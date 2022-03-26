Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Thales
  News
  Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/25 12:35:09 pm EDT
120.3 EUR   +1.95%
03/26THALES : Dsa 2022
PU
03/25Two-third businesses in India have seen increase in ransomware attacks
AQ
03/25THALES : onboard the Greek Navy Defence and Intervention Frigates
PU
Thales : DSA 2022

03/26/2022 | 07:21pm EDT
DSA 2022
28 Mar 2022

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 00:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
03/25New entries in the Europe portfolio
03/25Thales welcomes greece's decision to acquire six rafale and three belh@rra frigates
AQ
03/24THALES : welcomes Greece's decision to acquire six Rafale and three Belh@rra® frigates
PU
03/24Celebrating Meteorological Day; Thales Alenia Space Weather satellites Meteorology cope..
AQ
03/24THALES : Sea Fire – A Force Multiplier
PU
03/24THALES : Building trust in the Cloud
PU
03/24Thales group - celebrating meteorological day
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 344 M 18 344 M
Net income 2021 876 M 962 M 962 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 25 614 M 28 144 M 28 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 81 098
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 120,30 €
Average target price 118,07 €
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES60.83%28 144
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-6.50%3 696
HENSOLDT AG122.04%3 207
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-21.35%2 153
OHB SE3.89%714
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)5.53%59