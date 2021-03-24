Log in
THALES

Eco-SIM Card From Thales and Veolia: The SIM Card Made From Recycled Refrigerators

03/24/2021 | 03:01am EDT
  • Thales and Veolia have joined forces to create the first eco-designed SIM card made from recycled plastic.
  • The use of recycled materials in a special industrial production process will eliminate the need for close to 5,000 metric tonnes of virgin plastic a year.
  • The Eco-SIM Card will help to meet the ambitious sustainable development objectives of the Thales Group and the mobile phone operators that use its products.

With almost 4.5 billion SIM cards produced worldwide in 2020, Thales and Veolia have joined forces to help this market show its green credentials.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005024/en/

©Thales – eco-SIM card

©Thales – eco-SIM card

The polymer plastic found in high concentrations in waste electrical and electronic equipment is processed at Veolia's recycling plant in France. Thales engineers have worked with Veolia’s experts to develop a special process that uses this newly recycled material to manufacture SIM cards that meet the mobile industry's requirements.

The Eco-SIM Card has a neutral carbon footprint as the CO2 emissions from the manufacturing process and electronic components that cannot be recycled are fully offset by Thales's comprehensive carbon offset programme.

This innovative product will support mobile phone operators in their ecological transformation and help them address their subscribers' environmental concerns.

"All of our everyday objects could soon be made from recycled materials thanks to visionary, responsible companies like Thales. The example of the SIM card offers a glimpse into the vast field of possibilities opened up by eco-design," said Anne le Guennec, Director of Veolia’s Waste activities in France.

"This innovation project with Veolia will support our telecom customers in their ecological transition by transforming waste into environmentally responsible SIM cards," said Emmanuel Unguran, Vice President, Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. "This long-term commitment is an integral part of the Group's ambitious policy of sustainable development and social responsibility, and offers mobile phone operators a new opportunity to enhance their value proposition to consumers in terms of sustainability."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

About Veolia

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com


© Business Wire 2021
