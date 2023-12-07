Thales Alenia Space signs a multi-satellite contract with PT Len Industri to provide radar and optical imagery 07 Dec 2023 Thales Alenia Space Share this article Facebook

A state-of-the-art constellation of innovative and flexible Earth observation satellites under a unique common ground platform for defense use in Indonesia

Jakarta, December 7, 2023 - Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a multi-mission contract with PT Len Industri to provide a state-of-the-art Earth observation constellation combining both radar and optical sensors and dedicated to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Both companies will join forces to deploy an end-to-end system including space and ground segment in Indonesia. This Earth Observation constellation includes optical and radar satellites seamlessly integrated and operated through a multi-mission ground segment in which Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33 %) is contributing. Thales Alenia Space operationally proven solutions are powered by Artificial Intelligence to guarantee fast system responsiveness and enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability. The constellation will be operated by PT Len to satisfy the MoD's requirements regarding Indonesia's safety and sovereignty.

In conjunction with Thales Alenia Space, PT Len will develop a multimission ground segment system to provide control, maintenance, data processing, and analytic functions for the Defense Satellite System. Additionally, PT Len will grant the MoD access to the existing high revisit Earth observation satellite constellation through a partnership with BlackSky. This service will provide early ISR satellite capability for the MoD and Indonesian National Armed Forces prior to the Defense Satellite System operation.

© Thales Alenia Space

The Indonesian Earth Observation constellation will be built on Thales Alenia Space's all-in-one radar and optical offer leveraging its strong expertise in delivering complex end-to-end systems that also embrace Telespazio key building blocks for ground segment. The Indonesian Earth Observation constellation builds on the long standing optical sensors capabilities of Thales Alenia Space in France and on the SAR satellites expertise of Thales Alenia Space in Italy.

"Thales Alenia Space, which has a long history of working with Indonesian satellite operators, is honored to be given the opportunity to work on a crucial program for the Indonesian Defense Ministry for the first time" said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. "I would like to thank PT Len Industri for putting its trust in our company. Leveraging our long-standing expertise in Earth observation, we are proud to celebrate a new milestone towards Indonesia's sovereignty and safety needs, providing a one-of-a-kind integrated optical and radar system".

"I am extremely glad that we will contribute to meet the needs of the Indonesian Defense Ministry with our state-of-the-art labelled all-in-one radar and optical system solutions. It is the perfect combination of our long-standing expertise and industrial capabilities in optical and radar sensors as well as in smaller platforms aimed at high revisit observation systems. Once again we are pushing the limits of system capabilities with emerging space technologies" said Massimo Claudio Comparini, Deputy CEO and SEVP Observation, Exploration and Navigation.

Bobby Rasyidin, President-Director of PT Len Industri (Persero) expressed his optimism about the collaboration between Len and Thales Alenia Space, asserting "Cooperation between Len and Thales Alenia Space is a positive way to increase our independence in the defense industry".

Through this partnership, PT Len is expected to strengthen its capabilities for managing and operating satellite systems and projects. Furthermore, by handling the satellite imagery processing and analysis for this project, PT Len will strengthen its position as critical defense system provider in Indonesia.



