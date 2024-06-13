Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")
Results of AGM
The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 12 June 2024. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.
