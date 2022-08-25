Log in
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
2022-08-25
124.85 EUR   +0.93%
Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey key take aways

08/25/2022
EU Digital ID Wallet

Survey

In preparation for the implementation of the EU Digital ID Wallet in 2023, Thales conducted a survey to better understand EU habits when it comes to identiﬁcation and proof of rights, as well as citizens' perceptions of the EU Digital ID Wallet. Our online survey ran in seven EU countries, with 1,835 respondents chosen to reﬂect a representative range of age groups, genders, and nationalities.

Survey's key take-aways

34% 3%

Digital clearly identiﬁed to ease life (pain points

73% reduced from 34% down to 3%)

60%

of users are happy and don't seem

to have diculties in proving their

ID or a right

IDCARD

Digital ID Wallet

60%

believe that the wallet should be provided by Government

or Banks (32%) - OEM (19% only)

54%

of users of OEM wallet (for

of respondents have a form

of digital ID/doc on their phone (scan or picture)

27%

of them already have an ocial digital ID

65%

Security is paramount,

even stronger +8 pts amongst ocial digital ID owners

payment) keep Gov as most legitimate (54%) but tend to favour much more OEM (34%)

34%

66%

of respondents would

use the EU Digital ID wallet

Ocial IDs and health related uses drive the usage and users favour a single wallet for all documents with easy access and various compartments

2x

Security ﬁrst but convenience 2x more important amongst under 45 years old

67%

think its quite important or essential to be able to use it anywhere within the EU

Myth to kill

mID / Wallet is not just for young tech savvy users anymore

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 399 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 641 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 26 455 M 26 365 M 26 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,8%
