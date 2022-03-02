Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris -  03/22 11:37:38 am
102.9 EUR   -4.90%
01:28pTHALES' : 2021 full year results
PU
12:21pNew entries in the Investor Europe Portfolio
10:18aTHALES : on board the Tiger attack helicopter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales' : 2021 full year results

03/02/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales' 2021 full year results
03 Mar 2022

Share this article

Thales' 2021 full year results (FY21) will be disclosed on Thursday, March 03 2022 at 7:00 am (CET) and will be commented by Patrice Caine -our chief executive officer- and Pascal Bouchiat -our chief financial officer- in a conference call held later on at 8:30 am (CET).

We are pleased to invite you to participate in this conference call (or webcast), in english, on:

Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 8:30 AM (CET)

Dial-in the following numbers:

Telephone conference numbers and confirmation code

Dial in details:

Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Ø France, Paris (Local): +33 (0) 170700781

Ø France (FreeCall): 0805101465

Ø United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444819752

Ø United Kingdom (FreeCall): 08002796619

Ø United States, New York (Local): +16467413167

Ø United States (FreeCall): +18778709135

Confirmation Code: 6074577

It will also be possible to follow the conference call through a webcast by using the following link:

If you are unable to listen to the call, please find below the "REPLAY" Dial in details:
03/03/2022 14:00 CET - 10/03/2022 14:00 CET

  • France: +33 (0)1 70 95 03 48
  • Standard International: +44 (0) 3333 009785
  • Confirmation Code: 6074577

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
01:28pTHALES' : 2021 full year results
PU
12:21pNew entries in the Investor Europe Portfolio
10:18aTHALES : on board the Tiger attack helicopter
PU
03/01London Shares to Open Lower as Russia-Ukraine Fears Persist
DJ
02/28CONNECT : “By your side”. 20 years of collaboration on the London Underground
PU
02/28Thales to reinforce its defence technology prowess at DefExpo 2022
AQ
02/28THALES' : 2021 full year results
PU
02/28EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Slide on Tightening Russian Sanctions, Defense Compan..
DJ
02/28Defence stocks climb as Germany boosts military spending
RE
02/27THALES : Enforce Tac / Hall 12.0 / Both 12-399
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 556 M 18 556 M
Net income 2021 876 M 973 M 973 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 794 M 1 794 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 23 045 M 25 563 M 25 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float -
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 108,20 €
Average target price 106,00 €
Spread / Average Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES44.65%25 614
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-8.70%3 640
HENSOLDT AG103.67%2 976
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-10.00%2 484
OHB SE0.00%696
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.-10.23%307