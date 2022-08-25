Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
124.85 EUR   +0.93%
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey perceptions
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey key take aways
PU
03:58pTHALES : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints
PU
Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints

08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
EU Digital ID Wallet

Survey

Digital ID Wallet

In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to better understand EU habits when it comes to identiﬁcation and proof of rights as well as citizens perceptions. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen

to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders and nationalities.

1

Proof of ID:

Habits & Painpoints

Life is quite easy for Europeans

When asked in which situations proving their identity or rights/entitlements was dicult or cumbersome:

60%

of Europeans experienced no diculties.

The most dicult situations identiﬁed seem

to be the ones which require several documents all together and those which require face to face interactions (such as renewal of ID Docs).

Top 3

34%

cumbersome or

dicult situations

Renewal of ID doc

(ID, Pass, DL, etc)

30%

Buying something of high value

29%

Applying for ﬁnancial services

2

Digital eases the pain

Amongst the 40% of respondents who still ﬁnd ID and/or right prooﬁng dicult, the pain drops to 3-5%when using a digital format.

Digital format is the best pain reliever for ID documents renewal in use cases (from 34% down to 3%)

34% 3%

3

EU citizens are already digital

50% of respondents already prove their identity or rights in a digital way/format in most situations (online forms, digital format, etc.)

45%

with digital copy

of ocial ID

on their mobile

27%

73% already have a digital form of

document in their mobile phones,

whether ocial or not. Regarded as

with ocial mobile ID

more a convenient way of showing

documents that are regularly used.

Amongst those 73%

27% already have an ocial

mobile ID endorsed by government

45% have a digital copy of an ocial

ID (a scan, a picture of an ocial

document stored on their mobile).

Digital ID Wallet

4

Conclusion

Traditional mobile identities used in Europe currently have limited scope.

• Use often limited to onboarding for ﬁnancial services and/or authenticate to securely access online services

• Little or no use for driving permits, health credentials etc.

As a result, citizens have resorted to informal solutions, such as scans of ocial ID documents.

A strong market calls for a Digital ID Wallet as the secure way of carrying digital formats of passports, driving licences and other ocial documents to:

  • Enable citizens to securely share a wide range of documents
  • Provide proof those documents are authentic and ensure they are protected by data encryption

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 399 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 641 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 26 455 M 26 365 M 26 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,70 €
Average target price 137,79 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES65.37%26 153
HENSOLDT AG80.51%2 368
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-8.21%2 345
PLANET LABS PBC-5.85%1 556
OHB SE-5.56%589
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-56.32%571