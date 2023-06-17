Thales : Communique AMF CP. CP23915435

CONFORMED COPY

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UNITED KINGDOM RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) or MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each of the manufacturers' approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on MiFID

product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a " distributor ") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 12 May 2020

Thales

Issue of Euro 700,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 15 May 2028 (the "Notes")

under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2019, the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 December 2019, the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 April 2020 and the third supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 29 April 2020, to which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended or superseded (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from the Issuer.

1. Issuer Thales 2. (i) Series Number: 16 (ii) Tranche Number: 1 (iii) Date on which the Notes become Not Applicable fungible: 3. Specified Currency: Euro

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:

(i) Series: Euro 700,000,000 (ii) Tranche: Euro 700,000,000 5. Issue Price: 99.595 per cent of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

1