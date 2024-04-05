PRESS RELEASE

April 5, 2024

Meudon

Adjustment of the resources allocated to the liquidity

contract

Pursuant to a contract dated 28 October 2014, Thales entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a "Liquidity Contract". This contract was updated on 5 February 2019, in particular to take account of the new regulations, and furthermore on 16 February 2021, so as to take account of the change of custodian.

The purpose of this Liquidity Contract, which is tacitly renewable on an annual basis, is to provide liquidity for the shares of Thales (ISIN Code: FR0000121329) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In order to readjust the amount available under this contract, on 5 April 2024, € 2,150,000 were reimbursed from the Liquidity Account (the "Reimbursement").

The Reimbursement was made in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse; the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down regulatory technical standards on the criteria, the procedure and the requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining it, terminating it or modifying the conditions for its acceptance; Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code; and the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers' (AMF) decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, applicable from 1 July 2021.

The Liquidity Account's balance after the aforementioned Reimbursement, is as follows:

Shares: 12,222

Cash: € 30,288,779.29

