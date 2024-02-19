Thales: AVANT Up solution chosen by Air India

Thales has announced that Air India has chosen its AVANT Up In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) solution to enable it to 'provide its passengers with experiences that are both captivating and memorable'.



'AVANT Up offers Optiq QLED smart screens providing the best in-flight entertainment solution for aviation with 4K HDR cinematic image quality and high-speed USB-A and USB-C charging integrated into the screen', it recalls.



Thales will upgrade and modernize its fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with this state-of-the-art system in 2024 and 2025, and install it on Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with first deliveries scheduled for 2025.



