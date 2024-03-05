Thales: 14% increase in adjusted RNPG in 2023

For 2023, Thales has reported a 9% decline in net income (group share) to 1.02 billion euros, due to an exceptional charge related to pension commitments in the UK, but an increase of 14% in adjusted net income (group share) to 1.77 billion euros.



The electronics group improved its EBIT margin by 0.6 points to 11.6% on sales up 4.9% to €18.4 billion (+7.9% organic), while order intake contracted by 2% to €23.1 billion (+0.2% organic).



A dividend of €3.40 per share, up 16%, will be proposed for 2023. For 2024, Thales is targeting organic growth of between +4 and +6%, i.e. sales of between 19.7 and 20.1 billion euros, and an EBIT margin of between 11.7 and 12%.



