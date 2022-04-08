Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/08 05:33:21 am EDT
118.85 EUR   +0.72%
03:49aTHALES : Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications
PU
01:00aTHALES : showcases our sovereign Advanced Manufacturing Capability in Australia at industry Town Hall
PU
04/07Moody's Downgrades Telesat Unit; Outlook is Negative
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Parley for the Oceans and Thales: eco-innovative cards for a cause

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Parley for the Oceans and Thales: eco-innovative cards for a cause
08 Apr 2022
Thales100years

Share this article

Plastic contamination of the oceans is a fast-growing global issue. The world faces the potential extinction of many sea species and the interruption of the entire ecosystem.

Everyone has a role to play in solving this critical problem and ensuring that plastics won't outweigh fish in 2050, as predicted by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in 2016.

The threat is already ubiquitous.

Plastic is found at all levels of the marine food web, in the deepest ocean trench and on the highest mountain peak.

The truth is there's no magic quick fix for oceans threats, but we can be part of those who redress the balance, step by step.

For banks, fintechs and their environmentally conscious customers, the Thales Gemalto Ocean Plastic® card is a way to make a difference.

The new upcycled payment card -made primarily from Ocean Plastic® from Parley for the oceans- can become a symbol of positive change and an invitation for everyone to join the combat against marine plastic pollution.

Please see please see https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/markets/digital-identity-and-security/banking-payment/cards/parley-ocean-plastic for more information on:
• what's behind Parley and Thales partnership
• the new Thales Gemalto Ocean Plastic® card opportunity
• American Express move to Ocean Plastic® cards - a first in its industry
• behind the scene and reveal how challenging it can be to reinvent card manufacturing practices

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
03:49aTHALES : Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications
PU
01:00aTHALES : showcases our sovereign Advanced Manufacturing Capability in Australia at industr..
PU
04/07Moody's Downgrades Telesat Unit; Outlook is Negative
MT
04/07THALES : Regulated-party agreements
PU
04/07THALES : Translation in English of draft resolutions (for convenience)
PU
04/07THALES : AGM 11 May 2022 - Voting form (in French and in English)
PU
04/07THALES : AGM 11 May 2022 – Availability of background documents
PU
04/06THALES : Rail safety system demonstration shows importance of agile innovation
PU
04/06THALES : makes available its Universal Registration Document 2021
PU
04/06Thales and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) sign MoU for Advanced Coll..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 204 M 18 204 M
Net income 2021 876 M 955 M 955 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 25 132 M 27 404 M 27 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 81 098
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 118,00 €
Average target price 123,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES57.75%27 404
HENSOLDT AG94.09%2 782
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-26.39%2 017
OHB SE-1.39%672
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-23.12%451
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)13.44%63