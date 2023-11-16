AGPM insurance group chooses S3NS to develop its cloud services platform 16 Nov 2023 Share this article Facebook

With more than 1.8 million contracts under management , mutual insurance company AGPM provides a full range of insurance and family protection solutions for members of the defence and security community. The insurer recently signed a contract with S3NS for the provision of a cloud-based operational data management solution.

AGPM has selected the Local Controls by S3NS offering to combine the most advanced technologies of Thales and Google Cloud in support of its digital transformation and to meet the insurer's strategic goals, drive competitiveness and guarantee data security.

The new agreement will optimise the processes used by AGPM's information systems department and introduce the innovations that information systems professionals require. With support from S3NS, the insurer will implement a secure cloud solution powered by the most advanced technologies available today. AGPM expects the project to deliver improved agility, higher performance and shorter response times in both IT production and data usage, while guaranteeing enhanced security for policyholders.

"The cloud creates value for AGPM by accelerating our operational processes and we expect the project to drive a significant improvement in our performance," saidChristian Gros, Director of Information Systems, AGPM.

"As tangible benefits of AGPM's ongoing move-to-cloud strategy, the first use cases will be available on the Local Controls by S3NS architecture from December 2023," added Guillaume Hédoux, head of the Architecture and IT Transformation division at AGPM.

"AGPM's decision is the latest confirmation that S3NS solutions, and in particular our Local Controls by S3NS offering, dovetail perfectly with the needs of the insurance industry and provide substantive support for the insurer's move to a trusted cloud environment as it steps up to the growing challenge of data protection in the cloud," saidCyprien Falque, CEO of S3NS.

S3NS, where performance, innovation and data security come together

AGPM has selected S3NS, a French joint venture set up by Thales and Google Cloud and controlled by Thales, to combine Thales's security expertise with Google's record of innovation in cloud technology. For the insurance company, the key benefits of the Local Controls by S3NS offering from S3NS include:

Infrastructure and data hosting in France

Local technical support by S3NS

Stronger security guarantees thanks tooutsourced data encryption managedby S3NS.

S3NS was set up to provide an ANSSI SecNumCloud-certified1 trusted cloud offering to French organisations to protect their data from the application of extraterritorial laws. The solution selected by AGPM will help the insurer to address the data security concerns that are an inextricable part of its core business.

About AGPM

For more than 70 years, the mutual insurance company AGPM has provided insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to the needs of defence and security professionals, and has implemented a deep-rooted policy of social assistance and family protection. The company shares the defence and security community's values of mutual support and solidarity.

Since it was founded in 1951, AGPM has consistently expanded and enhanced its insurance, health protection and retirement offerings to provide a full range of products and services available to all. The company has more than 717,000 policyholders and more than 1.8 million contracts under management.

About S3NS

S3NS is an innovative alliance between Thales, a French leader in cybersecurity in Europe, and Google Cloud, a global leader in cloud technology. S3NS aims to provide French public institutions and private companies with highly secure public cloud offerings, enabling them to transition to the ANSSI SecNumCloud-certified trusted cloud. S3NS is a French company controlled by Thales.

1 SecNumCloud is a framework developed by ANSSI, France's national agency for information system security, which allows for the certification of cloud services demonstrating a high level of security and trust (the "trusted cloud").