    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
04/08 03:58:55 am EDT
119.90 EUR   +1.61%
03:49aTHALES : Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications
PU
01:00aTHALES : showcases our sovereign Advanced Manufacturing Capability in Australia at industry Town Hall
PU
04/07Moody's Downgrades Telesat Unit; Outlook is Negative
MT
Thales : Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
Thales Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications
08 Apr 2022
Thales Alenia Space

Share this article

Companies will explore the use of artificial intelligence to help develop next-generation software-defined space systems

Torino, April 8, 2021 - Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), and the start-up AIKO S.r.l. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop advanced software for space systems.

Their partnership will primarily study the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to enhance the autonomous operation of satellites and space infrastructures, working in conjunction with the companies' research and engineering teams. With the data generated by space systems increasing exponentially and space missions becoming more and more complex, advanced software solutions that can maximize the chances of mission success have become fundamental. AI technologies can address these needs, providing scalability and robustness in the harsh space environment. Thales Alenia Space and AIKO will capitalize on their decades of experience in the software and space sectors to support the next generation of space missions.

"Thales Alenia Space acts as a catalyst in the space ecosystem by tackling the challenges of an emerging economy in which space is becoming one of the foundations," said Massimo Claudio Comparini, Senior Executive Vice President Observation, Exploration and Navigation at Thales Alenia Space. "We have confirmed our pivotal position in the space industry and we are very proud of our partnerships, such as this latest one with AIKO. By using AI to enhance autonomous monitoring, detection, processing and data transfer capabilities on spacecraft, we are shaping new mission paradigms in space exploration."

"This MoU is a major step forward for our company," added Lorenzo Feruglio, CEO of AIKO, "since it signals the application of AI to more complex, ambitious missions. Thales Alenia Space has a proven track record in these missions and we are delighted to be working with them. Furthermore, our partnership paves the way for missions that will address end-users' evolving needs in terms of data volumes and information timeliness."

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE
Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately 2.15 billion euros in 2021 and has around 8,900 employees in 10 countries with 17 sites in Europe and a plant in the US. www.thalesaleniaspace.com

THALES ALENIA SPACE press contacts

Sandrine Bielecki
+33 (0)4 92 92 70 94
sandrine.bielecki@thalesaleniaspace.com

Catherine des Arcis
+33 (0)4 92 92 72 82
catherine.des-arcis@thalesaleniaspace.com

Marija Kovac
+39 (0)6 415 126 85
marija.kovac-somministrato@thalesaleniaspace.com

ABOUT AIKO

AIKO S.r.l. is a high-tech startup based in Italy that specializes in artificial intelligence and automation technologies for the space sector. AIKO develops state-of-the-art software to increase satellite autonomy both onboard and in mission control centers. For more information: info@aikospace.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
