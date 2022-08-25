Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints

In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to better understand EU habits when it comes to identiﬁcation and proof of rights as well as citizens perceptions. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen
to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders and nationalities.
1
Proof of ID:
Habits & Painpoints
Life is quite easy for Europeans
When asked in which situations proving their identity or rights/entitlements was dicult or cumbersome:
60%
of Europeans experienced no diculties.
The most dicult situations identiﬁed seem
to be the ones which require several documents all together and those which require face to face interactions (such as renewal of ID Docs).
Top 3
34%
cumbersome or
dicult situations
Renewal of ID doc
(ID, Pass, DL, etc)
30%
Buying something of high value
29%
Applying for ﬁnancial services
2
Digital eases the pain
Amongst the 40% of respondents who still ﬁnd ID and/or right prooﬁng dicult, the pain drops to3-5%when using a digital format.
Digital format is the best pain reliever for ID documents renewal in use cases (from 34% down to 3%)
34% 3%
3
EU citizens are already digital
50% of respondents already prove their identity or rights in a digital way/format in most situations (online forms, digital format, etc.)
45%
with digital copy
of ocial ID
on their mobile
27%
73% already have a digital form of
document in their mobile phones,
whether ocial or not. Regarded as
with ocial mobile ID
more a convenient way of showing
documents that are regularly used.
Amongst those 73%
27% already have an ocial
mobile ID endorsed by government
45% have a digital copy of an ocial
ID (a scan, a picture of an ocial
document stored on their mobile).
Digital ID Wallet
4
Conclusion
Traditional mobile identities used in Europe currently have limited scope.
• Use often limited to onboarding for ﬁnancial services and/or authenticate to securely access online services
• Little or no use for driving permits, health credentials etc.
As a result, citizens have resorted to informal solutions, such as scans of ocial ID documents.
A strong market calls for a Digital ID Wallet as the secure way of carrying digital formats of passports, driving licences and other ocial documents to:
Enable citizens to securely share a wide range of documents
Provide proof those documents are authentic and ensure they are protected by data encryption