Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey key take aways
08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
EU Digital ID Wallet
Survey
In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to better understand EU habits when it comes to identiﬁcation and proof of rights, as well as citizens' perceptions of the EU Digital ID Wallet. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders, and nationalities.
Survey's key take-aways
34% 3%
Digital clearly identiﬁed to ease life (pain points
73% reduced from 34% down to 3%)
60%
of users are happy and don't seem
to have diculties in proving their
ID or a right
IDCARD
Digital ID Wallet
60%
believe that the wallet should be provided by Government
or Banks (32%) - OEM (19% only)
54%
of users of OEM wallet (for
of respondents have a form
of digital ID/doc on their phone (scan or picture)
27%
of them already have an ocial digital ID
65%
Security is paramount,
even stronger +8 pts amongst ocial digital ID owners
payment) keep Gov as most legitimate (54%) but tend to favour much more OEM (34%)
34%
66%
of respondents would
use the EU Digital ID wallet
Ocial IDs and health related uses drive the usage and users favour a single wallet for all documents with easy access and various compartments
2x
Security ﬁrst but convenience 2x more important amongst under 45 years old
67%
think its quite important or essential to be able to use it anywhere within the EU
Myth to kill
mID / Wallet is not just for young tech savvy users anymore