|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:18 2023-07-13 am EDT
|138.65 EUR
|+1.13%
|+5.32%
|+16.22%
|07:12pm
|THALES : Fastening its seat belts for greater connectivity
|05:19pm
|Kongsberg Gruppen ASA : A little-known European leader in the defense industry
Today at 01:12 pm
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity sector as follows: - defense and security systems (52.9%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles; - aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.); - digital identification and security solutions (20.5%). Besides, the group detains 35% of holdings in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (56.6%), North America (13.7%), Australia and New Zealand (5.5%) and other (24.2%).Read more
2023-07-21 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
18
137.10EUR
153.50EUR
+11.96%
|+16.22%
|32 035 M $
|+43.90%
|5 084 M $
|+47.15%
|3 746 M $
|+17.63%
|2 455 M $
|-21.82%
|1 086 M $
|-19.20%
|941 M $
|+10.19%
|646 M $
|-4.50%
|600 M $
|+25.23%
|357 M $
|+21.03%
|326 M $