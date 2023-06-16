Thales : Conditions finales de l'émission obligataire de maturité juin 2029 - 12 juin 2023 (en anglais uniquement)

EXECUTION VERSION SYNDICATION AGREEMENT THALES ISSUE OF EURO 500,000,000 3.625 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 14 JUNE 2029 UNDER THE EURO 5,000,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM PROGRAMME 12 June 2023 To: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Ciudad BBVA C/ Sauceda, 28, Edificio Asia - Planta 1 Madrid 28050 Spain Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 12, Place des Etats-Unis CS70052 92547 Montrouge Cedex France Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt Am Main Germany J.P. Morgan SE Taunustor 1 (TaunusTurm) 60310 Frankfurt am Main Germany Natixis 7 promenade Germaine Sablon Tour EST, BP4 75060 Paris Cedex 02 France (the "Active Bookrunners") and Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Kaiserstrasse 16 (Kaiserplatz) 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany UniCredit Bank AG Arabellastraße 12 81925 Munich 241282-3-4-v1.3 - 1-

Germany (the "Passive Bookrunners", together with the Active Bookrunners, the "Joint Lead Managers") c/o Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the "Lead Manager") Uptevia (Fiscal Agent) Dear all, Thales (the "Issuer") proposes to issue and sell Euro 500,000,000 3.625 per cent. Notes due 14 June 2029 (the "Notes") pursuant to the Euro 5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by it. The terms of the issue shall be as set out in the form of Final Terms attached to this Agreement as Annex A. This Agreement is supplemental to the Dealer Agreement (the "Dealer Agreement") dated 15 May 2023 made between the Issuer and the Dealers party thereto. All terms with initial capitals used herein without definition have the meanings given to them in the Dealer Agreement. We wish to record the arrangements agreed between us in relation to the issue: The Notes shall be issued pursuant to clause 2.4 of the Dealer Agreement and on the terms of clauses 3 to 10, 15 to 16 and 19 to 20 of the Dealer Agreement as modified by this Agreement. References in the Dealer Agreement to "Notes" and "Dealers" shall be construed as references to the Notes and the Joint Lead Managers, respectively, for the purposes of this Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Dealer Agreement and this Agreement the Issuer hereby agrees to issue the Notes and the Joint Lead Managers jointly and severally agree to purchase the Notes at a purchase price (the " Purchase Price ") of 98.987 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, being the issue price of 99.187 per cent. less the commissions referred to below : a fixed commission of 0.15 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, of which 85 per cent. is to be shared equally between the Active Bookrunners and the remaining 15 per cent. is to be shared equally between the Passive Bookrunners; and a discretionary commission of 0.05 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes, to be shared equally between the Active Bookrunners only. Such commissions shall be deducted from the subscription monies by the Lead Manager prior to payment to the Issuer. The execution of this Agreement by or on behalf of each Joint Lead Manager will constitute acceptance by each such Joint Lead Manager of the ICMA Standard Form

Agreement Among Managers French Law Version 1, as amended and each Joint Lead Manager further agrees that references therein to "Lead Manager" shall mean Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and references to "Settlement Lead Manager" and "Stabilisation Manager" shall mean Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Between them, the Joint Lead Managers agree that their underwriting commitments and allotment basis shall be as set out in the Schedule hereto. The structure of the issue of the Notes will be managed on a full pot basis. 3. Solely for the purposes of the requirements of Article 9(8) of the EU MIFID II Product Governance rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 (the "EU Product Governance Rules") regarding the mutual responsibilities of manufacturers under the EU Product Governance Rules: each of the Active Bookrunners (each a " EU Manufacturer " and together the " EU Manufacturers ") acknowledges to each other EU Manufacturer that it understands the responsibilities conferred upon it under the EU Product Governance Rules relating to each of the product approval process, the target market and the proposed distribution channels as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes; and the Issuer and the Passive Bookrunners note the application of the EU Product Governance Rules and acknowledges the target market and distribution channels identified by the Manufacturers as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes. Solely for the purposes of the requirements of 3.2.7R of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") regarding the mutual responsibilities of manufacturers under the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (the " UK Manufacturer" ) acknowledges that it understands the responsibilities conferred upon it under the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules relating to each of the product approval process, the target market and the proposed distribution channels as applying to the Notes and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes; and the Joint Lead Managers (other than the UK Manufacturer) and the Issuer note the application of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules and acknowledge the target market and distribution channels identified as applying to the Notes by the UK Manufacturer and the related information set out in the Final Terms and the announcements in connection with the Notes. 4. Except as otherwise agreed between the Issuer, the Lead Manager and the Fiscal Agent, the settlement procedures set out in the Procedures Memorandum shall apply as if set out in this Agreement provided that, for the purposes of this Agreement, the sum payable on the Issue Date shall be Euro 494,935,000.

"Issue Date" means 11 a.m. (Paris time) on 14 June 2023 or such other time and/or date as the Issuer and the Lead Manager on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers may agree; and "Payment Instruction Date" means the Issue Date unless there is to be a pre-closing for the issue in which case it means the business day (being a day on which banks and foreign exchange markets are open for business in Paris) prior to the Issue Date. The Issuer shall bear and pay (together with any applicable value added tax or similar tax) all reasonable costs and expenses incurred in or in connection with the issue of the Notes, this Agreement and the Final Terms prepared in connection with the issue of the Notes, the listing and admission to trading of the Notes on Euronext Paris and the initial delivery of the Notes, the fees and expenses of the paying agent, the fiscal agent and the calculation agent appointed under the Agency Agreement and the fees and expenses of the Representative of the Masse . In addition, the Issuer agrees to separately pay to the Lead Manager (on behalf of the Joint Lead Managers) any reasonable legal, travelling, facsimile, telephone, postage and advertising expenses incurred and to be incurred by the Joint Lead Managers (including the fees and expenses of Clifford Chance Europe LLP acting as legal advisers to the Joint Lead Managers) in connection with the preparation and management of the issue and distribution of the Notes. The obligation of the Joint Lead Managers to purchase the Notes is conditional upon: the conditions set out in clauses 4.2 of the Dealer Agreement being satisfied as of the Payment Instruction Date and without prejudice to the aforesaid, the Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2023 (the " Base Prospectus ") containing all material information relating to the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses and prospects of the Issuer, the rights attaching to the Notes, the reasons for the issuance and its impact on the Issuer and nothing having happened or being expected to happen which would require the Base Prospectus, to be supplemented or updated; and the delivery to the Joint Lead Managers on the Payment Instruction Date of: a legal opinion addressed to the Joint Lead Managers dated the Payment Instruction Date in such form and with such contents as the Joint Lead Managers may reasonably require from Clifford Chance Europe LLP, the legal adviser to the Joint Lead Managers as to French law; a certificate dated as at the Payment Instruction Date signed by a duly authorised officer of the Issuer giving confirmation to the effect stated in paragraph (i) of this clause; and comfort letter dated the Payment Instruction Date from the independent auditors of the Issuer, in such form and with such content as the Joint Lead Managers may reasonably request. If any of the foregoing conditions is not satisfied on or before the Payment Instruction Date, this Agreement shall terminate on such date and the parties hereto shall be under no further liability arising out of this Agreement (except for the liability of the Issuer in relation to expenses already incurred prior to such termination as provided in clause 5