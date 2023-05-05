|
Thales : Good Q1 performance supports full-year outlook
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|Sales 2023
18 401 M
20 274 M
20 274 M
|Net income 2023
1 535 M
1 692 M
1 692 M
|Net cash 2023
1 841 M
2 028 M
2 028 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|19,1x
|Yield 2023
|2,35%
|Capitalization
28 736 M
31 620 M
31 661 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,46x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|82 696
|Free-Float
|46,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|136,75 €
|Average target price
|149,71 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,47%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|14.63%
|31 620