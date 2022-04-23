Thales : AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022

AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 25 Apr 2022 United States Share this article Facebook

TheAUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022will be held in Orlando, FL, April 25-28, 2022. This event will bring together industry experts, end users, technologists and policymakers to discuss autonomous innovation and its safe and seamless integration into everyday life.

Thales will have the following speaking engagements throughout the event:

April 27, 10:30am - 12:00 pm - "The Safety Target" - Frank Matus, Director, ATC Digital Aviation Solutions, Americas - Thales Airspace Mobility Solutions, will participate in a workshop focused on

the significance of pilot training and operations, methods for manufacturers to demonstrate safety, and specifics into a quantitative airspace risk framework.

April 27, 2:30-3:15 pm - "How to Revolutionize Oil, Gas and Energy Industries with UAS" - Steve Willer, Manager, Business & Market Development, Americas- Thales Airspace Mobility Solutions, will speak on a panel.