Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments*

Growth rates (reported)

Order intake

H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated

H1 2024

FY 2024

min

max

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

Aerospace

2,349

5,606

2,372

5,872

5,464

6,025

6,001

6,312

6,587

5%

2%

5%

4%

Defence & Security

4,498

13,944

6,174

13,000

12,000

16,075

12,550

13,115

13,199

-7%

-3%

5%

1%

Digital identity and security (DIS)

1,693

3,524

1,928

4,270

3,518

4,700

4,507

4,766

5,062

21%

6%

6%

6%

Other

23

58

30

80

0

100

83

86

92

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total order intake

8,563

23,132

10,381

23,647

22,347

25,121

23,665

25,025

24,939

2%

0%

6%

0%

#participants

13

11

10

10

1

Sales

H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated

H1 2024

FY 2024

min

max

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

Aerospace

2,469

5,221

2,587

5,556

5,451

5,734

5,960

6,377

6,587

6.4%

7.3%

7.0%

3.3%

Defence & Security

4,544

9,628

4,975

10,261

9,946

10,468

10,964

11,784

12,570

6.6%

6.8%

7.5%

6.7%

Digital identity and security

1,672

3,504

1,907

4,214

3,700

4,402

4,510

4,816

5,062

20.3%

7.0%

6.8%

5.1%

Other

30

75

36

77

74

100

79

80

92

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total sales

8,716

18,428

9,516

20,087

19,821

20,293

21,614

23,150

24,311

9.0%

7.6%

7.1%

5.0%

#participants

16

16

15

15

1

EBIT (*)

H1 2023 / Restated

FY 2023 / Restated

H1 2024

FY 2024

min

max

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

Aerospace

169

369

186

438

397

487

542

629

731

19%

24%

16%

16%

Defence & Security

576

1,270

634

1,340

1,293

1,381

1,438

1,544

1,659

6%

7%

7%

7%

Digital identity and security

246

491

268

610

570

633

682

759

855

24%

12%

11%

13%

Other

1

2

5

15

-89

30

29

35

4

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total EBIT

993

2,132

1,093

2,380

2,336

2,456

2,713

2,951

3,249

12%

14%

9%

10%

#participants

14

16

15

15

1

EBIT margin evolution (points)

EBIT margin

H1 2023 / Restated

FY 2023 / Restated

H1 2024

FY 2024

min

max

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

Aerospace

6.9%

7.1%

7.2%

7.9%

7.2%

8.5%

9.1%

9.9%

11.1%

0.8

1.2

0.8

1.2

Defence & Security

12.7%

13.2%

12.7%

13.1%

12.8%

13.5%

13.1%

13.1%

13.2%

-0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

Digital identity and security

14.7%

14.0%

14.1%

14.5%

14.0%

16.0%

15.1%

15.8%

16.9%

0.5

0.6

0.7

1.1

Other

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total EBIT margin

11.4%

11.6%

11.5%

11.8%

11.8%

12.1%

12.6%

12.7%

13.4%

0.3

0.7

0.2

0.6

Other Group KPIs

H1 2023

FY 2023

H1 2024

FY 2024

min

max

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2027

Adjusted Net Income, group share (*)

819

1,768

819

1,780

1,570

1,890

2,002

2,213

2,506

1%

12%

11%

13%

Average number of shares outstanding

209

209

207

206

205

210

206

206

206

nm

nm

nm

nm

Adjusted EPS

3.91

8.48

4

8.63

7.47

9.16

9.71

10.74

12.17

2%

13%

11%

13%

Free Operating Cash Flow (*)

99

2,026

347

1,810

1,377

3,134

1,965

2,128

2,457

-11%

9%

8%

15%

Net cash (debt) at end of period

-781

-4,000

-4,197

-2,932

-4,506

2,902

-1,794

-763

1,177

nm

nm

nm

nm

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 40 of the 2023 universal registration document

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following brokerage firms contributed to the consensus as of 17th July 2024 shown above: Agency Partners, Alpha Value, Bank of

America, Barclays, Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Bernstein, CIC, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Kepler Cheuvreux, Morgan Stanley, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 3rd and 17th July 2024 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.

