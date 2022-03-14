Thales : Dream Ticket

With Thales' TRANSCITY™, passengers need only one ticket for the full ride - no matter how many modes of transport they use

High-quality public transport is the lifeblood of cities. But how do you encourage more people to use it? And how can journeys be made easier - particularly ones that involve more than one mode of transport? Carlotta Lorin, Customer Engagement & Marketing Manager at Thales' Revenue Collection Systems, explains how Thales' TRANSCITY™ platform is helping to boost ridership and transform the passenger experience.

Put simply, it's our platform for processing ticketing transactions. TRANSCITY™ integrates different modes of mobility and different transport operators on the same digital platform. Revenue is automatically shared between operators, and passengers only need to carry a single media. It offers nearly limitless scalability - from a single city to an entire country. TRANSCITY™ is the foundation of card-centric and account-based fare collection systems, and it is a core component of Mobility as a Service or MaaS.

A big stumbling block in a lot of cities and regions is that travellers need to buy different tickets for each mode of transport they use. For example, if your journey involves taking a bus, a metro train and a tram, you'll need to buy three tickets. You also have to know how and where to pay. This is a huge inconvenience and it deters people from using public transport.

TRANSCITY™ solves this problem. Instead of having to buy different tickets for each mode of transport, you only need one. This can be a card - such as a classic contactless smart card or EMV bank card - or it can be a smartphone app. All of this makes life much easier for travellers. And best of all, it gives people the freedom to use all the modes of transport in the city - not just the ones they're familiar with - without having to worry about buying lots of different tickets. You just take your card, you tap and you go.

One of the most important features of TRANSCITY™ is that it enables clearing and settlement - in other words, it makes sure that fare revenue is split accurately between all the different transport operators, no matter how complex the mobility ecosystem is or how many operators there are. Revenue splitting rules can be customised easily using the TRANSCITY™ platform. Payment for operators is quick - settlement can be set to take place once a day.

In practical terms, building a mobility ecosystem starts by bringing together operators and stakeholders to agree a common set of rules for revenue apportionment. This can be complex, so we support customers with workshops to explain the best ways to manage everything. As an example, we were recently in discussions with a customer about making the transition to account-based ticketing or ABT. So as well as providing technology, we play an advisory role. This is a differentiator for Thales - we helped to create the world's first nationwide multimodal ticketing programmes and we have worked with operators to build mobility ecosystems in every global region - in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Yes - and we are already working with customers to achieve this. One of the basic features of the platform is the ability to define anonymised customer profiles - for example, child, adult, elderly people, unemployed people or key workers. In fact, there is no limit to the number of profiles you can define in an account-based platform. This makes it possible to design fare products that meet real needs, and then to ensure those products are precisely targeted. This makes TRANSCITY™ the perfect platform for delivering public policy initiatives.

Very easy. Once the new fare product has been agreed by the stakeholders, all the operator needs to do is to log in to TRANSCITY™'s configuration page, define the use case, save the details, then synchronise all the fare collection devices and validators. This process is remarkably quick - you can have new fare rules in operation the next day - and in some cases, on the same day.

Yes. For example, customers with classic smart card systems can upgrade to accept EMV bank cards and QR codes. This is achieved through hardware and software upgrades - and in the case of EMV, this involves integrating banking security as well. But from a passenger point of view, there is little or no disruption.

Absolutely. Thales has been building multi-operator systems with revenue splitting for more than 20 years. MaaS takes this a step further - it's about adding ride sharing, e-mobility and non-motorised "soft" modes of transport, such as bicycles, to a single mobility ecosystem. The payment is the same as with public transport - it's all done with one card or app. TRANSCITY™ can be used to create the core of a MaaS ecosystem, or to support independent MaaS initiatives.

One of the things we are working on at the moment is hands-free ticketing. The beauty with this is that the traveller doesn't need to touch anything. As you enter the station, you are detected automatically and the gates open in front of you. All you need is a smartphone or wireless device. This has real benefits for passengers and operators. It reduces congestion, improves passenger flows and makes journeys much easier - especially for people using wheelchairs, carrying luggage or pushing buggies. Hands-free ticketing is a perfect example of how technological innovation can make public transport more attractive and accessible for all of us.



Thales' TRANSCITY™ at a glance

Everybody onboard: TRANSCITY™ allows you to build a multimodal transport system that incorporates any operator and any mode of transport: metros, buses, main lines, trams, taxis, road tolling, car parks and micromobility modes. New actors can be added easily - at any point - and the system is fully scalable, from a single bus operator to a regional transport network.

Fare media freedom: contactless smart cards, tickets, QR codes, EMV cards and smartphone ticketing can all be integrated, so passengers can pay for their journeys any way they want to. And TRANSCITY™ is ready for hands-free ticketing, which allows passengers to walk straight through ticket barriers without the need to tap in.

Attractive fares: our powerful back office system allows you to fine-tune ticketing products, offer incentives and manage promotions to attract passengers - and ensure that your riders always get the best deal.

Flexible options: choose payment rules to suit your passengers and business model, including pay-as-you-go and "best fare" schemes, which ensure the traveller always benefits from the lowest price without having to choose the option beforehand.g



Easy revenue sharing: revenue distribution between participating operators is continuously calculated. The frequency of settlement depends entirely on the accounting rules of the scheme. The settlement can be set to take place once a day, for instance.

Data-driven mobility: you can use ticketing data from TRANSCITY™ to enrich the passenger experience and build a closer relationship with your customers. Real-time data can be fed into passenger information systems and journey planning apps to improve accuracy and build confidence. You can even use TRANSCITY™ data to monitor passenger flows and predict crowding.

Digitalisation: TRANSCITY™ allows also for digitalization of payment means such as payment wallets

Your innovation platform: TRANSCITY™ is cloud-ready and provides operators with a launch pad for new applications - including Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Ticketing as a Service (TaaS) and hands-free ticketing.