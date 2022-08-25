Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
124.85 EUR   +0.93%
Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey perceptions

08/25/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EU Digital ID Wallet

Survey

Digital ID Wallet

EU Digital ID Wallet Perceptions

The European Commission announced the implementation of a EU digital ID Wallet which will come into force in all member states by January 2023.

This secure mobile solution will enable citizens, residents and enterprises to:

prove their

share a wide range

of ocial electronic

identity

documents in one click

1

Appetite for the

EU Digital ID Wallet

Would EU citizens use a Digital ID wallet?

66%would use it.

*ocial ID: a secure mobile ID issued by public or private sector but endorsed by government as ocial digital ID with at least substantial level of security as per e-IDAS

  • non ocial ID: a digital format of an ID or document consisting of a copy (scan, picture) of a document stored on a smartphone

be in control of

securely access online

electronically sign

public and private services

their data

documents

across Europe

First-hand experience of the beneﬁts of a digital ID makes them more likely to give a warm welcome to the European Digital ID Wallet.

Acceptance reaches73% for those already using a form of digital ID (ocial* or unocial** one)

Acceptance only reaches 44%

for those with no form of digital document

Favoured ID provider

Governments positioned as the most legitimate Digital ID Wallet provider (with 60%), even in countries where digital ID initiatives are driven by banks (ex: Sweden and Belgium).

Banks

60%32%

Government 19%

m-OEM

3

The importance of security

What matters the most when implementing a digital ID wallet?

2

Users of an ocial mobile ID are even more convinced by

government legitimacy.

Government

70%

Banks

38%

+6pts +10pts

66%

Security

46%

Convenience

31%

Privacy

Key Insights

Importance of security is even stronger

Security comes ﬁrst for all ages, but

Privacy centered features such as

amongst ocial digital ID owners

convenience is 2 times more important

'control what you share' are highly

(74% or +8 pts)

for people below 45 years olds

praised. Greater than 70% acclaim it,

amongst them 27% ﬁnd it essential

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
Financials
Sales 2022 17 399 M 17 340 M 17 340 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 641 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 26 455 M 26 365 M 26 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,70 €
Average target price 137,79 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES65.37%26 153
HENSOLDT AG80.51%2 368
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-8.21%2 345
PLANET LABS PBC-5.85%1 556
OHB SE-5.56%589
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-56.32%571