By Nina Kienle

Thales and Edge Group subsidiary Katim said they would collaborate on the development, production and maintenance of airborne and long-range, high frequency radio communication solutions.

The French aerospace-and-defense company on Thursday said that a declaration of intent was signed with the Abu Dhabi-based technology group at the international defense and security show in the United Arab Emirates.

Both companies will promote and export the co-developed solutions-based portfolio to the international market, Thales said.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

