Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey habits painpoints

EU Digital ID Wallet Survey Digital ID Wallet In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to better understand EU habits when it comes to identiﬁcation and proof of rights as well as citizens perceptions. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders and nationalities. 1

Proof of ID: Habits & Painpoints Life is quite easy for Europeans When asked in which situations proving their identity or rights/entitlements was dicult or cumbersome: 60% of Europeans experienced no diculties. The most dicult situations identiﬁed seem to be the ones which require several documents all together and those which require face to face interactions (such as renewal of ID Docs). Top 3 34% cumbersome or dicult situations Renewal of ID doc (ID, Pass, DL, etc) 30% Buying something of high value 29% Applying for ﬁnancial services

2 Digital eases the pain Amongst the 40% of respondents who still ﬁnd ID and/or right prooﬁng dicult, the pain drops to 3-5%when using a digital format. Digital format is the best pain reliever for ID documents renewal in use cases (from 34% down to 3%) 34% 3%

3 EU citizens are already digital 50% of respondents already prove their identity or rights in a digital way/format in most situations (online forms, digital format, etc.) 45% with digital copy of ocial ID on their mobile 27% 73% already have a digital form of document in their mobile phones, whether ocial or not. Regarded as with ocial mobile ID more a convenient way of showing documents that are regularly used. Amongst those 73% 27% already have an ocial mobile ID endorsed by government 45% have a digital copy of an ocial ID (a scan, a picture of an ocial document stored on their mobile).