  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-05-05 am EDT
136.35 EUR   -0.29%
01:52pThales : Good Q1 performance supports full-year outlook
Alphavalue
11:44aFrench Shares Blink Green Amid Upbeat Data at Home, Wider Eurozone
MT
09:07aFrance's PNF Financial Prosecution Office Probes Thales Over Jet Maintenance Deal in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Good Q1 performance supports full-year outlook

05/05/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about THALES
01:52pThales : Good Q1 performance supports full-year outlook
Alphavalue
11:44aFrench Shares Blink Green Amid Upbeat Data at Home, Wider Eurozone
MT
09:07aFrance's PNF Financial Prosecution Office Probes Thales Over Jet Maintenance Deal in In..
MT
08:14aFrance's financial prosecution office probing Thales - source
RE
06:34aFrench Shares Rise as European Central Bank Slows Monetary Tightening
MT
02:30aTranscript : Thales S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 05, 2023
CI
01:46aThales first quarter sales rise 9%, reaffirms targets
RE
01:12aDefense Group Thales Logs Higher Q1 Sales; Outlook Affirmed
MT
01:09aThales : reports its order intake and sales for the first quarter of 2023
PU
01:09aThales : Résultats annuels 2022 – Slideshow (en anglais)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 401 M 20 274 M 20 274 M
Net income 2023 1 535 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
Net cash 2023 1 841 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 28 736 M 31 620 M 31 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 136,75 €
Average target price 149,71 €
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES14.63%31 620
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.21.21%4 579
HENSOLDT AG43.08%3 653
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD0.40%2 195
PLANET LABS PBC-11.95%1 053
OHB SE-0.16%615
