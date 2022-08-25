Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey countries comparison
08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
EU Digital ID Wallet
Survey
In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to understand the habits as well as citizens perception of the EU wallet. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders and nationalities.
Countries by Comparison
Driver License least used in France (23% only) and most used in Sweden (73%) and the Netherlands (67%)
23%
88%
Italy encounter very
few diculties
More than 75% everyday
situations are easy
75%+
ID & Rights Prooﬁng
73% 67%
92%
Italian ID card is most used in Europe (+21pts vs. global)
ID & rights prooﬁng: painpoints
87% 75%
together with the Netherlands
and Sweden
50%
Czech Republic has the most diculties when showing ID:
about half of people (50%) recognized having some diculties when showing ID document or proof of right.
Digitalization Levels
50-70%
Swedes have a much higher digital usage from 50 to 70% (vs 50% average)
34%
of Germans and 31% Dutch are likely to have the leastdigital documents on their phones
24%
France is far from apaperless society: physical docs are still the most required in EU
Swedes are the champions of ocialDigital ID with 46% using one.
(vs. an average of 27%) whereas only 13% Germans use ocial Digital ID
88%
of Italians, 73% of Swedes, 77% of
French are using digital formats the
most whereas only 66% Germans are using it
WalletReadiness
Acceptance Rate
Preferred wallet supplier
85%
75%
60%
In all countries,the
57%
55%
preferred walletsupplier is
the Government (60% on
average),except in
Czech
Republic wherebanks
are seen asmore
Kč
legitimate (Banks49%
vs. 45% for Gov)
49%
French and Italians have
Czechs and Dutch have
the highest EU Digital ID
the lowest wallet acceptance
wallet acceptance rate
rate only respectively 55%
and 57% woulduse it
61%
Swedes still chose gov ﬁrst even if they use 'BankID' scheme, a bank driven digital ID initiative. They however trust more their banks than anywhere inEU (+10 pts)
Security, Convenience & Privacy
Security
71%
France and Germany are most concerned by digital security, in both countries 71% choose security as most important (+5pts vs global)
Security seems less of a concern for Belgians (-7 pts vs global)
59%
76% 75%
Italy and France cherish the most privacy features and Czech Rep seems the least concerned about privacy
Privacy
58%
Trust
15%
11% 11%
57%
Convenience
41%
France trust their phones the least as being safe (15% don't ﬁnd it safe) followed by Czech Rep and Belgium
Convenience is most important for the French and least important for Belgians
Wallet Perception
80%
of French and Italians value the ability to use a wallet anywhere across EU (+13 pts vs global)
30%
of them ﬁnd it essential (+12 pts vs global)
37%
Beyond practical reasons, 37% of Belgians put forward the political purpose of the wallet, considering it will help build a stronger Europe