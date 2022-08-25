Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
124.85 EUR   +0.93%
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey perceptions
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey key take aways
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey countries comparison

08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EU Digital ID Wallet

Survey

In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to understand the habits as well as citizens perception of the EU wallet. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders and nationalities.

Countries by Comparison

Driver License least used in France (23% only) and most used in Sweden (73%) and the Netherlands (67%)

23%

88%

Italy encounter very

few diculties

More than 75% everyday

situations are easy

75%+

ID & Rights Prooﬁng

73% 67%

92%

Italian ID card is most used in Europe (+21pts vs. global)

ID & rights prooﬁng: painpoints

87% 75%

together with the Netherlands

and Sweden

50%

Czech Republic has the most diculties when showing ID:

about half of people (50%) recognized having some diculties when showing ID document or proof of right.

Digitalization Levels

50-70%

Swedes have a much higher digital usage from 50 to 70% (vs 50% average)

34%

of Germans and 31% Dutch are likely to have the leastdigital documents on their phones

24%

France is far from apaperless society: physical docs are still the most required in EU

Swedes are the champions of ocialDigital ID with 46% using one.

(vs. an average of 27%) whereas only 13% Germans use ocial Digital ID

88%

of Italians, 73% of Swedes, 77% of

French are using digital formats the

most whereas only 66% Germans are using it

WalletReadiness

Acceptance Rate

Preferred wallet supplier

85%

75%

60%

In all countries,the

57%

55%

preferred walletsupplier is

the Government (60% on

average),except in

Czech

Republic where banks

are seen asmore

legitimate (Banks49%

vs. 45% for Gov)

49%

French and Italians have

Czechs and Dutch have

the highest EU Digital ID

the lowest wallet acceptance

wallet acceptance rate

rate only respectively 55%

and 57% woulduse it

61%

Swedes still chose gov ﬁrst even if they use 'BankID' scheme, a bank driven digital ID initiative. They however trust more their banks than anywhere inEU (+10 pts)

Security, Convenience & Privacy

Security

71%

France and Germany are most concerned by digital security, in both countries 71% choose security as most important (+5pts vs global)

Security seems less of a concern for Belgians (-7 pts vs global)

59%

76% 75%

Italy and France cherish the most privacy features and Czech Rep seems the least concerned about privacy

Privacy

58%

Trust

15%

11% 11%

57%

Convenience

41%

France trust their phones the least as being safe (15% don't ﬁnd it safe) followed by Czech Rep and Belgium

Convenience is most important for the French and least important for Belgians

Wallet Perception

80%

of French and Italians value the ability to use a wallet anywhere across EU (+13 pts vs global)

30%

of them ﬁnd it essential (+12 pts vs global)

37%

Beyond practical reasons, 37% of Belgians put forward the political purpose of the wallet, considering it will help build a stronger Europe

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey perceptions
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey key take aways
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey countries comparison
PU
08/23THALES : Fs infographic ModernCardProgram
PU
08/18ANTI-COMPETITIVE CARTELS, MISTAKES O : Deliberate Concealment And Mistakes Under The Limit..
AQ
08/15THALES : Carbon Reduction Plan
PU
08/10THALES : Fs eco friendly card brochure july22
PU
08/08THALES : Transport and Driving Guide and Critical Risk Standard
PU
08/01TELIT AND THALES ANNOUNCE THE CREATI : Telit Cinterion
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 399 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 641 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 26 455 M 26 365 M 26 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,70 €
Average target price 137,79 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES65.37%26 153
HENSOLDT AG80.51%2 368
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-8.21%2 345
PLANET LABS PBC-5.85%1 556
OHB SE-5.56%589
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-56.32%571