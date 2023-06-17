Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:01 2023-06-16 am EDT
135.30 EUR   +2.23%
04:15aThales : Communique AMF CP. CP23915435
PU
06/16Industrials Fall as Global Trade Flows Slide -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06/16Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Communique AMF CP. CP23915435

06/17/2023 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONFORMED COPY

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UNITED KINGDOM RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended or superseded), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) or MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each of the manufacturers' approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines on MiFID

  1. product governance requirements published by ESMA dated 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 12 May 2020

Thales

Issue of Euro 700,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 15 May 2028 (the "Notes")

under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2019, the first supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 17 December 2019, the second supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 14 April 2020 and the third supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 29 April 2020, to which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended or superseded (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus as so supplemented. The Base Prospectus, the supplement to the Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available for viewing on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) and copies may be obtained from the Issuer.

1.

Issuer

Thales

2.

(i)

Series Number:

16

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

(iii)

Date on which the Notes become

Not Applicable

fungible:

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Notes:

(i)

Series:

Euro 700,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

Euro 700,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

99.595 per cent of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

1

6.

Specified Denominations:

Euro 100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

14 May 2020

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

8.

Maturity Date:

15 May 2028

9.

Interest Basis:

1.00% Fixed Rate (further particulars specified

below)

10.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at par

11.

Change of Interest or Redemption/Payment

Not Applicable

Basis:

12.

Put/Call Options:

Issuer Call

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Clean-up Call Option

(further particulars specified below)

  1. Date Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained:
  2. Method of distribution:

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

24 March 2020 and decision of Pascal Bouchiat, Directeur Général, Finances et Systèmes d'Information of Thales, dated 7 May 2020.

Syndicated

15.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

1.00 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date.

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

15 May in each year

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

Euro 1,000 per Specified Denomination

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Long first coupon from and including the Interest

Commencement Date to but excluding 15 May 2021

amounting to Euro 1,002.73 per Specified

Denomination and payable on the Interest Payment

Date falling on 15 May 2021

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Interest Determination Dates:

15 May in each year

16.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

17.

Fixed/Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

18.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

2

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

19. Call Option

  1. Optional Redemption Date(s):
  2. Optional Redemption Amount(s) of each Note and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s):

Applicable

Each Business Day from and including 15 February 2028 up to but excluding the Maturity Date

Euro 100,000 per Specified Denomination

    1. Notice period:
  2. Put Option
  3. Make-wholeRedemption
    1. Parties to be notified by Issuer of Make-whole Redemption Date and Make-whole Redemption Amount (if other than set out in Condition 10(f)):
    2. Make-wholeRedemption Margin:
    3. Discounting basis for purposes of calculating sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on Redeemed Notes in the determination of the Make-whole Redemption Amount:
    4. Reference Security:
    5. Reference Dealers:
    6. Quotation Agent:
  5. Acquisition Event Call Option
  6. Clean-upCall Option
  7. Final Redemption Amount of each Note
  8. Early Redemption Amount (taxation reasons)

As per Conditions

Not Applicable

Applicable

Not Applicable

0.25 per cent. Annual

DBR 0.5% due 15 February 2028 (DE0001102440)

Banco Santander, S.A.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Bank plc

Société Générale

CACEIS Corporate Trust

Not Applicable

Applicable

Euro 100,000 per Note of Specified Denomination

Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note

As set out in the Conditions

payable on redemption for taxation reasons

on an event of default or other early

redemption and/or the method of calculating

the same (if required or if different from that

set out in the Conditions):

3

GENERAL

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO

THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

(i) Form of Dematerialised Notes:

Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(ii) Registration Agent:

Not Applicable

(iii) Temporary Global Certificate:

Not Applicable

(iv) Applicable TEFRA exemption:

Not Applicable

27.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other

Not Applicable

special provisions relating to Payment

Business Days:

28.

Talons for future Coupons to be attached to

No

Definitive Notes (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

29.

Redenomination, renominalisation and

Not Applicable

reconventioning provisions:

30.

Representation of holder of Notes/Masse

Name and address of the Representative:

MASSQUOTE S.A.S.U.

RCS 529 065 880 Nanterre

7bis rue de Neuilly

F-92110 Clichy

Mailing address :

33, rue Anna Jacquin

92100 Boulogne Billancourt

France

Represented by its Chairman

The Representative will be entitled to a remuneration

of €400 (VAT excluded) per year, payable on each

Interest Payment Date with the first payment at the

Issue date. The Representative will exercise its duty

until its dissolution, resignation or termination of its

duty by a general assembly of Noteholders or until it

becomes unable to act. Its appointment shall

automatically cease on the Maturity Date, or total

redemption prior to the Maturity Date.

DISTRIBUTION

31.

(i)

If syndicated, names of Managers:

Active Bookrunners:

Banco Santander, S.A.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Bank plc

Société Générale

UniCredit Bank AG

Passive Bookrunners:

BNP Paribas

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

4

    1. Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):
  2. If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:
  3. US Selling Restrictions (Categories of potential investors to which the Notes are offered):

PURPOSE OF FINAL TERMS

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.

Natixis

Société Générale

Not Applicable

Reg. S Compliance Category 2 applies to the Notes; TEFRA not applicable to Dematerialised Notes

These Final Terms comprise the final terms required for issue and admission to trading on Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Paris of the Notes described herein pursuant to the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Thales.

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer: JEAN-CLAUDE CLIMEAU

By: JEAN-CLAUDE CLIMEAU

Duly authorised

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 08:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THALES
04:15aThales : Communique AMF CP. CP23915435
PU
06/16Industrials Fall as Global Trade Flows Slide -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06/16Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023..
PU
06/15Thales' uncrewed surface vessel passes a significant milestone in autonomous mine hunti..
AQ
06/15European Midday Briefing:Mood Dented by Hawkish Fed; ECB Up Nex..
DJ
06/14Hopes for Pause in US Monetary Policy Tightening Buoy French Stocks
MT
06/13French Bourse Extends Gains Amid Heightened Expectations for US Monetary Tightening Bre..
MT
06/13Thales Offers AU$176 Million to Take Over Cybersecurity Company Tesserent
MT
06/13Thales Helps Lunit Accelerate the Growth of Ai-Based Software Cancer Diagnostic Solutio..
CI
06/12Thales : proposes to acquire Tesserent in a recommended transaction, expanding its global ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 445 M 20 149 M 20 149 M
Net income 2023 1 348 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net cash 2023 1 855 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 28 431 M 31 059 M 31 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 135,30 €
Average target price 152,16 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES13.41%31 059
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.31.28%4 695
HENSOLDT AG34.93%3 420
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD7.19%2 252
PLANET LABS PBC-22.76%927
OHB SE-4.65%583
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer