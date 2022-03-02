Thales' 2021 full year results
03 Mar 2022
Thales' 2021 full year results (FY21) will be disclosed on Thursday, March 03 2022 at 7:00 am (CET) and will be commented by Patrice Caine -our chief executive officer- and Pascal Bouchiat -our chief financial officer- in a conference call held later on at 8:30 am (CET).
We are pleased to invite you to participate in this conference call (or webcast), in english, on:
Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 8:30 AM (CET)
Dial-in the following numbers:
|
Telephone conference numbers and confirmation code
|
Dial in details:
|
|
Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338
|
Ø France, Paris (Local): +33 (0) 170700781
|
Ø France (FreeCall): 0805101465
|
Ø United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444819752
|
Ø United Kingdom (FreeCall): 08002796619
|
Ø United States, New York (Local): +16467413167
|
Ø United States (FreeCall): +18778709135
|
Confirmation Code: 6074577
It will also be possible to follow the conference call through a webcast by using the following link:
If you are unable to listen to the call, please find below the "REPLAY" Dial in details:
03/03/2022 14:00 CET - 10/03/2022 14:00 CET
-
France: +33 (0)1 70 95 03 48
-
Standard International: +44 (0) 3333 009785
-
Confirmation Code: 6074577
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:27:08 UTC.