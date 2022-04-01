Thales : Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit
The Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit will take place in Nashville, TN April 3 - 5, 2022. The event will bring together leaders across the army aviation community to discuss the most pressing issues faced by the industry.
Thales is a Sanitizer Kiosk Sponsor of the event.
Connect with Thales at Booth 2711 to explore our solutions to support the modernization of the U.S. military's helicopter fleet, and the development of the next generation of vertical aircraft. Trusted, adaptable, and affordable, Thales' multi-domain capabilities are enabling decision dominance for U.S. military aviators. Learn more about our offering: https://bit.ly/3L5NcmS
