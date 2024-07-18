THALES CONSENSUS

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments* Growth rates (reported) Order intake H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated H1 2024 FY 2024 min max FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Aerospace 2,349 5,606 2,372 5,872 5,464 6,025 6,001 6,312 6,587 5% 2% 5% 4% Defence & Security 4,498 13,944 6,174 13,000 12,000 16,075 12,550 13,115 13,199 -7% -3% 5% 1% Digital identity and security (DIS) 1,693 3,524 1,928 4,270 3,518 4,700 4,507 4,766 5,062 21% 6% 6% 6% Other 23 58 30 80 0 100 83 86 92 nm nm nm nm Total order intake 8,563 23,132 10,381 23,647 22,347 25,121 23,665 25,025 24,939 2% 0% 6% 0% #participants 13 11 10 10 1 Sales H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated H1 2024 FY 2024 min max FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Aerospace 2,469 5,221 2,587 5,556 5,451 5,734 5,960 6,377 6,587 6.4% 7.3% 7.0% 3.3% Defence & Security 4,544 9,628 4,975 10,261 9,946 10,468 10,964 11,784 12,570 6.6% 6.8% 7.5% 6.7% Digital identity and security 1,672 3,504 1,907 4,214 3,700 4,402 4,510 4,816 5,062 20.3% 7.0% 6.8% 5.1% Other 30 75 36 77 74 100 79 80 92 nm nm nm nm Total sales 8,716 18,428 9,516 20,087 19,821 20,293 21,614 23,150 24,311 9.0% 7.6% 7.1% 5.0% #participants 16 16 15 15 1 EBIT (*) H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated H1 2024 FY 2024 min max FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Aerospace 169 369 186 438 397 487 542 629 731 19% 24% 16% 16% Defence & Security 576 1,270 634 1,340 1,293 1,381 1,438 1,544 1,659 6% 7% 7% 7% Digital identity and security 246 491 268 610 570 633 682 759 855 24% 12% 11% 13% Other 1 2 5 15 -89 30 29 35 4 nm nm nm nm Total EBIT 993 2,132 1,093 2,380 2,336 2,456 2,713 2,951 3,249 12% 14% 9% 10% #participants 14 16 15 15 1 EBIT margin evolution (points) EBIT margin H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated H1 2024 FY 2024 min max FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Aerospace 6.9% 7.1% 7.2% 7.9% 7.2% 8.5% 9.1% 9.9% 11.1% 0.8 1.2 0.8 1.2 Defence & Security 12.7% 13.2% 12.7% 13.1% 12.8% 13.5% 13.1% 13.1% 13.2% -0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 Digital identity and security 14.7% 14.0% 14.1% 14.5% 14.0% 16.0% 15.1% 15.8% 16.9% 0.5 0.6 0.7 1.1 Other nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm nm Total EBIT margin 11.4% 11.6% 11.5% 11.8% 11.8% 12.1% 12.6% 12.7% 13.4% 0.3 0.7 0.2 0.6 Other Group KPIs H1 2023 FY 2023 H1 2024 FY 2024 min max FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2027 Adjusted Net Income, group share (*) 819 1,768 819 1,780 1,570 1,890 2,002 2,213 2,506 1% 12% 11% 13% Average number of shares outstanding 209 209 207 206 205 210 206 206 206 nm nm nm nm Adjusted EPS 3.91 8.48 4 8.63 7.47 9.16 9.71 10.74 12.17 2% 13% 11% 13% Free Operating Cash Flow (*) 99 2,026 347 1,810 1,377 3,134 1,965 2,128 2,457 -11% 9% 8% 15% Net cash (debt) at end of period -781 -4,000 -4,197 -2,932 -4,506 2,902 -1,794 -763 1,177 nm nm nm nm

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 40 of the 2023 universal registration document

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following brokerage firms contributed to the consensus as of 17th July 2024 shown above: Agency Partners, Alpha Value, Bank of

America, Barclays, Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Bernstein, CIC, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Kepler Cheuvreux, Morgan Stanley, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 3rd and 17th July 2024 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.