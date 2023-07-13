  1. Markets
  Thales : Fastening its seat belts for greater connectivity
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:36:18 2023-07-13 am EDT Intraday chart for Thales 5-day change 1st Jan Change
138.65 EUR +1.13% +5.32% +16.22%
07:12pm THALES : Fastening its seat belts for greater connectivity
05:19pm Kongsberg Gruppen ASA : A little-known European leader in the defense industry ZB

THALES : Fastening its seat belts for greater connectivity

Today at 01:12 pm

Company Profile

Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity sector as follows: - defense and security systems (52.9%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles; - aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.); - digital identification and security solutions (20.5%). Besides, the group detains 35% of holdings in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (56.6%), North America (13.7%), Australia and New Zealand (5.5%) and other (24.2%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-07-21 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Thales

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
137.10EUR
Average target price
153.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.96%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Satellite Design & Manufacture

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
THALES
Chart Analysis Thales
+16.22% 32 035 M $
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis China Spacesat Co.,Ltd.
+43.90% 5 084 M $
HENSOLDT AG
Chart Analysis Hensoldt AG
+47.15% 3 746 M $
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD
Chart Analysis Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd
+17.63% 2 455 M $
CHENGDU M&S ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Chengdu M&S Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
-21.82% 1 086 M $
PLANET LABS PBC
Chart Analysis Planet Labs PBC
-19.20% 941 M $
BEIJING NAVIGATION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Navigation Control Technology Co.,Ltd.
+10.19% 646 M $
OHB SE
Chart Analysis OHB SE
-4.50% 600 M $
BEIJING ZHONGKEHAIXUN DIGITAL S&T CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Zhongkehaixun Digital S&T Co., Ltd.
+25.23% 357 M $
DCX SYSTEMS LIMITED
Chart Analysis DCX Systems Limited
+21.03% 326 M $
Satellite Design & Manufacture
