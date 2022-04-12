Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/12 08:53:01 am EDT
123.85 EUR   +0.69%
08:43aTHALES ALENIA SPACE PROUD OF MSG-1 : the first second-generation Meteosat satellite sets record for orbital longevity
PU
04/11THALES : Future of military support thought leadership webinar - Join us
PU
04/11EXCELLENCE, PERFORMANCE, ESG : engaging our suppliers in the fight
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales Alenia Space proud of MSG-1: the first second-generation Meteosat satellite sets record for orbital longevity

04/12/2022 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales Alenia Space proud of MSG-1: the first second-generation Meteosat satellite sets record for orbital longevity

Share this article

This excellent news confirms the robustness of Europe's geostationary weather satellites. MSG-1 (also called Meteosat-8) has broken all records for longevity, logging 19 years, 7 months and 12 days in orbit to date. MSG-1 was launched back in August 2002, followed by MSG-2, MSG-3 and MSG-4 in December 2005, July 2012 and July 2015, respectively. All Meteosat satellites, from the first to the third generation, will have been built by Thales Alenia Space (joint venture between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%) as prime contractor on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA). Thales Alenia Space also provided orbital operation support for the first two generations of Meteosat satellites. They are operated by EUMETSAT, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.

About MSG

MSG-1 © Thales Alenia Space

Meteosat Second Generation (MSG) satellites have significantly improved weather forecasting. Spin-stabilized at 100 RPM, they incorporate a number of technologies that make life easier for meteorologists: higher quality images due to a significant increase in the number of observation channels, better radiometric performance and shorter revisit cycles.

Making weather forecasts increasingly accurate

MSG-4 © Thales Alenia Space/Imag[IN]

European meteorology has become increasingly accurate over the years. On first-generation Meteosat satellites, images were refreshed every 30 minutes. The second generation reduced this to 15 minutes and the advent of Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) will bring this delay down to 10 minutes, making weather forecasts even more reliable.

As for the first two generations, Meteosat Third Generation satellites are being built by Thales Alenia Space as prime, in partnership with OHB of Germany. Telespazio (joint venture between Leonardo 67% and Thales 33%) will provide EUMETSAT with launch and in-orbit services for two of the new MTG constellation satellites, with an option for a third. The MTG family comprises six satellites: four imaging and two atmospheric sounding satellites. All in all, Thales Alenia Space will have been prime contractor for 17 geostationary meteorological satellites: 7 first-generation, 4 second-generation and 6 third-generation.

MTG introduces meteorology 3.0

Meteosat Third Generation © Thales Alenia Space

Data provided by MTG will revolutionize weather forecasting and provide insights into changes in our atmosphere, oceans and land surfaces. Violent storms and other extreme phenomena are an increasing threat - one that MTG satellites should help mitigate by telling us when they're expected. In addition to improving the accuracy of weather forecasts, the huge streams of data generated by the state-of-the-art sensors on these satellites will help us model the terrestrial ecosystem and better understand current climate change trends so we can take the appropriate actions. The six satellites in the MTG family, four imaging and two sounders, can provide a 3D map of the atmosphere - a technological breakthrough and a world first! The imaging satellites will have on board a sophisticated instrument, the Lightning Imager developed and supplied by Leonardo, the first and most advanced imager in Europe that will be able to "see" lightnings from space. The sounding satellites will be able to detect the advent of extreme climate events a full half-day earlier. By using the system as a whole, meteorologists will improve their weather forecasts a full week in advance. This will mark a major step forward in warning the populations concerned. MTG will help save lives and also pave the way for new services that will benefit people in both Europe and Africa. Once the full MTG fleet is in orbit, Eumetsat will offer the world's best weather forecasts.

The first MTG imaging satellite will be shipped from Thales Alenia Space's Cannes plant during the last quarter of 2022 for a launch planned by the end of the year.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
08:43aTHALES ALENIA SPACE PROUD OF MSG-1 : the first second-generation Meteosat satellite sets r..
PU
04/11THALES : Future of military support thought leadership webinar - Join us
PU
04/11EXCELLENCE, PERFORMANCE, ESG : engaging our suppliers in the fight
PU
04/11Globalgig Selects Thales to Enable Global, Immediate and Resilient Connectivity for Mas..
CI
04/08THALES : Lasers in the spotlight
PU
04/08THALES : Mulwala Licence Monitoring Discharge Data Report 7 April 2022
PU
04/08PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS AND THALES : eco-innovative cards for a cause
PU
04/08THALES : Alenia Space and AIKO team up to develop advanced software for space applications
PU
04/08THALES : showcases our sovereign Advanced Manufacturing Capability in Australia at industr..
PU
04/07Moody's Downgrades Telesat Unit; Outlook is Negative
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 162 M 18 682 M 18 682 M
Net income 2022 1 083 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net cash 2022 127 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 26 197 M 28 519 M 28 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,00 €
Average target price 126,07 €
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES64.44%28 519
HENSOLDT AG96.49%2 812
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-32.17%1 856
OHB SE-5.14%645
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-17.85%481
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)12.06%75