIBILITIESFORTHE AUDITOFTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from materialmisstatement,whetherduetofraudorerror,andto issueouropinioninanauditor’sreport.Reasonableassurance is a high level of assurance,but does not guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detectamaterialmisstatementwhenitexists.Misstatements canarisefromfraudorerrorandareconsideredmaterial

if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expectedtoinfluencetheeconomicdecisionsofuserstaken on the basis of the financial statements. Irregularities,includingfraud,areinstancesofnon-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in linewith our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatementsinrespect of irregularities,including fraud.The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud, is detailed below: We obtained an understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks within which the Group operates focusing on those laws and regulations that have a direct effect on the determination of material amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

We identified the greatest risk of material impact on the financial statements from irregularities, including fraud, to be the override of controls by management. Our audit procedures to respond to these risks included enquiries of management about their own identification and assessment of the risks of irregularities, sample testing on the posting of journals and reviewing accounting estimates for biases. Becauseoftheinherentlimitationsofanaudit, thereisa risk that we will not detect all irregularities, including those leadingtoamaterialmisstatementinthefinancialstatements or non-compliance with regulation.This risk increases the more that compliance with a law or regulation is removed from the events and transactions reflected in the financial statements, as we will be less likely to become aware of instancesofnon-compliance.Theriskisalsogreaterregarding irregularitiesoccurringduetofraudratherthanerror,asfraud involves intentional concealment,forgery,collusion,omission or misrepresentation. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council’s website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our Auditor’s Report. OTHERMATTERSTHATWEAREREQUIRED TO ADDRESS Wewereappointedon19April2023andthisisthesecond year of our engagement as auditors for the Group. WeconfirmthatweareindependentoftheGroupandhave notprovidedanyprohibitednon-auditservices,asdefinedby theEthicalStandardissuedbytheFinancialReportingCouncil. Our audit report is consistent with our additional report to the Audit Committee explaining the results of our audit. USEOFOUR REPORT ThisreportismadesolelytotheGroup’smembers,asabody. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Group’s members those matters we are required to statetotheminanauditor’sreportandfornootherpurpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law,we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Group and the Group’s members,as a body,for our audit work,for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. MarkWilsonMA,FCA (SeniorStatutoryAuditor) ForandonbehalfofRPGCrouchChapmanLLP CharteredAccountants RegisteredAuditor 40GracechurchStreet London EC3V0BT 29April2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME for the year ended 31 December 2023 Notes 2023 GBP 2022 GBP Continuing Operations Revenue 3 252,129 295,968 Costofsales (12,926) (95,925) Grossprofit 239,203 200,043 Totaladministrativeexpenses (912,140) (531,024) Operatinglossbeforedepreciation (672,937) (330,981) DepreciationandAmortisation 9&10 (256,425) (305,848) Operatingloss (929,362) (636,829) Netfinancialincome/(expense) 6 255,827 249,535 Other gains/(losses) 17,734 (881,118) Shareoflossesofassociated entities (307,940) (235,658) Profit/(loss)beforetaxation (963,741) (1,504,070) Taxation 7 72,036 54,167 Profit/(loss)fortheyear (891,705) (1,449,903) Attributableto: Equityshareholdersof theparent (891,705) (1,449,903) Non-controlling interest - - (891,705) (1,449,903) Earningspershare-GBP(usingweightedaveragenumberofshares) BasicandDiluted-ContinuingOperations (0.11) (0.18) Basicand Diluted 8 (0.11) (0.18) Thenoteson pages29to46forman integralpartofthisconsolidatedfinancialinformation CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTOF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME fortheyearended31December2023 2023 2022 GBP GBP Profit/(loss)forthefinancialyear (891,705) (1,449,903) Othercomprehensiveincome: Exchangedifferencesonre-translatingforeign operations (200,015) 594,684 Totalcomprehensive income (1,091,720) (855,219) Attributableto: Equityshareholdersof theparent (1,091,720) (855,219) Non-Controlling interest - - TotalComprehensive income (1,091,720) (855,219) Thenoteson pages29to46forman integralpartofthisconsolidatedfinancialinformation. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as at 31 December 2023 Notes 2023 GBP 2022 GBP Assets Non-currentassets Intangibleassets 9 1,697,313 1,319,695 Property,plantandequipment 10 1,729,924 2,030,733 Loans 12 4,785,629 4,816,940 Investmentsinassociated entities 21 2,019,367 2,356,526 Totalnon-current assets 10,232,233 10,523,894 Current assets Tradeandotherreceivables 13 788,782 765,302 Availableforsalefinancial assets 11 1,159,250 504,877 Cashandcash equivalents 143,295 1,383,687 Total current assets 2,091,327 2,653,866 Liabilities Current liabilities Tradeandotherpayables 14 1,539,749 1,210,810 Lease liabilities 15 173,325 158,473 Total current liabilities 1,713,074 1,369,283 Net current assets 378,253 1,284,583 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 15 1,404,107 1,510,377 Totalnon-current liabilities 1,404,107 1,510,377 Net assets 9,206,379 10,298,100 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 18 128,977 128,977 Share premium 21,717,786 21,717,786 Treasuryshares 18 (8,558,935) (8,558,935) Other reserves (1,696,321) (1,696,320) Foreignexchangereserve 4,230,840 4,430,855 Retained earnings (6,615,968) (5,724,263) Total shareholders’ equity 9,206,379 10,298,100 Total equity 9,206,379 10,298,100 The notes onpages29 to 46form anintegral part ofthis consolidated financial information. These financial statements were approved and authorised by the board on 29April 2024. Signed on behalf of the board by: C.DuncanSoukup Chairman CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the year ended 31 December 2023 Notes 2023 GBP 2022 GBP Cashflowsfromoperatingactivities OperatingProfit/(Loss)beforefinancing (929,362) (636,829) Adjustments for: (Increase)/decrease in trade andotherreceivables (23,480) 44,305 (Decrease)/increase in trade andotherpayables 328,938 97,521 Gain/(loss)ondisposalofAFSinvestments - 471,589 Net exchange differences (65,125) (19,253) Other income 17,734 25,486 Depreciationandamortisation 9&10 256,425 306,497 FairvaluemovementonAFSfinancialassets - 64,817 Cashgeneratedbyoperations (414,870) 354,134 Taxation 72,036 54,167 Netcashflowfromoperatingactivities (342,834) 408,301 Sale/(purchase)ofproperty,plantand equipment (2,320) (517,376) Sale/(purchase)ofintangibleassets (385,983) (418,408) Net (purchase)/saleofAFS financial assets (177,912) 273,745 Investmentsinsubsidiaries 29,217 (31,071) Netcashflowininvestingactivities (536,998) (693,110) Cashflowsfromfinancingactivities Proceeds from borrowings 13,437 33,133 Repaymentof borrowings (173,982) (4,357,529) Netcashflowfromfinancingactivities (160,545) (4,324,396) Netincreaseincashandcashequivalents (1,040,377) (4,609,205) Cashandcash equivalentsat thestartof theyear 1,383,687 5,398,208 Effectsofexchangeratechangesoncashandcashequivalents (200,015) 594,684 Cashandcashequivalentsattheendoftheyear 143,295 1,383,687 Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. The notes onpages 29 to 46 form anintegral part ofthis consolidated financial information. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the year ended 31 December 2023 AttributabletoownersoftheCompany Foreign Share Capital Share Premium Treasury Shares Other Reserves Exchange Reserve Retained Earnings Total Balanceas at GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP 31December 2021 128,977 21,717,786 (8,558,935) (1,696,320) 3,836,171 (4,274,360) 11,153,319 Totalcomprehensiveincome - - - - 594,684 (1,449,903) (855,219) Balanceas at 31December 2022 128,977 21,717,786(8,558,935) (1,696,320) 4,430,855 (5,724,263)10,298,100 ExchangeonconversiontoGBP - - - (1) - - (1) Totalcomprehensiveincome - - - - (200,015) (891,705) (1,091,720) Balanceas at 31December 2023 128,977 21,717,786 (8,558,935) (1,696,321) 4,230,840 (6,615,968) 9,206,379 *UponconversiontoGBP,thevariancebetweenopeningandclosingrateforthereserveswastakentotheForeignExchangeReserve Thenoteson pages29to46formanintegralpartofthisconsolidatedfinancialinformation. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2023 GENERAL INFORMATION ThalassaHoldingsLtd(the “Company”)isaBritishVirginIsland(“BVI”)Internationalbusinesscompany(“IBC”), incorporated andregistered in the BVI on 26 September 2007.The Company is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries. Company number 1433759. Autonomous Robotics Limited (“ARL” – formerly GO Science 2013 Ltd) is a wholly owned subsidiary ofThalassa and is an Autonomous UnderwaterVehicle (”AUV”) research and development company. ApeironHoldings(BVI)LtdisaBVIregisteredbusinessandisawhollyownedbyThalassa. AperionHoldings(BVI)Ltdisthe100%shareholderofAlfalfaHoldingsAG,acompanyregisteredin Switzerland. WGP Geosolutions Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary ofThalassa which is non-operational and has an additional subsidiary,WGP Group AT GmbH which was dissolved on 24/08/2022. ThalassaHoldings(II)LtdisawhollyownedsubsidiaryofThalassawhichisnon-operational,incorporatedandregisteredintheBVI on 30 January 2023. DOAAlpha Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary ofThalassa which is non-operational and registered in the BVI.It has two additional subsidiaries,DOAExplorationLtdregisteredinEnglandandWalesandDOADeltaLtdregisteredintheBVI,bothnon-operational. ACCOUNTING POLICIES TheGroup prepares itsaccounts inaccordancewithapplicable UKAdoptedInternationalAccounting Standards (“IFRS”). The financial statements have been expressed in GBP since 2021,being the functional currency ofDOA Exploration Ltd,and AutonomousRoboticsLimited.The underlying records of the Company and other subsidiaries are maintained in their respective functional currencies,being US Dollars except forWGP Geosolutions Ltd in Euro andAlfalfa HoldingsAG in Swiss francs. Theprincipal accounting policies are summarised below.They have been applied consistently throughout the period covered by these financial statements. FX ACCOUNTING POLICY The presentational currency of the financial statements is GBP,whereas the functional currency of the Company is US Dollars. Transactionsinforeigncurrenciesareinitiallyrecordedinthefunctionalcurrencybyapplyingthespotexchangerateonthe date of the transaction.Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated into the presentational currency at the spot exchange rate on the balance sheet date.Any resulting exchange differences are included in the statementof comprehensive income. Non-monetary assets and liabilities, other than those measured at fair value, are not retranslated subsequent to initial recognition. DOAExplorationLtdandAutonomousRoboticsLtdareincorporatedintheUKandhaveafunctionalcurrencyofGBP.Exchange differences on the retranslation of operations denominated in foreign currencies are included in Other Comprehensive Income. Year-endGBPUSDexchangerateasat31Dec2023:1.2731(2022:1.2103) AverageGBPUSDexchangerateas at31 Dec2023:1.2417 (2022:1.2800) Year-endGBPEURexchangerateasat31Dec2023:1.1527(2022:1.1273) AverageGBPEURexchangerateas at31 Dec2023:1.1400 (2022:1.1599) Year-endGBPCHFexchangerateasat31Dec2023:1.0713(2022:1.1187) AverageGBPCHF exchange rate as at 31 Dec 2023:1.0950 (2022:1.1762) GOING CONCERN ThefinancialstatementshavebeenpreparedonthegoingconcernbasisasmanagementconsiderthattheGroupwillcontinuein operationfortheforeseeablefutureandwillbeabletorealiseitsassetsanddischargeitsliabilitiesinthenormalcourseofbusiness. The Group has fully assessed its financial commitments and at the year end had net cash reserves of £0.1m plus a further £3.0m of available for sale investments. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES The Group changed to UK-adopted International Accounting Standards with effect from 1 January 2021 from EU-adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).At that date,there were no differences between UK-adopted IFRS and EU- adopted IFRS. Standardsissuedbutnotyeteffective:Therewereanumberofstandardsandinterpretationswhichwereinissueduring thecurrentperiodbutwerenoteffectiveatthatdateandhavenotbeenadoptedfortheseFinancialStatements.TheDirectorshave assessedthefullimpactoftheseaccountingchangesontheCompany.Totheextentthattheymaybeapplicable,theDirectorshave concludedthatnoneofthesepronouncementswillcausematerialadjustmentstotheGroup’sFinancialStatements.Theymayresult inconsequentialchangestotheaccountingpoliciesandothernotedisclosures.Thenewstandardswillnotbeearlyadoptedbythe Groupandhave/willbeincorporatedinthepreparationoftheGroupFinancialStatementsfromtheeffectivedatesnoted below. The new or amended standards include: IFRS17 Insurancecontracts1 IAS 1 PresentationoffinancialstatementsandIFRSPracticeStatement21IAS 8 Accounting policies,changes in accounting estimates and errors 1IAS 12 IncomeTaxes 1 Standardsissuedbutnotyeteffective: IFRS16 Leases2 IAS1 Presentationoffinancial statements (Amendment –ClassificationofLiabilities as Currentor Non-Current) 2 IAS1 Presentationoffinancialstatements(Amendment–Non-currentLiabilitieswithCovenants)2 IAS21 LackofExchangeability3 1Effective for annualperiods beginning onorafter 1 January 2023 2Effective for annualperiods beginning onorafter 1 January 2024 3Effective for annualperiods beginning onorafter 1 January 2025 BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION TheconsolidatedfinancialstatementsincorporatethefinancialstatementsoftheCompanyandentitiescontrolledbytheCompany (itssubsidiaries).ControlisachievedwheretheCompanyhasthepowertogovernthefinancialandoperatingpoliciesofanentity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. Income and expenses of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated statement of incomefromtheeffectivedateofacquisitionanduptotheeffectivedateofdisposal,asappropriate.Totalcomprehensiveincome of subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non- controlling interests having a deficit balance. When necessary,adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with those used by other members of the Group. Allintra-grouptransactions,balances,incomeand expensesare eliminatedinfullon consolidation. JUDGEMENT AND ESTIMATES The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptionsthat affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets,liabilities,income and expenses.The estimates andassociatedassumptionsarebasedonhistoricalexperienceandvariousotherfactorsthatarebelievedtobereasonableunder the circumstances,the results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in theperiodinwhichtheestimateisrevisediftherevisionaffectsonlythatperiod,orintheperiodoftherevisionandfutureperiods if the revision affects both current and future periods. The key judgement areas relate to the carrying value of provisions for loans receivable.Plant and Equipment is reviewed annually for indication of impairment.. Intellectual property is amortised and also reviewed annually for indication of impairment. Loans receivablearereviewedforpotentialrecoveryandimpairmentsincludedwherenecessary.Capitalisedresearchanddevelopment costs are reviewed annually for indication if impairment. JudgementisalsomadeinrespectoftheaccountingtreatmentoftheTHALDiscretionaryTrust.Management’sassessmentisbased on various indicators including activities,decision-making,benefits and risks of theTrust.Based on this assessment,management consider that theTHAL DiscretionaryTrust should not be consolidated. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Property,plant and equipment are stated at cost less depreciation and any provision for impairment.Cost includes the purchase price,including import duties,non-refundable purchase taxes and directly attributable costs incurred in bringing the asset to the locationandconditionnecessaryforittobecapableofoperatinginthemannerintended.Costalsoincludescapitalisedintereston borrowings, applied only during the period of construction. Fixedassets are depreciatedona straightline basis between3 and 15years from thepoint at whichthe asset isput into use. INTANGIBLE ASSETS GOODWILL Goodwillarisingonanacquisitionofabusinessiscarriedatcostasestablishedatthedateofacquisitionofthebusiness(seenote 2.14) less accumulated impairment losses, if any. For the purposes of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated to each of the Group’s cash-generating units (or groups of cash- generating units) that is expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination. A cash-generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated is tested for impairment annually,or more frequently when there is indicationthattheunitmaybeimpaired.Iftherecoverableamountofthecash-generatingunitislessthanitscarryingamount,the impairment loss is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocatedto the unit and then to the other assets oftheunitproratabasedonthecarryingamountofeachassetintheunit.Anyimpairmentlossforgoodwillisrecogniseddirectly inprofitorlossintheconsolidatedstatementofincome.Animpairmentlossrecognisedforgoodwillisnotreversedinsubsequent periods. Ondisposaloftherelevantcash-generatingunit,theattributableamountofgoodwillisincludedinthedeterminationoftheprofit or loss on disposal. DEVELOPMENTCOSTS An intangible asset,which is an identifiable non-monetary asset without physical substance,is recognised to the extent that it is probable that the expected future economic benefits attributable to the asset will flow to the Group and that its cost can be measuredreliably.Suchintangible assets are carried at cost less amortisation.Amortisation is charged to‘Administrative expenses’ intheStatementofComprehensiveIncomeonastraight-linebasisovertheintangibleassets’usefuleconomiclife.Theamortisation is based on a straight-line method typically over a period of 1-10 years depending on the life of the related asset. Expenditureonresearchactivitiesisrecognisedasanexpenseintheperiodinwhichitisincurred. Development costs are capitalised as an intangible asset only if the following conditions are met: an asset is created that can be identified;

it is probable that the asset created will generate future economic benefit;

the development cost of the asset can be measured reliably;

it meets the Group’s criteria for technical and commercial feasibility; and

sufficient resources are available to meet the development costs to either sell or use as an asset. OTHERINTANGIBLEASSETS Otherintangibleassets,includingpatentsandtrademarks,thatareacquiredbytheGroupandhavefiniteusefullivesaremeasured at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS Anassessmentismadeateachreportingdateofwhetherthereisanyindicationofimpairmentofanyasset,orwhetherthereisany indicationthatanimpairmentlosspreviouslyrecognisedforanassetinapriorperiodmaynolongerexistormayhavedecreased. Ifanysuch indication exists,the asset’s recoverable amount is estimated.An asset’s recoverable amount is calculated as the higher of the asset’s value in use or its net selling price. An impairment loss is recognised only if the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount.An impairment loss is charged to the statement of income in the period in which it arises.A previously recognised impairment loss is reversed only if therehasbeenachangeintheestimatesusedtodeterminetherecoverableamountofanasset,howevernottoanamounthigher thanthecarryingamountthatwouldhavebeendetermined(netofanydepreciation/amortisation),hadnoimpairmentlossbeen recognisedfortheassetinapriorperiod.Areversalofanimpairmentlossiscreditedtothestatementofincomeintheperiodin which it arises. INVESTMENTS Availableforsaleinvestmentsareinitiallymeasuredatcost,includingtransactioncosts.Gainsandlossesarisingfromchangesinfair value of available for sale investments are recognised at fair value through profit or loss. REVENUE Revenueismeasuredatthefairvalue oftheconsiderationreceivedor receivable. Inrespectofcontractswhicharelongterminnatureandcontractsforongoingservices,revenue,restrictedtotheamountsofcosts thatcanberecovered,isrecognisedaccordingtothevalueofworkperformedintheperiod.Revenueinrespectofsuchcontracts is calculated on the basis of time spent on the project and estimated work to completion. Where the outcome of contracts which are long term in nature and contracts for ongoing services cannot be estimated reliably, revenue is recognised only to the extent of the costs recognised that are recoverable. Where payments are received in advance in excess of revenue recognised in the period, this is reflected as a liability on the statement of financial position as deferred revenue. Rental income from investment properties leased out under operating leases is recognised net ofVAT,returns,rebates and discountsin the Income Statement on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease.The directors consider this is in line with whentheCompany’s performance obligations are satisfied.Standard payments terms are that services are paid in advance.When theGroupprovidesleaseincentivestoitstenantsthecostofincentivesarerecognisedovertheleaseterm,onastraight-linebasis, as a reduction to income. TAXATION The Company is incorporated in the BVI as an IBC and as such is not subject to tax in the BVI. DOA Exploration Ltd and Autonomous Robotics Ltd are incorporated in the UK and are therefore subject to UK tax regulations.Alfalfa Holdings AG is incorporated in Switzerland in the canton of Lucerne and are subject to Swiss tax regulations. Current tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities, basedontaxratesandlawsthatareenactedorsubstantivelyenactedbythereportingdate.Taxischargedorcrediteddirectlyto equity if it relates to items that are credited or charged to equity.Otherwise,tax is recognised in the income statement. Deferredtaxisprovidedinfullusingtheliabilitymethodonalltimingdifferenceswhichresultinanobligationatthereportingdate to pay more tax,or the right to pay less tax,at a future date,at rates that are expected to apply when they crystalise based on currenttaxrates.Deferredtaxassetsarerecognisedforalldeductibletemporarydifferencestotheextentthatitisprobablethat taxableprofits will be available against which those deductible temporary differences can be utilised.Deferred tax is not provided when the amounts involved are not significant. BORROWING COSTS Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition,construction or production of qualifying assets are added to the cost of those assets until such a time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale.All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit and loss in the period incurred. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT FinancialassetsandliabilitiesarerecognisedontheGroup’sstatementoffinancialpositionwhentheGroupbecomespartytothe contractual provisions of the instrument. Loans and receivables are initially measured at fair value and are subsequently measured at amortised cost,plus accrued interest,and are reduced by appropriate provisions for estimated irrecoverable amounts.Such provisions are recognised in the statement of income. Available for sale financial assets comprise investments which do have a fixed maturity and are classified as non-current assets if they are intended to be held for the medium to long term. They are measured at fair value through profit or loss. Trade receivables are initially measured at fair value and are subsequently measured at amortised cost less appropriate provisions for estimated irrecoverable amounts.Such provisions are recognised in the statement of income. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand and demand deposits and other short-term highly liquid investments with maturities of three months or less at inception that are readily convertible to a known amount of cash and are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. Trade payablesarenotinterest-bearingandareinitiallyvaluedattheirfairvalueandaresubsequentlymeasuredatamortised cost. Equityinstrumentsarerecordedatfairvalue,beingtheproceedsreceived,netofdirectissuecosts. Share Capital – Ordinary shares are classified as equity.Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or options are shown in equity as a deduction,net of taxation,from the proceeds. Treasuryshares–WhereanyGroupcompanypurchasestheCompany’sequitysharecapital,theconsiderationpaid,including any directly attributable incremental costs (net of income taxes) is deducted from equity attributable to the Company’s equity holders until the shares are cancelled or reissued. Where such shares are subsequently reissued,any consideration received,net of any directly attributable incremental transaction costs and the related income tax effects,is included in equity attributable to the Company’s equity holders. Financial instruments require classification of fair value as determined by reference to the source of inputs used to derive the fair value.This classification uses the following three-level hierarchy: Level1 —quoted prices (unadjusted) inactive markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level2—inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability,either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); Level3—inputsfortheassetorliabilitythatarenotbasedon observablemarketdata(unobservableinputs). Borrowingsareinitiallymeasuredatfairvalueandaresubsequentlymeasuredatamortisedcost,plusaccruedinterest. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS Acquisitionsofbusinessesareaccountedforusingtheacquisitionmethod.Theconsiderationtransferredinabusinesscombination is measured at fair value,which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition-date fair values of the assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group to any former owners and the equity interests issued by the Group in exchange for control. Acquisition-related costs are generally recognised in profit or loss as incurred. Atthe acquisitiondate,the identifiable assetsacquired,and the liabilities assumed are recognised attheir fair value. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred,the amount of any non-controlling interests and thefairvalueoftheacquirer’spreviouslyheldequityinterest(ifany)overthenetoftheacquisition-dateamountsoftheidentifiable assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed. INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATED ENTITIES Investments in associates are those over which the Group has significant influence.These are accounted for using the equity method of accounting.Significant influence is considered to be participation in the financial and operating policy decisions of the investee and is usually evidenced when the Group owns between 20% and 50% of that company’s voting rights. InvestmentsinassociatesareinitiallyrecordedatcostandthecarryingamountisincreasedordecreasedtorecognisetheGroup’s shareof the profits or losses of the associate after acquisition.At the date of acquisition any excess of the cost of acquisition over the Group’s share of the fair values of the identifiable net assets of the associate is recognised as goodwill.The carrying amount of these investments is reduced to recognise any impairment of the value of the individual investment.If the Group’s share of losses exceeds its interest in an associate the carrying value of that investment is reduced to nil and the recognition of any further losses is discontinued unless the Group has an obligation to make further funding contributions to that associate. TheGroup’sshareofassociates’post-acquisitionprofitsorlossesisrecognisedinprofitorlossandthepost-acquisitionmovements in other comprehensive income is recognised within other comprehensive income. SEGMENT INFORMATION ManagementhavechosentoorganisetheGroupinformationbyrevenuegenerated.DuringtheyeartheGrouphadtwooperating segments comprised of rental income through theAperion Group and Product Development through the rest of the Group. Informationrelated toeachreportable segmentis set outbelow. Total Rental Income Product Development Continuing Operations GBP GBP GBP Segmentincomestatement Revenue 252,163 (34) 252,129 Expenses (111,825) (847,620) (959,445) Depreciation (208,054) (48,371) (256,425) Profit/(loss)beforetax (67,716) (896,025) (963,741) Attributableincome tax expense (448) 72,484 72,036 Profit/(loss)fortheperiod (68,164) (823,541) (891,705) Rental Income Product Development Total Continuing Operations GBP GBP GBP Segmentstatementoffinancialposition Non-currentassets 1,862,213 8,370,020 10,232,233 Currentassets (79,165) 2,170,492 2,019,327 Assets 1,783,048 10,540,512 12,323,560 Currentliabilities 576,153 1,136,921 1,713,074 Non-currentliabilities 1,404,107 - 1,404,107 Liabilities 1,980,260 1,136,921 3,117,181 Netassets (197,212) 9,403,591 9,206,379 Shareholders’equity (197,212) 9,403,591 9,206,379 Totalequity (197,212) 9,403,591 9,206,379 OPERATING LOSS FOR THE PERIOD Theoperating loss forthe year isstated after charging: 2023 2022 GBP GBP Wagesandsalaries 674,018 213,582 Socialsecuritycosts 31,361 27,573 Pension costs 12,538 10,844 Audit fees 40,117 35,839 Legalandprofessionalfees 323,841 419,051 EMPLOYEES Theaveragenumberofemployees(excludingtheDirectors)employedbytheGroupwas:- 2023 2022 Sales - - Development 5 4 Admin - - 5 4 NET FINANCIAL EXPENSE

2023 2022 GBP GBP Loaninterestreceivable 45,239 (53,935) Loaninterestpayable - (27,791) Bank interest receivable 13,437 33,133 Bank interest payable (3,195) (1,653) Lease liability (79,369) (91,535) Gains/(Losses)oninvestments 279,667 435,545 Foreigncurrencygains/(losses) 48 (44,229) 255,827 249,535 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2023 2022 GBP GBP Profit/(loss)beforetaxfromcontinuingoperations (891,705) (1,449,903) Taxatapplicablerates (169,424) (275,482) Lossescarriedforward 169,424 275,482 R&DTaxCreditsrelatingtocurrent year (72,036) (54,167) TotalTaxoncontinuingoperations (72,036) (54,167) TheapplicabletaxratesinrelationtotheGroup’sprofits areBVI0%,UK25%andSwiss12.3%(2022:0%,19%and 12.3%). Autonomous Robotics Ltd has unprovided trading losses carried forward of approximately £4.5m available for utilisation against future trading profits. EARNINGS PER SHARE 2023 GBP 2022 GBP Thecalculationofearningspershareisbased on thefollowinglossattributabletoordinaryshareholdersandnumberofshares: Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations (891,705) (1,449,903) Profit/(loss)fortheyear (891,705) (1,449,903) Weightedaveragenumberofsharesof theCompany 7,945,838 7,945,838 Earningspershare: BasicandDiluted(GBP)fromcontinuingoperations (0.11) (0.18) Basic and Diluted (GBP) (0.11) (0.18) Numberofsharesoutstandingattheperiodend: Number of shares in issue 7,945,838 7,945,838 Basicnumberofsharesinissue 7,945,838 7,945,838 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL Development costs Patents Software Total GBP GBP GBP GBP At31December2021 Cost 762,358 126,382 22,550 911,289 AccumulatedImpairment - - (3,758) (3,758) Netbookamount 762,358 126,382 18,792 907,531 Full-yearended 31December 2022 Opening net book amount 762,358 126,382 18,792 907,531 Additions 391,289 27,119 - 418,408 Revaluationofc’fwdamount - - 2,546 2,546 Amortisationcharge - - (8,790) (8,790) Closingnetbook amount 1,153,647 153,501 12,548 1,319,695 At31December2022 Cost