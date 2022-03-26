|
Thales : DSA 2022
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|Sales 2021
16 695 M
18 344 M
18 344 M
|Net income 2021
876 M
962 M
962 M
|Net Debt 2021
1 614 M
1 773 M
1 773 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|28,9x
|Yield 2021
|1,90%
|Capitalization
25 614 M
28 144 M
28 144 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,63x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|81 098
|Free-Float
|46,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|120,30 €
|Average target price
|118,07 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-1,86%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|60.83%
|28 144