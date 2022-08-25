|
Thales : Gov infographic EUID survey perceptions
EU Digital ID Wallet
Survey
Digital ID Wallet
EU Digital ID Wallet Perceptions
The European Commission announced the implementation of a EU digital ID Wallet which will come into force in all member states by January 2023.
This secure mobile solution will enable citizens, residents and enterprises to:
|
prove their
|
share a wide range
|
of ocial electronic
|
identity
|
documents in one click
|
1
Appetite for the
EU Digital ID Wallet
Would EU citizens use a Digital ID wallet?
66%would use it.
*ocial ID: a secure mobile ID issued by public or private sector but endorsed by government as ocial digital ID with at least substantial level of security as per e-IDAS
-
non ocial ID: a digital format of an ID or document consisting of a copy (scan, picture) of a document stored on a smartphone
|
be in control of
|
securely access online
|
electronically sign
|
public and private services
|
their data
|
documents
|
across Europe
|
|
First-hand experience of the beneﬁts of a digital ID makes them more likely to give a warm welcome to the European Digital ID Wallet.
Acceptance reaches73% for those already using a form of digital ID (ocial* or unocial** one)
Acceptance only reaches 44%
for those with no form of digital document
Favoured ID provider
Governments positioned as the most legitimate Digital ID Wallet provider (with 60%), even in countries where digital ID initiatives are driven by banks (ex: Sweden and Belgium).
Banks
60%32%
Government 19%
m-OEM
3
The importance of security
What matters the most when implementing a digital ID wallet?
2
Users of an ocial mobile ID are even more convinced by
government legitimacy.
Government
70%
Banks
38%
+6pts +10pts
66%
Security
46%
Convenience
31%
Privacy
|
Importance of security is even stronger
|
Security comes ﬁrst for all ages, but
|
Privacy centered features such as
|
amongst ocial digital ID owners
|
convenience is 2 times more important
|
'control what you share' are highly
|
(74% or +8 pts)
|
for people below 45 years olds
|
praised. Greater than 70% acclaim it,
|
|
|
amongst them 27% ﬁnd it essential
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 19:57:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
17 399 M
17 340 M
17 340 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 211 M
1 207 M
1 207 M
|Net cash 2022
|
641 M
639 M
639 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|23,2x
|Yield 2022
|2,29%
|
|Capitalization
|
26 455 M
26 365 M
26 365 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,48x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,31x
|Nbr of Employees
|78 565
|Free-Float
|45,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|123,70 €
|Average target price
|137,79 €
|Spread / Average Target
|11,4%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|65.37%
|26 153