Thales: 7 ME contract for the European Space Agency
March 14, 2024 at 10:11 am EDT
Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces the signing of an initial 7 ME contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument that will equip the two Earth observation satellites of the Harmony mission, the 10th in ESA's Earth Explorer program.
These satellites will contribute to the provision of a broad spectrum of never-before-seen data for the observation of oceans, sea ice and land. This interim contract is a first step towards the final contract covering the entire SAR radar implementation phase.
The launch of the two Harmony satellites aboard Vega-C is scheduled for 2029.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity sector as follows:
- defense and security systems (52.9%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (20.5%).
Besides, the group detains 35% of holdings in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (56.6%), North America (13.7%), Australia and New Zealand (5.5%) and other (24.2%).