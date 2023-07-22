  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:22 2023-07-21 am EDT Intraday chart for Thales 5-day change 1st Jan Change
133.50 EUR -4.78% -2.87% +11.90%
THALES : H1-23 : End of the strong rally for DIS
Jul. 21 French Stocks on Track to Extend Winning Streak MT

THALES : H1-23 : End of the strong rally for DIS

Today at 08:52 am

Latest news about Thales

THALES : H1-23 : End of the strong rally for DIS Alphavalue
French Stocks on Track to Extend Winning Streak MT
European Midday Briefing: Investors Look to Next Week's Central Banks Meetings DJ
Thales S.A. Sales Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Thales S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
France's Thales upgrades sales outlook after solid first half RE
Defense Group Thales Posts Higher H1 Net Income, Sales MT
MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets shrug off upbeat news from Japan and China RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Edge Back; Earnings in Focus DJ
French Business Climate Stability Keeps Local Bourse Afloat MT
Thales-Leonardo JV Lands EUR300 Million European Space Agency Contracts MT
Thales Announces to Expand Scope of Security Monitoring and Include New Assets in G2G System CI
China GDP Disappointment Paints French Stocks Red at Midday MT
THALES : Fastening its seat belts for greater connectivity Alphavalue
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA : A little-known European leader in the defense industry ZB
Industrials Tick Down After Inflation Report -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Canada awards C$450 mln service support contract for armed forces RE
Lower-than-Expected US Inflation Delivers Green Closing for French Bourse MT
Thales to Reinforce Avionics Portfolio with $1 Billion Cobham Aerospace Communications Deal MT
Transcript : Chelton Telecom & Microwave SA, Thales S.A. - M&A Call CI
Thales to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 billion RE
French Stocks Extend Gains as Investors Await US Inflation Report MT
European Midday Briefing: U.K. Banks Boost London Stocks as U.S. CPI Looms DJ
European shares gain ahead of US inflation data, UK banks shine RE
Thales in Talks to Buy Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 Billion MT

Chart Thales
Company Profile

Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity sector as follows: - defense and security systems (52.9%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles; - aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.); - digital identification and security solutions (20.5%). Besides, the group detains 35% of holdings in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (56.6%), North America (13.7%), Australia and New Zealand (5.5%) and other (24.2%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-10-31 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Thales

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
133.50EUR
Average target price
153.39EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.90%
Sector Satellite Design & Manufacture

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
THALES
Chart Analysis Thales
+11.90% 31 198 M $
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis China Spacesat Co.,Ltd.
+30.77% 4 636 M $
HENSOLDT AG
Chart Analysis Hensoldt AG
+47.24% 3 800 M $
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD
Chart Analysis Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd
+14.82% 2 391 M $
PLANET LABS PBC
Chart Analysis Planet Labs PBC
-23.22% 922 M $
CHENGDU M&S ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Chengdu M&S Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
-30.95% 892 M $
OHB SE
Chart Analysis OHB SE
+0.31% 625 M $
BEIJING NAVIGATION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Navigation Control Technology Co.,Ltd.
-3.26% 541 M $
BEIJING ZHONGKEHAIXUN DIGITAL S&T CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Zhongkehaixun Digital S&T Co., Ltd.
+20.84% 344 M $
DCX SYSTEMS LIMITED
Chart Analysis DCX Systems Limited
+19.16% 316 M $
Satellite Design & Manufacture
