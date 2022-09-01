Thales Alenia Space partner with Eutelsat to deliver high-speed broadband across Europe using EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS communications satellite 01 Sep 2022 Thales Alenia Space Telecommunications Share this article Facebook

The SpaceGate end-to-end baseband solution will reinforce the Eutelsat's ground segment performances and efficiency

September 1st, 2022 -Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) will support the delivery of high-speed broadband across Europe as well as connectivity services by providing the SpaceGate ground connectivity solution to EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite.

Thales Alenia Space already developed for Eutelsat the digital EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite based on the full electric Spacebus NEO platform and expected to be launched September 6th, 2022.

The SpaceGate satellite access network solution, designed for High Throughput and Very High Throughput satellites, will provide a wideband connectivity with the best spectral efficiency, significantly increasing the EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS ground segment performances.

It is composed of baseband equipment to be deployed in the Eutelsat ground stations as well as terminals, allowing internet connectivity over fiber-less areas thanks to the satellite.

The SpaceGate's flexible and modular solution has been developed with the support of French and European Space Agency's CNES and ESA research & development programs, Cyber secured by Thales design, SpaceGate is also adapted to Software Defined Satellites including constellations.

Marc Henri Serre, EVP Telecommunications at Thales Alenia Space declared: "Bridging the Digital Divide is a priority for the growth in France and in Europe, we are proud to contribute to this important target by offering a French/European network access solution which is also matching the sovereignty and connectivity key stakes. We are also very enthusiast to reinforce our collaboration with Eutelsat and by implementing together new innovative challenges".

Pascal Homsy, CTO of Eutelsat added : "We're delighted to be teaming up with one of our long-standing industry partners, Thales Alenia Space, on this new line of ground segment products for our EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite. This partnership is yet another proof of our ongoing commitment to digital inclusion, and will bolster our service offering provided by this satellite, which spearheads our strategy of shifting to telecom connectivity. By offering a ground segment designed and built by one of the leading space companies in France to complement the ground infrastructures developed by our other partner, Hughes, we're also supporting France's space sovereignty in this market".

Eutelsat KONNECT VHTS will provide high-speed Internet access everywhere in Europe, especially in isolated regions with poor coverage, delivering service on a par with fiber-optic networks in terms of performance and cost. With instantaneous throughput of 500 Gbps across Europe, EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS will make a significant contribution to bridging the digital divide. It will embark the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use, and progressive ground network deployment.

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately 2.15 billion euros in 2021 and has around 8,900 employees in 10 countries with 17 sites in Europe and a plant in the US.

