Thales: 7 ME contract for the European Space Agency

March 14, 2024 at 10:11 am EDT Share

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces the signing of an initial 7 ME contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument that will equip the two Earth observation satellites of the Harmony mission, the 10th in ESA's Earth Explorer program.



These satellites will contribute to the provision of a broad spectrum of never-before-seen data for the observation of oceans, sea ice and land.

This interim contract is a first step towards the final contract covering the entire SAR radar implementation phase.



The launch of the two Harmony satellites aboard Vega-C is scheduled for 2029.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.