THALES CONSENSUS
Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments*
Growth rates (reported)
Order intake
H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated
H1 2024
FY 2024
min
max
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
Aerospace
2,349
5,606
2,372
5,872
5,464
6,025
6,001
6,312
6,587
5%
2%
5%
4%
Defence & Security
4,498
13,944
6,174
13,000
12,000
16,075
12,550
13,115
13,199
-7%
-3%
5%
1%
Digital identity and security (DIS)
1,693
3,524
1,928
4,270
3,518
4,700
4,507
4,766
5,062
21%
6%
6%
6%
Other
23
58
30
80
0
100
83
86
92
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total order intake
8,563
23,132
10,381
23,647
22,347
25,121
23,665
25,025
24,939
2%
0%
6%
0%
#participants
13
11
10
10
1
Sales
H1 2023 / Restated FY 2023 / Restated
H1 2024
FY 2024
min
max
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
Aerospace
2,469
5,221
2,587
5,556
5,451
5,734
5,960
6,377
6,587
6.4%
7.3%
7.0%
3.3%
Defence & Security
4,544
9,628
4,975
10,261
9,946
10,468
10,964
11,784
12,570
6.6%
6.8%
7.5%
6.7%
Digital identity and security
1,672
3,504
1,907
4,214
3,700
4,402
4,510
4,816
5,062
20.3%
7.0%
6.8%
5.1%
Other
30
75
36
77
74
100
79
80
92
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total sales
8,716
18,428
9,516
20,087
19,821
20,293
21,614
23,150
24,311
9.0%
7.6%
7.1%
5.0%
#participants
16
16
15
15
1
EBIT (*)
H1 2023 / Restated
FY 2023 / Restated
H1 2024
FY 2024
min
max
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
Aerospace
169
369
186
438
397
487
542
629
731
19%
24%
16%
16%
Defence & Security
576
1,270
634
1,340
1,293
1,381
1,438
1,544
1,659
6%
7%
7%
7%
Digital identity and security
246
491
268
610
570
633
682
759
855
24%
12%
11%
13%
Other
1
2
5
15
-89
30
29
35
4
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total EBIT
993
2,132
1,093
2,380
2,336
2,456
2,713
2,951
3,249
12%
14%
9%
10%
#participants
14
16
15
15
1
EBIT margin evolution (points)
EBIT margin
H1 2023 / Restated
FY 2023 / Restated
H1 2024
FY 2024
min
max
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
Aerospace
6.9%
7.1%
7.2%
7.9%
7.2%
8.5%
9.1%
9.9%
11.1%
0.8
1.2
0.8
1.2
Defence & Security
12.7%
13.2%
12.7%
13.1%
12.8%
13.5%
13.1%
13.1%
13.2%
-0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
Digital identity and security
14.7%
14.0%
14.1%
14.5%
14.0%
16.0%
15.1%
15.8%
16.9%
0.5
0.6
0.7
1.1
Other
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total EBIT margin
11.4%
11.6%
11.5%
11.8%
11.8%
12.1%
12.6%
12.7%
13.4%
0.3
0.7
0.2
0.6
Other Group KPIs
H1 2023
FY 2023
H1 2024
FY 2024
min
max
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2027
Adjusted Net Income, group share (*)
819
1,768
819
1,780
1,570
1,890
2,002
2,213
2,506
1%
12%
11%
13%
Average number of shares outstanding
209
209
207
206
205
210
206
206
206
nm
nm
nm
nm
Adjusted EPS
3.91
8.48
4
8.63
7.47
9.16
9.71
10.74
12.17
2%
13%
11%
13%
Free Operating Cash Flow (*)
99
2,026
347
1,810
1,377
3,134
1,965
2,128
2,457
-11%
9%
8%
15%
Net cash (debt) at end of period
-781
-4,000
-4,197
-2,932
-4,506
2,902
-1,794
-763
1,177
nm
nm
nm
nm
(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 40 of the 2023 universal registration document
The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following brokerage firms contributed to the consensus as of 17th July 2024 shown above: Agency Partners, Alpha Value, Bank of
America, Barclays, Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Bernstein, CIC, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Kepler Cheuvreux, Morgan Stanley, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 3rd and 17th July 2024 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.
