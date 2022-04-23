Log in
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:35:16 am EDT
124.50 EUR   -0.56%
04/23THALES : Auvsi xponential 2022
PU
04/22THALES : Celebrating Earth Day
PU
04/22THALES : consensus - Q1 2022 - 22 April 2022
PU
Thales : AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022

04/23/2022 | 08:19pm EDT
AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022
25 Apr 2022
United States

TheAUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022will be held in Orlando, FL, April 25-28, 2022. This event will bring together industry experts, end users, technologists and policymakers to discuss autonomous innovation and its safe and seamless integration into everyday life.

Thales will have the following speaking engagements throughout the event:

April 27, 10:30am - 12:00 pm - "The Safety Target" - Frank Matus, Director, ATC Digital Aviation Solutions, Americas - Thales Airspace Mobility Solutions, will participate in a workshop focused on
the significance of pilot training and operations, methods for manufacturers to demonstrate safety, and specifics into a quantitative airspace risk framework.

April 27, 2:30-3:15 pm - "How to Revolutionize Oil, Gas and Energy Industries with UAS" - Steve Willer, Manager, Business & Market Development, Americas- Thales Airspace Mobility Solutions, will speak on a panel.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 00:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 173 M 18 512 M 18 512 M
Net income 2022 1 083 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net cash 2022 257 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 26 517 M 28 583 M 28 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES66.44%28 583
HENSOLDT AG103.67%2 886
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-34.37%1 759
PLANET LABS PBC-14.31%1 412
OHB SE-5.28%638
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-9.35%531