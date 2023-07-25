Thales will be buying Imperva from Thoma Bravo, which is a software investor company.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:12 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|132.30 EUR
|-0.90%
|-4.20%
|+10.90%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.90%
|30 541 M $
|+31.04%
|4 646 M $
|+45.70%
|3 744 M $
|+15.11%
|2 397 M $
|-23.22%
|922 M $
|-31.00%
|892 M $
|+0.16%
|621 M $
|-4.49%
|534 M $
|+22.29%
|348 M $
|+17.14%
|311 M $