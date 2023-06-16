Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:50:26 2023-06-16 am EDT
135.55 EUR   +2.42%
08:14aThales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
06/15Thales' uncrewed surface vessel passes a significant milestone in autonomous mine hunting trials
AQ
06/15European Midday Briefing:Mood Dented by Hawkish Fed; ECB Up Next
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023 (en anglais uniquement)

06/16/2023 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXECUTION VERSION

SYNDICATION AGREEMENT

THALES

ISSUE OF EURO 500,000,000 3.625 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 14 JUNE 2029 UNDER

THE EURO 5,000,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM PROGRAMME

12 June 2023

To:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Ciudad BBVA

C/ Sauceda, 28, Edificio Asia - Planta 1

Madrid 28050

Spain

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 12, Place des Etats-Unis

CS70052

92547 Montrouge Cedex

France

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt Am Main

Germany

J.P. Morgan SE Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm) 60310 Frankfurt am Main Germany

Natixis

7 promenade Germaine Sablon Tour EST, BP4

75060 Paris Cedex 02 France

(the "Active Bookrunners")

and

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Kaiserstrasse 16 (Kaiserplatz) 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany

UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 Munich

241282-3-4-v1.3

- 1-

Germany

(the "Passive Bookrunners", together with the Active Bookrunners, the "Joint Lead Managers")

c/o

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

(the "Lead Manager")

  1. Uptevia (Fiscal Agent)

Dear all,

Thales (the "Issuer") proposes to issue and sell Euro 500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due 14 June 2029 (the "Notes") pursuant to the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by it. The terms of the issue shall be as set out in the form of Final Terms attached to this Agreement as Annex A.

This Agreement is supplemental to the Dealer Agreement (the "Dealer Agreement") dated 15 May 2023 made between the Issuer and the Dealers party thereto. All terms with initial capitals used herein without definition have the meanings given to them in the Dealer Agreement.

We wish to record the arrangements agreed between us in relation to the issue:

  1. The Notes shall be issued pursuant to clause 2.4 of the Dealer Agreement and on the terms of clauses 3 to 10, 15 to 16 and 19 to 20 of the Dealer Agreement as modified by this Agreement. References in the Dealer Agreement to "Notes" and "Dealers" shall be construed as references to the Notes and the Joint Lead Managers, respectively, for the purposes of this Agreement.
  2. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Dealer Agreement and this Agreement the Issuer hereby agrees to issue the Notes and the Joint Lead Managers jointly and severally agree to purchase the Notes at a purchase price (the "Purchase Price") of 98.987 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, being the issue price of 99.187 per cent. less the commissions referred to below :
    1. a fixed commission of 0.15 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, of which 85 per cent. is to be shared equally between the Active Bookrunners and the remaining 15 per cent. is to be shared equally between the Passive Bookrunners; and
    2. a discretionary commission of 0.05 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, to be shared equally between the Active Bookrunners only.

Such commissions shall be deducted from the subscription monies by the Lead Manager prior to payment to the Issuer.

The execution of this Agreement by or on behalf of each Joint Lead Manager will constitute acceptance by each such Joint Lead Manager of the ICMA Standard Form

10260536326-v7

- 2-

36-41058553

Agreement Among Managers French Law Version 1, as amended and each Joint Lead Manager further agrees that references therein to "Lead Manager" shall mean Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and references to "Settlement Lead Manager" and "Stabilisation Manager" shall mean Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Between them, the Joint Lead Managers agree that their underwriting commitments and allotment basis shall be as set out in the Schedule hereto. The structure of the issue of the Notes will be managed on a full pot basis.

3. Solely for the purposes of the requirements of Article 9(8) of the EU MIFID II Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 (the "EU Product Governance Rules") regarding the mutual responsibilities of manufacturers under the EU Product Governance Rules:

  1. each of the Active Bookrunners (each a "EU Manufacturer" and together the "EU Manufacturers") acknowledges to each other EU Manufacturer that it understands the responsibilities conferred upon it under the EU Product Governance Rules relating to each of the product approval process, the target market and the proposed distribution channels as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes; and
  2. the Issuer and the Passive Bookrunners note the application of the EU Product Governance Rules and acknowledges the target market and distribution channels identified by the Manufacturers as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes.

Solely for the purposes of the requirements of 3.2.7R of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") regarding the mutual responsibilities of manufacturers under the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules:

  1. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (the "UK Manufacturer") acknowledges that it understands the responsibilities conferred upon it under the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules relating to each of the product approval process, the target market and the proposed distribution channels as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes; and
  1. the Joint Lead Managers (other than the UK Manufacturer) and the Issuer note the application of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules and acknowledge the target market and distribution channels identified as applying to the Notes by the UK Manufacturer and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes.

4. Except as otherwise agreed between the Issuer, the Lead Manager and the Fiscal Agent, the settlement procedures set out in the Procedures Memorandum shall apply as if set out in this Agreement provided that, for the purposes of this Agreement, the sum payable on the Issue Date shall be Euro 494,935,000.

10260536326-v7

- 3-

36-41058553

"Issue Date" means 11 a.m. (Paris time) on 14 June 2023 or such other time and/or date as the Issuer and the Lead Manager on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers may agree; and

"Payment Instruction Date" means the Issue Date unless there is to be a pre-closing for the issue in which case it means the business day (being a day on which banks and foreign exchange markets are open for business in Paris) prior to the Issue Date.

  1. The Issuer shall bear and pay (together with any applicable value added tax or similar tax) all reasonable costs and expenses incurred in or in connection with the issue of the Notes, this Agreement and the Final Terms prepared in connection with the issue of the Notes, the listing and admission to trading of the Notes on Euronext Paris and the initial delivery of the Notes, the fees and expenses of the paying agent, the fiscal agent and the calculation agent appointed under the Agency Agreement and the fees and expenses of the Representative of the Masse. In addition, the Issuer agrees to separately pay to the Lead Manager (on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers) any reasonable legal, travelling, facsimile, telephone, postage and advertising expenses incurred and to be incurred by the Joint Lead Managers (including the fees and expenses of Clifford Chance Europe LLP acting as legal advisers to the Joint Lead Managers) in connection with the preparation and management of the issue and distribution of the Notes.
  2. The obligation of the Joint Lead Managers to purchase the Notes is conditional upon:
    1. the conditions set out in clauses 4.2 of the Dealer Agreement being satisfied as of the Payment Instruction Date and without prejudice to the aforesaid, the Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") containing all material information relating to the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses and prospects of the Issuer, the rights attaching to the Notes, the reasons for the issuance and its impact on the Issuer and nothing having happened or being expected to happen which would require the Base Prospectus, to be supplemented or updated; and
    2. the delivery to the Joint Lead Managers on the Payment Instruction Date of:
      1. a legal opinion addressed to the Joint Lead Managers dated the Payment Instruction Date in such form and with such contents as the Joint Lead Managers may reasonably require from Clifford Chance Europe LLP, the legal adviser to the Joint Lead Managers as to French law;
      2. a certificate dated as at the Payment Instruction Date signed by a duly authorised officer of the Issuer giving confirmation to the effect stated in paragraph (i) of this clause; and
      3. comfort letter dated the Payment Instruction Date from the independent auditors of the Issuer, in such form and with such content as the Joint Lead Managers may reasonably request.

If any of the foregoing conditions is not satisfied on or before the Payment Instruction Date, this Agreement shall terminate on such date and the parties hereto shall be under no further liability arising out of this Agreement (except for the liability of the Issuer in relation to expenses already incurred prior to such termination as provided in clause 5

10260536326-v7

- 4-

36-41058553

of this Agreement and except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination), provided that the Lead Manager, on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers, may in its discretion waive any of the aforesaid conditions (other than the condition precedent contained in clause 5.1(c) of the Dealer Agreement) or any part of them.

  1. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank hereby acknowledges its appointment by the Issuer as the central point for handling any request from a competent authority, in accordance with the EU Buy-Back and Stabilisation Regulation and/or as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA (and which is set out as FCA Binding Technical Standards), as applicable.
  2. The Lead Manager, on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers, may, by notice to the Issuer, terminate this Agreement at any time prior to payment of the net purchase money to the Issuer if in the opinion of the Joint Lead Managers (after consultation with the Issuer if practicable) there shall have been such a change in national or international financial, political or economic conditions or currency exchange rates or exchange controls as would in its reasonable view be likely to prejudice materially the success of the offering and distribution of the Notes or dealings in the Notes in the secondary market and, upon such notice being given, the parties to this Agreement shall (except for the liability of the Issuer in relation to expenses actually incurred as provided in clause 5 of this Agreement and in relation to the undertakings of the Issuer and the Joint Lead Managers in clause 7 of the Dealer Agreement, and except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination) be released and discharged from their respective obligations under this Agreement.
  3. This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with French law.
  4. Any claim, legal action or proceedings arising out of or in connection with this Agreement will be submitted to the jurisdiction of the competent courts in Nanterre.

10260536326-v7

- 5-

36-41058553

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 12:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THALES
08:14aThales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023..
PU
06/15Thales' uncrewed surface vessel passes a significant milestone in autonomous mine hunti..
AQ
06/15European Midday Briefing:Mood Dented by Hawkish Fed; ECB Up Nex..
DJ
06/14Hopes for Pause in US Monetary Policy Tightening Buoy French Stocks
MT
06/13French Bourse Extends Gains Amid Heightened Expectations for US Monetary Tightening Bre..
MT
06/13Thales Offers AU$176 Million to Take Over Cybersecurity Company Tesserent
MT
06/13Thales Helps Lunit Accelerate the Growth of Ai-Based Software Cancer Diagnostic Solutio..
CI
06/12Thales : proposes to acquire Tesserent in a recommended transaction, expanding its global ..
PU
06/12Thales : proposes to acquire Tesserent in a recommended transaction, expanding its global ..
PU
06/09Thales issues a eur500m bond
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 445 M 20 149 M 20 149 M
Net income 2023 1 348 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net cash 2023 1 855 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 27 811 M 30 382 M 30 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,35 €
Average target price 152,16 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES10.94%30 382
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.28.35%4 586
HENSOLDT AG30.59%3 310
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD5.04%2 204
PLANET LABS PBC-20.69%952
OHB SE-5.12%580
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer