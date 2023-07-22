|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:22 2023-07-21 am EDT
Today at 08:52 am
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity sector as follows: - defense and security systems (52.9%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles; - aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.); - digital identification and security solutions (20.5%). Besides, the group detains 35% of holdings in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (56.6%), North America (13.7%), Australia and New Zealand (5.5%) and other (24.2%).
2023-10-31 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution
B-
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
133.50EUR
Average target price
153.39EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.90%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.90%
|31 198 M $
|+30.77%
|4 636 M $
|+47.24%
|3 800 M $
|+14.82%
|2 391 M $
|-23.22%
|922 M $
|-30.95%
|892 M $
|+0.31%
|625 M $
|-3.26%
|541 M $
|+20.84%
|344 M $
|+19.16%
|316 M $