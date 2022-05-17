Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Thales
  News
  Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/17 03:08:02 am EDT
113.85 EUR   -0.22%
05/17THALES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16France's Thales wins major contract for U.S. Army
RE
05/12Thales Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions submitted
AQ
Summary 
Summary

French group Thales buys two cybersecurity firms

05/17/2022 | 02:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Thales said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with Sonae Investment Management to acquire two European cybersecurity companies, S21sec and Excellium, for an enterprise value of 120 million euros ($125.32 million)

Europe's largest arms electronics provider, which also makes civil aircraft parts and digital security systems, added in a statement that those two companies together generated sales of 59 million euros in 2021 with a staff of 546 employees.

"The acquisition (...) is an important step forward for Thales in the highly dynamic market for cybersecurity consulting and managed services, which anticipates significant growth between 2020 and 2025," Thales said in the statement.

Thales, which employs 81,000 worldwide, said it would hire 11,000 people this year, including 1,000 in cybersecurity.

($1 = 0.9576 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 205 M 17 899 M 17 899 M
Net income 2022 1 160 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 236 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 24 717 M 25 715 M 25 715 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 116,05 €
Average target price 131,47 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES55.15%25 715
HENSOLDT AG83.31%2 508
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-25.74%1 878
PLANET LABS PBC-25.04%1 235
OHB SE-12.22%571
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-33.23%391