Thales : China Eastern Airlines expands partnership with Thales and ACSS by selecting avionics for its new Airbus fleet

China Eastern Airlines expands partnership with Thales and ACSS by selecting avionics for its new Airbus fleet 21 Jun 2023 Paris Air Show Share this article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Highlights:

China Eastern Airlines has selected Thales and ACSS' advanced avionics products for its 100 new A320neo aircraft. This linefit selection includes Thales' Flight Management System (FMS), Low Range Radio Altimeter (LRRA) and ACSS' T³CAS integrated surveillance solution.

The selected avionics package will enable airlines to benefit from an optimal combination of flight safety, operational efficiency, total operating cost savings and reduction in carbon footprint.

The new selection demonstrates China Eastern Airlines' continued trust in Thales and ACSS for their commitment to providing local airlines with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional services, contributing to the robust recovery and high-quality development of Chinese civil aviation.

China Eastern Airlines, one of China's three major air transportation groups, has expanded its partnership with Thales and ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales company, by selecting avionics products for its 100 new A320neo aircraft. The new agreement highlights Thales and ACSS' consistent commitment to supporting the high-quality development of the local industry with advanced solutions and exceptional levels of services during the robust recovery of the Chinese civil aviation market.

China Eastern Airlines' linefit selection of Thales/ACSS avionics package for its 100 new A320neo aircraft includes Thales' Flight Management System (FMS), Low Range Radio Altimeter (LRRA) and the ACSS' T³CAS integrated surveillance solution. The aircraft deliveries are scheduled between 2024 and 2027.

Thanks to its unique functions, intuitive interface and high reliability, Thales FMS is the choice for major airlines worldwide, with an estimated market share of over 60% of aircraft in service. With its unmatched trajectory computation accuracy and the unique dedicated DIR TO (DIRECT TO) page displaying only relevant information, this future-proof solution optimizes airline operations by reducing pilot workload, air congestion and fuel consumption.

The airlines' new fleet will also be protected and guarded against 5G signal interference using Thales' enhanced LRRA providing unparalleled reliability based on proven technology.

ACSS' T³CAS provides pilots with greater situational awareness of surrounding aircraft using precise real-time flight data for more efficient routing and to increase airspace capacity as the market grows. It reduces maintenance costs through simple software upgrades, increasing aircraft utilization and reducing downtime.

T³CAS combines communications and surveillance into a single, lighter-weight unit. It includes the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), the Mode S Transponder with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) In/Out, and the Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems (TAWS) functions. It also provides advanced traffic management solutions through ADS-B In Applications, Runway Overrun Prevention System (ROPS) and Low Required Navigation Performance (RNP).

As one of the largest users of Thales and ACSS products in China, China Eastern has maintained a long-standing partnership with Thales. Since its first selection of Thales avionics equipment in 2014, China Eastern has equipped approximately 200 of its A320 fleet with the full package of Thales and ACSS avionics products. In 2015, China Eastern became the first domestic airline in China to comply with the DO-260B standard by leveraging the Thales and ACSS T³CAS solution on some of its A320 aircraft. In 2018, China Eastern and Thales signed the Strategic Maintenance Cooperation Agreement for a comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2020, China Eastern selected Thales and ACSS to retrofit its 203 B737 aircraft with the NXT-800 DO-260B compliant transponders to meet CAAC's (Civil Aviation Administration of China) ADS-B Out mandate.

"We are very proud to further strengthen the cooperation with China Eastern Airlines, one of our most valued long-term partners. The new selection demonstrates the local airlines' continuous recognition and trust in our products and services," Mr. Thierry Weulersse, CEO of Thales in China and Mongolia, "For more than 40 years, Thales has been a trusted partner of the Chinese aerospace industry. We look forward to working together with China Eastern and embracing the robust recovery of the Chinese civil aviation market."

"At Thales our mission is to provide Chinese airlines with premium products and services. Our industry-leading capabilities and local engagement enables us to continue our efforts in support of local airliners to fly in a safer, greener and more efficient way." said Francois Piolet, Vice President and General Manager, APAC & China, Aviation Global Services, Thales Avionics.

"The T³CAS selection by China Eastern Airlines provides a highly integrated solution for enhancing in-cockpit safety and operational efficiency for their A320neo fleet," said Alan Crawford, Commercial Aviation Solutions, L3Harris, and ACSS representative. "Their selection is a direct result of our strong relationship and ACSS' commitment to delivering industry-leading safety solutions that help augment growth for China Eastern."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

About Thales in China

Thales provides innovative solutions for the infrastructure that forms the backbone of China's growth. The Group has been present in China for more than 40 years and is the trusted partner for the Chinese aviation and urban rail transportation industries. In the meanwhile, from secure software to biometrics and encryption, Thales has successfully applied its advanced technology to mobile communication, Fintech, automobile connectivity and software monetization, etc. Thales has 3 JVs and employs 1,900 people with offices located in 7 cities in China. Thales established R&D centers and Innovation Hubs in Beijing, Dalian and Hong Kong to provide innovative solutions for both China and international market.

About ACSS

Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS) is a joint venture, with 70 percent owned by L3Harris Technologies and 30 percent owned by Thales. ACSS produces avionics systems that increase safety, situational awareness and efficiency for commercial and military flight operators. More than 75,000 ACSS products are operating in commercial, corporate and military aircraft.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd. (CEA) is one of the three major airlines in China and could be traced back to the first squadron established in Shanghai in January 1957, and is the first Chinese airline to be listed on New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets.

As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, CEA has extended its flight network to 1,036 destinations in 170 countries and regions via close cooperation with SkyTeam Alliance member airlines. The annual passenger turnover of CEA exceeds more than 130 million, ranking top 10 among global airlines.

CEA operates a modern fleet of over 760 aircraft, which is one of the youngest fleets in major airlines worldwide. Moreover, it boasts the largest-scale in-flight Wi-Fi wide-bodied fleet with leading commercial and technical models in China.