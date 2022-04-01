Log in
Thales : Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

04/01/2022
Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit
03 Apr 2022
United States

Share this article

The Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit will take place in Nashville, TN April 3 - 5, 2022. The event will bring together leaders across the army aviation community to discuss the most pressing issues faced by the industry.

Thales is a Sanitizer Kiosk Sponsor of the event.

Connect with Thales at Booth 2711 to explore our solutions to support the modernization of the U.S. military's helicopter fleet, and the development of the next generation of vertical aircraft. Trusted, adaptable, and affordable, Thales' multi-domain capabilities are enabling decision dominance for U.S. military aviators. Learn more about our offering: https://bit.ly/3L5NcmS

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
