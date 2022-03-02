Thales' 2021 full year results 03 Mar 2022 Share this article Facebook

Thales' 2021 full year results (FY21) will be disclosed on Thursday, March 03 2022 at 7:00 am (CET) and will be commented by Patrice Caine -our chief executive officer- and Pascal Bouchiat -our chief financial officer- in a conference call held later on at 8:30 am (CET).

We are pleased to invite you to participate in this conference call (or webcast), in english, on:

Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 8:30 AM (CET)

Dial-in the following numbers:

Telephone conference numbers and confirmation code Dial in details: Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Ø France, Paris (Local): +33 (0) 170700781 Ø France (FreeCall): 0805101465 Ø United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444819752 Ø United Kingdom (FreeCall): 08002796619 Ø United States, New York (Local): +16467413167 Ø United States (FreeCall): +18778709135 Confirmation Code: 6074577

It will also be possible to follow the conference call through a webcast by using the following link:

If you are unable to listen to the call, please find below the "REPLAY" Dial in details:

03/03/2022 14:00 CET - 10/03/2022 14:00 CET