    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Caverton achieves EASA certification for the Thales Reality H® AW139 simulator and its training center

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Paris - La Défense, November 3, 2021 - Caverton has just been qualified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as an official full flight simulator operator, using the Thales Level D, Reality H full-flight simulator product for the AW139 helicopter. It is the first Reality H system operational in Africa, and operated by Caverton.

Developed in France, the AW139 Full Flight Simulator offers pilots an immersive experience with extremely faithful reproduction of their operational missions, to train in complete safety for a variety of complex situations (adverse weather conditions, helicopter failures and emergencies), that could occur in the real flight operations. It offers pilots high-level training opportunities with the most comprehensive and versatile equipment available on the market.

Having been approved by EASA, the Caverton Aviation Training Centre, located within the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria, is now able to commence commercial training operations for AW139 helicopter operators based in the African continent and beyond.

"We are excited to have reached this significant milestone of the qualification of our organisation and the simulator. We selected the Thales Reality H product because of its state-of-the-art features and the fact that we could modify key aspects to suit our operating environment in Africa. With this new training centre now operational, Caverton will provide state-of-the-art training, including initial type rating, recurrent training and proficiency checks, for offshore and onshore missions as well as military and special operations. There could be no better time to experience this pioneering achievement for Caverton. This has opened the door to more flexibility in African aviation overall, and for us, it is a huge achievement."
Aderemi Makanjuola, Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group (COSG)

"Reality H® is ideally suited to the type of missions flown by helicopter pilots today and the special skills they need to develop. It offers high levels of performance and unparalleled realism and flexibility. Thales's role is to help helicopter operators and pilots prepare for their missions, and with Reality H® we're proud to provide our customers with the solution that makes this possible." Peter Hitchcock, Vice President for Thales's Training & Simulation business.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
