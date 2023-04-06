Thales : AvioBook, a Thales Group Company reinforces its offer by integrating the Belgian aviation software suite CrewLounge AERO

AvioBook, a Thales Group Company reinforces its offer by integrating the Belgian aviation software suite CrewLounge AERO 06 Apr 2023 Share this article Facebook

By adding the CrewLoundge solution in its offer, AvioBook will create a complete crew ecosystem from flight preparation right through to schedule management and digital logbook, for both airlines and individual users.

By adding the CrewLoundge solution in its offer, AvioBook will create a complete crew ecosystem from flight preparation right through to schedule management and digital logbook, for both airlines and individual users.





The market leader in EFB (Electronic Flight Bag) services, AvioBook has reinforced its offer with CrewLounge AERO, the complete software Suite for flight crew members. Together the two complementary platforms will create new connections and improve crew experience across all aviation.

AvioBook is reinforcing its portfolio of products by integrating the Belgian technology platform and international pilot community, CrewLounge AERO. In addition to expanding the pilot community and global footprint, the joint expertise and capabilities of the two teams will facilitate the development of new features and products for all users whether they be airlines in the AvioBook community or private users in the CrewLounge community.

AvioBook develops a suite of connected & secure applications, both on the flight deck and in the network operations center which are fully integrated with the airplane. AvioBook Flight is at the core of this suite of applications which is used by 66 customers, handling 50,000 flights a week and 3,600 tails around the world. Headquartered in Hasselt, Belgium, AvioBook has a global footprint with teams around the world providing excellent customer service.

CrewLounge is a complete aviation software suite for pilots, flight attendants, aviation companies, flight training centers and aeroclubs. The platform's mission is to provide individual users and small aviation businesses with the most complete aviation software suite, from digital pilot logbooks with the purpose of sharing rosters to chatting with family and colleagues - whilst always coupled with outstanding customer support service. With a dynamic international team of 30 and a community of 65,000 users spanning over 600 airlines and contracts with companies like Airbus, CrewLounge is a leader in digital crew services.

Together these two complementary suites of products, for both airlines and individual users will create a complete crew ecosystem from flight preparation right through to schedule management and digital logbook.

There will be no immediate changes to operations or the product portfolios for the 160+ strong global team. The current product and service roadmaps will be maintained. As the collaboration grows, the pooling of resources will enable faster development of a greater range of features and products that benefit both B2B and B2C communities. AvioBook and CrewLounge will always be dedicated to ensuring top end user experience.

CrewLounge Founder, Captain Pat Boone, will remain as a consultant to the business.

"Incorporating CrewLounge into the AvioBook product portfolio represents a genuine opportunity for both teams to pool their expertise and create powerful features that benefit the complementary communities of users, both airlines and flight crew." Frédéric Dru, AvioBook CEO

"As an airline captain, I'm always looking for ways to facilitate the work lives of my colleagues. Today, more than 65,000 pilots and flight attendants around the world rely on CrewLounge. Joining forces with AvioBook will enable CrewLounge to continue its growth and reach its full potential. I look forward to seeing our incredible teams work together and expand our aviation platform with even more powerful products."Pat Boone, CrewLounge Founder

About AvioBook, a Thales Group company

Acquired by the Thales Group Company in 2016, AvioBook has maintained its start-up agility and reactivity while benefiting from the support of a worldwide leader in avionics, telecommunications, and cybersecurity, bolstered by a unique experience in designing and deploying secure and robust digital solutions.

AvioBook's product line has continued to grow and now represents the industry leading Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) solution used by 60+ airlines around the world. Providing smart and integrated solutions to its airline customers, the AvioBook suite guarantees increased operational efficiencies and enhanced decision,making. After over a decade of innovation, AvioBook is determined now more than ever to continue harnessing the power of data and intuitive design to facilitate airline operations.