Thales Alenia Space announces that it has signed a multi-mission contract with PT Len Industri to supply the Indonesian Ministry of Defense with an advanced Earth observation constellation combining both optical and radar sensors.
The constellation will consist of optical and radar satellites that will be integrated and operated seamlessly via a multi-mission ground segment to which Telespazio, another Thales joint venture with Leonardo, will contribute.
In conjunction with Thales Alenia Space, PT Len will develop a multi-mission ground segment system that will provide control, maintenance, data processing and analysis functions for the satellite defense system.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Thales Alenia Space wins contract in Indonesia
December 07, 2023 at 03:20 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023